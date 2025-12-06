Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Mojave girls basketball stays perfect with road win at Losee — PHOTOS

Loosee shooting guard Eloni Marshall (2) dribbles the ball as Mojave’s Jordyn Carroll guards during a basketball game between Mojave and Loosee at Somerset Academy Losee Campus Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Top performances

Girls basketball

– Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The senior scored 28 points as the Mountain Lions rolled past Monument Valley (Ariz.) 62-32.

– Sarai Hopkins, Canyon Springs: The sophomore had 14 points to lead the Pioneers past Clark 42-29.

– Caylin Young, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore scored 14 points in the Spartans’ 56-42 loss to Spanish Springs.

Boys basketball

– Keith Carter, Canyon Springs: The sophomore finished with 14 points as the Pioneers outlasted Civica for a 63-59 overtime victory.

– DJ Hunter, Losee: The freshman logged 23 points in the Lions’ 72-51 win over Doral Academy.

– Jayden Mooney, Bonanza: The senior led the Bengals with 12 points in their 62-53 victory over Amplus Academy.

– Jaden Williams, Shadow Ridge: The junior scored 23 points to lead the Mustangs to an 80-51 win over Spring Valley.

Flag football

– Audrey Kemble, Cadence: The senior had eight tackles and three interceptions to help the Cougars defeat Sierra Vista 12-0.

– Alexia Lunkwitz, Palo Verde: The junior caught six passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers’ 33-6 win over Foothill.

– Olivia Maia, Spring Valley: The junior had nine receptions for 140 yards and three TDs to help the Grizzlies cruise to a 44-0 victory over Eldorado.

– Natalee Ramos, Basic: The junior quarterback threw three TD passes as the Wolves beat Western 32-18.

– Demi Taylor, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior had 10 tackles, including two for losses, in the Spartans’ 12-6 win over Amplus Academy.

Scores

Girls Basketball

Arbor View 76, Basic 61

Cadence 42, Chaparral 14

Canyon Springs 42, Clark 29

Carson 47, Doral Academy 39

Coral Academy 57, Sloan Canyon 10

Decatur (Tex.) 79, Centennial 38

Enterprise (Utah) 73, Rancho 38

Laughlin 49, Sandy Valley 24

Sierra Vista 62, Monument Valley (Ariz.) 32

Spanish Springs 56, Faith Lutheran 42

Spring Valley 65, Cheyenne 6

Westmore (Okla.) 69, Coronado 48

Wells 44, GV Christian 12

Boys basketball

Battle Mountain 65, Beatty 18

Bishop Gorman 68, Jesuit (Calif.) 55

Bonanza 62, Amplus Academy 53

Canyon Springs 63, Civica 59 (OT)

Carson 82 Moapa Valley 49

Fernley 50, Faith Lutheran 44

Laughlin 59, Sandy Valley 27

Losee 72, Doral Academy 51

Mojave 79, Green Valley 71

Pyramid Lake 70, Beatty 22

Rancho 79, Silverado 49

Shadow Ridge 80, Spring Valley 51

Sky Pointe 58, Arbor View 57

Sunrise Mountain 86, Valley 79

Timpview (Utah) 76, Foothill 33

Tonopah 75, Jackpot 16

Virginia City 37, Pahranagat Valley 36

Flag football

Arbor View 33, Green Valley 0

Basic 31, Western 19

Bishop Gorman 28, tech 0

Boulder City 20, Moapa valley 0

Cadence 12, Sierra Vista 0

Canyon Springs 38, Rancho 0

Cimarron-Memorial 12, Amplus Academy 6

Clark 26, Valley 0

Democracy Prep 13, Chaparral 6

Palo Verde 33, Foothill 6

Shadow Ridge 42, Las Vegas 0

Sky Pointe 25, Coral Academy 0

Spring Valley 44, Eldorado 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal