Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Boys and girls basketball and flag football games took place Friday across the Las Vegas Valley. Here’s the scores and top performances.
Top performances
Boys basketball
– Jeremiah Combs, Basic: The senior scored 19 points to help the Wolves defeat Canyon Springs 53-39.
– DJ Hunter, Losee: The freshman hit all 16 of his free-throw attempts and finished with 33 points in the Lions’ 65-57 win over Sierra Vista.
– KJ Washington, Eldorado: The sophomore scored 15 points to lead the Firehawks past Lake Mead 43-38.
– Dash Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 19 points in the Crusaders’ 72-55 loss to Bishop Gorman.
Girls basketball
– Mia Frias, Basic: The senior racked up 38 points as the Wolves pulled away in the second quarter on the way to a 65-46 victory over Las Vegas.
– Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The senior scored a game-high 25 points in the Mountain Lions’ 83-38 win over Silverado.
– Jasmine Legardy, Canyon Springs: The junior logged 23 points in the Pioneers’ 67-41 victory over Eldorado.
– Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior scored a career-high 29 points, adding 11 steals, 10 rebounds and four assists, to lead the Spartans past Durango 56-25.
– Kyra Stevens, Boulder City: The sophomore finished with 19 points in the Eagles’ 53-46 win over Moapa Valley.
Flag football
– Chloe Covington, Shadow Ridge: The junior threw five touchdown passes as the Mustangs rolled past Mater East 40-0.
– Lauryn Galvin, Green Valley: The senior had eight tackles, four sacks and a TD reception to help the Gators beat Basic 12-7.
– Ashley Galvis, Ampus Academy: The senior rushed for 78 yards and caught three passes for 82 yards and a TD in the Archers’ 33-14 loss to SLAM! Nevada.
– Patricia Monacelli, Cadence: The junior caught four passes for 123 yards and two scores in the Cougars’ 33-8 victory over Democracy Prep.
– Amaya Wusstig, Sierra Vista: The junior carried for 104 yards and passed for 246 yards and six TDs to lead the Mountain Lions past Cimarron-Memorial 44-0.
Scores
Boys basketball
Basic 53, Canyon Springs 39
Bishop Gorman 72, Faith Lutheran 55
Democracy Prep 76, Foothill 56
Desert Oasis 59, Sky Pointe 48
Durango 80, Green Valley 69
Eldorado 43, Lake Mead 38
Las Vegas 69, Arbor View 45
Losee 65, Sierra Vista 57
Lund 33, Liberty Baptist 21
Palo Verde 66, Centennial 64
Round Mountain 58, Indian Springs 44
Round Mountain 49, Liberty Baptist 47
Tech 69, Amplus Academy 19
The Meadows 83, Cristo Rey 14
Virgin Valley 70, Pahrump Valley 51
Girls basketball
Basic 65, Las Vegas 46
Bishop Gorman 62, Monsignor Scanlan (NY) 50
Boulder City 53, Moapa Valley 46
Canyon Springs 67, Eldorado 41
Cimarron-Memorial 56, Durango 25
Faith Lutheran 59, Spring Valley 37
Foothill 67, ALA West Foothills (Ariz.) 27
Losee 46, Desert Oasis 44
Sierra Vista 83, Silverado 38
The Meadows 60, Cristo Rey 29
Valley 47, Rancho 30
Virgin Valley 65, Pahrump Valley 17
Flag football
Cadence 33, Democracy Prep 8
Chaparral 13, Eldorado 0
Coronado 36, Bonanza 6
Doral Academy 31, Coral Academy 0
Green Valley 12, Basic 7
Shadow Ridge 40, Mater East 0
Sierra Vista 44, Cimarron-Memorial 0
SLAM! Nevada 33, Amplus Academy 14
Spring Valley 38, Sunrise Mountain 0
Virgin Valley 27, Moapa Valley 6
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal