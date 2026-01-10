Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Top performances

Boys basketball

■ Micah Cazar, Legacy: The senior posted 17 points to lead the Longhorns past Palo Verde 61-51.

■ Aaron McMorran, Desert Pines: The sophomore led all scorers with 24 points as the Jaguars defeated Las Vegas 74-63.

■ Grant Moses, The Meadows: The senior finished with 14 points in the Mustangs’ 57-36 victory over Coral Academy.

■ Kenny Williams, Basic: The junior logged 35 points while leading the Wolves past Chaparral 75-46.

■ Landon Woods, Arbor View: The junior recorded 19 points and eight rebounds to help the Aggies edge Canyon Springs 61-58.

Girls basketball

■ Kaitlyn Brown, Pahrump Valley: The sophomore scored 18 points, and the Trojans hit nine 3-pointers to beat Moapa Valley 37-27.

■ Samantha Chesnut, Liberty: The senior collected 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals while helping the Patriots log a 60-39 win over Palo Verde.

■ Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior collected 21 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals, four assists and two blocks while leading the Spartans to a 50-16 win over Silverado.

■ Sabrina Stewart, Del Sol: The sophomore racked up 23 points to help the Dragons roll past Doral Academy 82-40.

■ Caylyn Young, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore scored a game-high 22 points as the Crusaders beat Sunrise Mountain 80-49.

Flag football

■ Cassiah Banks, Clark: The freshman caught 11 passes for 138 yards and four touchdowns, and added an interception on defense as the Chargers beat Eldorado 31-0.

■ Karah Foss, Arbor View: The junior completed 13 of 22 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns to help the Aggies cruise past Canyon Springs 52-6.

■ Patricia Monacelli, Cadence: The junior had four catches for 86 yards and four TDs, and added two interceptions on defense to lead the Cougars to a 32-6 victory over Amplus Academy.

■ Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge: The senior passed for two TDs and rushed for another as the Mustangs beat Palo Verde 26-13.

■ Amaya Wusstig, Sierra Vista: The junior completed 20 of 22 passes for 274 yards and four TDs in the Mountain Lions’ 46-0 win over Chaparral.

Scores

Boys basketball

Arbor View 61, Canyon Springs 58

Basic 75, Chaparral 46

Beaver Dam 47, Mountain View 41

Cheyenne 74, Mojave 70

Desert Pines 74, Las Vegas 63

Green Valley 64, Spring Valley 49

Legacy 61, Palo Verde 51

Needles 82, Founders Academy 38

Pahranagat Valley 56, Laughlin 35

Shadow Ridge 73, Cimarron-Memorial 61

The Meadows 57, Coral Academy 36

Virgin Valley 57, Boulder City 48

Girls basketball

Cimarron-Memorial 50, Silverado 16

Coral Academy 50, The Meadows 31

Del Sol 82, Doral Academy 40

Faith Lutheran 80, Sunrise Mountain 49

Indian Springs 53, Civica 4

Liberty 60, Palo Verde 39

Lincoln County 69, American Heritage 13

Needles 55, Founders Academy 9

Pahrump Valley 37, Moapa Valley 27

Virgin Valley 79, Boulder City 22

White Pine 60, GV Christian 23

Flag football

Arbor View 52, Canyon Springs 6

Bonanza 15, Silverado 0

Cadence 32, Amplus Academy 6

Cimarron-Memorial 26, Rancho 0

Clark 31, Eldorado 0

Coronado 12, Centennial 2

Democracy Prep 6, Doral Academy 0

Moapa Valley 51, Pahrump Valley 6

Shadow Ridge 26, Palo Verde 13

Sierra Vista 46, Chaparral 0

Spring Valley 18, Mojave 12

Western 30, Sunrise Mountain 6

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal