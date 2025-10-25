Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football and girls volleyball action.

Mojave's S'marion Coleman (3) looks to break a tackle attempt by Palo Verde's Leo Templeton (1) during the first half of their NIAA football game at Mojave High School on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Top performances

Football

■ S’marion Coleman, Mojave: The junior scored two touchdowns in the Rattlers’ 34-10 romp over Palo Verde.

■ Dillon Elliott, Silverado: The senior threw a TD pass, caught a TD pass and ran for two more scores as the Skyhawks rolled past Cheyenne 57-6.

■ Cade Hoshino, Sloan Canyon: The junior completed 9 of 10 passes for 221 yards and four TDs as the Pirates cruised to a 47-0 victory over Valley.

■ Felix Romero, Clark: The sophomore carried 24 times for 201 yards and had a TD reception to lead the Chargers past Bonanza 14-0.

■ Jayden Williams, Arbor View: The senior caught six passes for 104 yards and three scores as the Aggies defeated Las Vegas 57-28.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 57, Las Vegas 28

Bishop Gorman 43, Shadow Ridge 0

Centennial 52, Losee 41

Chaparral 26, Del Sol 12

Cimarron-Memorial 27, Western 20

Clark 14, Bonanza 0

Democracy Prep 38, The Meadows 36 (OT)

Desert Oasis 22, Basic 20

Desert Pines 49, Canyon Springs 21

Faith Lutheran 30, Foothill 24

Green Valley 34, Legacy 18

Laughlin 42, Beatty 30

Mater East 40, Eldorado 8

Mojave 34, Palo Verde 10

Pahranagat Valley 54, Round Mountain 20

Silverado 57, Cheyenne 6

SLAM! Nevada 24, Durango 7

Sloan Canyon 47, Valley 0

Spring Valley def. Cadence, forfeit

Sunrise Mountain 22, Rancho 8

Tonopah 59, Beaver Dam 0

Virgin Valley 18, Moapa Valley 17

Girls volleyball

Battle Mountain 3, Doral Academy 0

Douglas County (Colo.) 3, Doral Academy 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Spring Valley 1

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal