Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Football
■ S’marion Coleman, Mojave: The junior had 170 reception yards for two TDs to help the Rattlers defeat Centennial 27-16.
■ Xavion Cross, Shadow Ridge: The junior scored two rushing TDs as the Mustangs overcame an early deficit with a big third quarter to beat Palo Verde 41-17.
■ Michael Lewis, Green Valley: The junior threw two TD passes and ran for another score in the Gators’ 31-19 win over Canyon Springs.
■ Anthony Taylor, Foothill: The junior rushed for 100 yards and two TDs in the second half as the Falcons held off a late rally for a 37-30 victory over Desert Oasis.
■ Louis Taylor, Chaparral: The sophomore passed for 300 yards and four TDs, and ran for another score to lead the Cowboys past Cadence 48-20.
Scores
Football
Arbor View 56, Desert Pines 55 (OT)
Beaver Dam 26, Indian Springs 22
Bishop Gorman 44, Losee 0
Chaparral 48, Cadence 20
Coronado 14, Faith Lutheran 7
Durango 49, Cimarron-Memorial 6
Foothill 37, Desert Oasis 30
Green Valley 31, Canyon Springs 19
Las Vegas 28, Legacy 7
Liberty 49, Basic 7
Mojave 27, Centennial 16
Pahranagat Valley 44, Spring Mountain 0
Pahrump Valley 57, The Meadows 26
Shadow Ridge 41, Palo Verde 17
SLAM! Nevada 40, Clark 37 (OT)
Tonopah 64, Sandy Valley 6
Valley 36, Del Sol 6
Boys soccer
Foothill 3, Clark 0
Girls volleyball
Awaken Christian 3, GV Christian 0
White Pine 2, Needles 1
White Pine 2, Needles 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal