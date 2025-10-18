Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.

No. 6 Foothill outlasts No. 8 Desert Oasis in wild ending — PHOTOS

Shadow Ridge's Xavion Cross (4) turns the corner on a touchdown run as Palo Verde's Trinidad Romero (34) is unable to close the gap during the first half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Top performances

Football

■ S’marion Coleman, Mojave: The junior had 170 reception yards for two TDs to help the Rattlers defeat Centennial 27-16.

■ Xavion Cross, Shadow Ridge: The junior scored two rushing TDs as the Mustangs overcame an early deficit with a big third quarter to beat Palo Verde 41-17.

■ Michael Lewis, Green Valley: The junior threw two TD passes and ran for another score in the Gators’ 31-19 win over Canyon Springs.

■ Anthony Taylor, Foothill: The junior rushed for 100 yards and two TDs in the second half as the Falcons held off a late rally for a 37-30 victory over Desert Oasis.

■ Louis Taylor, Chaparral: The sophomore passed for 300 yards and four TDs, and ran for another score to lead the Cowboys past Cadence 48-20.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 56, Desert Pines 55 (OT)

Beaver Dam 26, Indian Springs 22

Bishop Gorman 44, Losee 0

Chaparral 48, Cadence 20

Coronado 14, Faith Lutheran 7

Durango 49, Cimarron-Memorial 6

Foothill 37, Desert Oasis 30

Green Valley 31, Canyon Springs 19

Las Vegas 28, Legacy 7

Liberty 49, Basic 7

Mojave 27, Centennial 16

Pahranagat Valley 44, Spring Mountain 0

Pahrump Valley 57, The Meadows 26

Shadow Ridge 41, Palo Verde 17

SLAM! Nevada 40, Clark 37 (OT)

Tonopah 64, Sandy Valley 6

Valley 36, Del Sol 6

Boys soccer

Foothill 3, Clark 0

Girls volleyball

Awaken Christian 3, GV Christian 0

White Pine 2, Needles 1

White Pine 2, Needles 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal