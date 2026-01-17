Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Liberty High's quarterback Charli Taylor (19) throws a pass against Bisho Gorman during the first half of their 5A flag football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Top performances

Boys basketball

■ Jaxson Grant, Tech: The sophomore scored 39 points, leading the Roadrunners past Valley 76-69.

■ Alex Hutchinson, The Meadows: The junior led the way with 18 points as the Mustangs cruised to a 71-44 win over GV Christian.

■ Hudson Yakubik, Basic: The senior recorded 15 points to help the Wolves beat Civica 69-50.

Girls basketball

■ Kyrra Atkinson-Gray, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior racked up 23 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals, seven assists and two blocks to lead the Spartans past Cheyenne 74-20.

■ Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The senior scored 23 points to help lift the Mountain Lions over Clark 74-21.

■ Sariyah Johnson, Las Vegas: The sophomore finished with 21 points and 19 rebounds as the Wildcats downed Eldorado 60-35.

■ Portland Stacey, Liberty: The senior had 12 points and eight rebounds in the Patriots’ 68-28 victory over Desert Pines.

■ Morgan White, Del Sol: The senior logged 21 points as the Dragons rolled to a 73-12 victory over Sloan Canyon.

Flag football

■ Lyla Baxter, Green Valley: The senior had eight receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns, and also added an interception on defense to help the Gators defeat Del Sol 33-7.

■ Leiah Biscocho, Durango: The senior threw two TD passes and had two scoring receptions in the Trailblazers’ 48-0 win over Pahrump Valley.

■ Se’Torri Centers, Canyon Springs: The sophomore completed 13 of 29 passes for 242 yards and four TDs in the Pioneers’ 31-0 win over Civica.

■ Patricia Monacelli, Cadence: The junior caught four passes for 104 yards as the Cougars beat Sloan Canyon 18-13.

■ Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge: The senior had a passing TD, receiving TD and nabbed two interceptions on defense to help the Mustangs edge Coronado 25-21.

Scores

Boys basketball

Awaken Christian 63, Lincoln County 50

Basic 69, Civica 50

Beaver Dam 56, Word of Life 55

Boulder City 79, Pahrump Valley 63

Liberty 69, Green Valley 30

Pahranagat Valley 61, Liberty Baptist 20

Tech 76, Valley 69

The Meadows 71, GV Christian 44

Tonopah 52, Spring Mountain 44

Western 54, Palo Verde 53

White Pine 42, Founders 40

Girls basketball

Basic 58, SLAM! Nevada 36

Cimarron-Memorial 74, Cheyenne 20

Coral Academy 54, Cristo Rey 20

Del Sol 73, Sloan Canyon 12

Democracy Prep 61, Coronado 33

Desert Oasis 63, Durango 29

Liberty 68, Desert Pines 28

Losee 66, Mater East 55

Pahrump Valley 29, Boulder City 26

Sandy Valley 34, American Heritage 31

Shadow Ridge 62, Legacy 16

Sierra Vista 74, Clark 21

Sunrise Mountain 43, Tech 41

Virgin Valley 77, Moapa valley 14

Flag football

Bonanza 20, Western 8

Cadence 18, Sloan Canyon 13

Canyon Springs 31, Civica 0

Centennial 18, Sky Pointe 2

Desert Oasis 31, Arbor View 26

Durango 48, Pahrump Valley 0

Green Valley 33, Del Sol 7

Legacy 26, Cimarron-Memorial 6

Liberty 36, Bishop Gorman 24

Mojave 20, Cheyenne 0

Palo Verde 38, Basic 7

Rancho 18, Moapa Valley 6

Shadow 25, Coronado 21

Sierra Vista 40, Democracy Prep 0

Spring Valley 13, Clark 6

Tech 12, Foothill 6

Virgin Valley 56, Eldorado 6

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal