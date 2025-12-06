Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Top performances
Girls basketball
– Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The senior scored 28 points as the Mountain Lions rolled past Monument Valley (Ariz.) 62-32.
– Sarai Hopkins, Canyon Springs: The sophomore had 14 points to lead the Pioneers past Clark 42-29.
– Caylin Young, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore scored 14 points in the Spartans’ 56-42 loss to Spanish Springs.
Boys basketball
– Keith Carter, Canyon Springs: The sophomore finished with 14 points as the Pioneers outlasted Civica for a 63-59 overtime victory.
– DJ Hunter, Losee: The freshman logged 23 points in the Lions’ 72-51 win over Doral Academy.
– Jayden Mooney, Bonanza: The senior led the Bengals with 12 points in their 62-53 victory over Amplus Academy.
– Jaden Williams, Shadow Ridge: The junior scored 23 points to lead the Mustangs to an 80-51 win over Spring Valley.
Flag football
– Audrey Kemble, Cadence: The senior had eight tackles and three interceptions to help the Cougars defeat Sierra Vista 12-0.
– Alexia Lunkwitz, Palo Verde: The junior caught six passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers’ 33-6 win over Foothill.
– Olivia Maia, Spring Valley: The junior had nine receptions for 140 yards and three TDs to help the Grizzlies cruise to a 44-0 victory over Eldorado.
– Natalee Ramos, Basic: The junior quarterback threw three TD passes as the Wolves beat Western 32-18.
– Demi Taylor, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior had 10 tackles, including two for losses, in the Spartans’ 12-6 win over Amplus Academy.
Scores
Girls Basketball
Arbor View 76, Basic 61
Cadence 42, Chaparral 14
Canyon Springs 42, Clark 29
Carson 47, Doral Academy 39
Coral Academy 57, Sloan Canyon 10
Decatur (Tex.) 79, Centennial 38
Enterprise (Utah) 73, Rancho 38
Laughlin 49, Sandy Valley 24
Sierra Vista 62, Monument Valley (Ariz.) 32
Spanish Springs 56, Faith Lutheran 42
Spring Valley 65, Cheyenne 6
Westmore (Okla.) 69, Coronado 48
Wells 44, GV Christian 12
Boys basketball
Battle Mountain 65, Beatty 18
Bishop Gorman 68, Jesuit (Calif.) 55
Bonanza 62, Amplus Academy 53
Canyon Springs 63, Civica 59 (OT)
Carson 82 Moapa Valley 49
Fernley 50, Faith Lutheran 44
Laughlin 59, Sandy Valley 27
Losee 72, Doral Academy 51
Mojave 79, Green Valley 71
Pyramid Lake 70, Beatty 22
Rancho 79, Silverado 49
Shadow Ridge 80, Spring Valley 51
Sky Pointe 58, Arbor View 57
Sunrise Mountain 86, Valley 79
Timpview (Utah) 76, Foothill 33
Tonopah 75, Jackpot 16
Virginia City 37, Pahranagat Valley 36
Flag football
Arbor View 33, Green Valley 0
Basic 31, Western 19
Bishop Gorman 28, tech 0
Boulder City 20, Moapa valley 0
Cadence 12, Sierra Vista 0
Canyon Springs 38, Rancho 0
Cimarron-Memorial 12, Amplus Academy 6
Clark 26, Valley 0
Democracy Prep 13, Chaparral 6
Palo Verde 33, Foothill 6
Shadow Ridge 42, Las Vegas 0
Sky Pointe 25, Coral Academy 0
Spring Valley 44, Eldorado 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal