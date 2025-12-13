Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Boys and girls basketball and flag football games took place Friday across the Las Vegas Valley. Here’s the scores and top performances.

Foothill forward Clinton Ezugha (14) fights to keep possession of the ball during a basketball game between Democracy Prep and Foothill at Foothill High School Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Top performances

Boys basketball

– Jeremiah Combs, Basic: The senior scored 19 points to help the Wolves defeat Canyon Springs 53-39.

– DJ Hunter, Losee: The freshman hit all 16 of his free-throw attempts and finished with 33 points in the Lions’ 65-57 win over Sierra Vista.

– KJ Washington, Eldorado: The sophomore scored 15 points to lead the Firehawks past Lake Mead 43-38.

– Dash Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 19 points in the Crusaders’ 72-55 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Girls basketball

– Mia Frias, Basic: The senior racked up 38 points as the Wolves pulled away in the second quarter on the way to a 65-46 victory over Las Vegas.

– Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The senior scored a game-high 25 points in the Mountain Lions’ 83-38 win over Silverado.

– Jasmine Legardy, Canyon Springs: The junior logged 23 points in the Pioneers’ 67-41 victory over Eldorado.

– Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior scored a career-high 29 points, adding 11 steals, 10 rebounds and four assists, to lead the Spartans past Durango 56-25.

– Kyra Stevens, Boulder City: The sophomore finished with 19 points in the Eagles’ 53-46 win over Moapa Valley.

Flag football

– Chloe Covington, Shadow Ridge: The junior threw five touchdown passes as the Mustangs rolled past Mater East 40-0.

– Lauryn Galvin, Green Valley: The senior had eight tackles, four sacks and a TD reception to help the Gators beat Basic 12-7.

– Ashley Galvis, Ampus Academy: The senior rushed for 78 yards and caught three passes for 82 yards and a TD in the Archers’ 33-14 loss to SLAM! Nevada.

– Patricia Monacelli, Cadence: The junior caught four passes for 123 yards and two scores in the Cougars’ 33-8 victory over Democracy Prep.

– Amaya Wusstig, Sierra Vista: The junior carried for 104 yards and passed for 246 yards and six TDs to lead the Mountain Lions past Cimarron-Memorial 44-0.

Scores

Boys basketball

Basic 53, Canyon Springs 39

Bishop Gorman 72, Faith Lutheran 55

Democracy Prep 76, Foothill 56

Desert Oasis 59, Sky Pointe 48

Durango 80, Green Valley 69

Eldorado 43, Lake Mead 38

Las Vegas 69, Arbor View 45

Losee 65, Sierra Vista 57

Lund 33, Liberty Baptist 21

Palo Verde 66, Centennial 64

Round Mountain 58, Indian Springs 44

Round Mountain 49, Liberty Baptist 47

Tech 69, Amplus Academy 19

The Meadows 83, Cristo Rey 14

Virgin Valley 70, Pahrump Valley 51

Girls basketball

Basic 65, Las Vegas 46

Bishop Gorman 62, Monsignor Scanlan (NY) 50

Boulder City 53, Moapa Valley 46

Canyon Springs 67, Eldorado 41

Cimarron-Memorial 56, Durango 25

Faith Lutheran 59, Spring Valley 37

Foothill 67, ALA West Foothills (Ariz.) 27

Losee 46, Desert Oasis 44

Sierra Vista 83, Silverado 38

The Meadows 60, Cristo Rey 29

Valley 47, Rancho 30

Virgin Valley 65, Pahrump Valley 17

Flag football

Cadence 33, Democracy Prep 8

Chaparral 13, Eldorado 0

Coronado 36, Bonanza 6

Doral Academy 31, Coral Academy 0

Green Valley 12, Basic 7

Shadow Ridge 40, Mater East 0

Sierra Vista 44, Cimarron-Memorial 0

SLAM! Nevada 33, Amplus Academy 14

Spring Valley 38, Sunrise Mountain 0

Virgin Valley 27, Moapa Valley 6

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal