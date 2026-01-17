Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Top performances
Boys basketball
■ Jaxson Grant, Tech: The sophomore scored 39 points, leading the Roadrunners past Valley 76-69.
■ Alex Hutchinson, The Meadows: The junior led the way with 18 points as the Mustangs cruised to a 71-44 win over GV Christian.
■ Hudson Yakubik, Basic: The senior recorded 15 points to help the Wolves beat Civica 69-50.
Girls basketball
■ Kyrra Atkinson-Gray, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior racked up 23 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals, seven assists and two blocks to lead the Spartans past Cheyenne 74-20.
■ Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The senior scored 23 points to help lift the Mountain Lions over Clark 74-21.
■ Sariyah Johnson, Las Vegas: The sophomore finished with 21 points and 19 rebounds as the Wildcats downed Eldorado 60-35.
■ Portland Stacey, Liberty: The senior had 12 points and eight rebounds in the Patriots’ 68-28 victory over Desert Pines.
■ Morgan White, Del Sol: The senior logged 21 points as the Dragons rolled to a 73-12 victory over Sloan Canyon.
Flag football
■ Lyla Baxter, Green Valley: The senior had eight receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns, and also added an interception on defense to help the Gators defeat Del Sol 33-7.
■ Leiah Biscocho, Durango: The senior threw two TD passes and had two scoring receptions in the Trailblazers’ 48-0 win over Pahrump Valley.
■ Se’Torri Centers, Canyon Springs: The sophomore completed 13 of 29 passes for 242 yards and four TDs in the Pioneers’ 31-0 win over Civica.
■ Patricia Monacelli, Cadence: The junior caught four passes for 104 yards as the Cougars beat Sloan Canyon 18-13.
■ Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge: The senior had a passing TD, receiving TD and nabbed two interceptions on defense to help the Mustangs edge Coronado 25-21.
Scores
Boys basketball
Awaken Christian 63, Lincoln County 50
Basic 69, Civica 50
Beaver Dam 56, Word of Life 55
Boulder City 79, Pahrump Valley 63
Liberty 69, Green Valley 30
Pahranagat Valley 61, Liberty Baptist 20
Tech 76, Valley 69
The Meadows 71, GV Christian 44
Tonopah 52, Spring Mountain 44
Western 54, Palo Verde 53
White Pine 42, Founders 40
Girls basketball
Basic 58, SLAM! Nevada 36
Cimarron-Memorial 74, Cheyenne 20
Coral Academy 54, Cristo Rey 20
Del Sol 73, Sloan Canyon 12
Democracy Prep 61, Coronado 33
Desert Oasis 63, Durango 29
Liberty 68, Desert Pines 28
Losee 66, Mater East 55
Pahrump Valley 29, Boulder City 26
Sandy Valley 34, American Heritage 31
Shadow Ridge 62, Legacy 16
Sierra Vista 74, Clark 21
Sunrise Mountain 43, Tech 41
Virgin Valley 77, Moapa valley 14
Flag football
Bonanza 20, Western 8
Cadence 18, Sloan Canyon 13
Canyon Springs 31, Civica 0
Centennial 18, Sky Pointe 2
Desert Oasis 31, Arbor View 26
Durango 48, Pahrump Valley 0
Green Valley 33, Del Sol 7
Legacy 26, Cimarron-Memorial 6
Liberty 36, Bishop Gorman 24
Mojave 20, Cheyenne 0
Palo Verde 38, Basic 7
Rancho 18, Moapa Valley 6
Shadow 25, Coronado 21
Sierra Vista 40, Democracy Prep 0
Spring Valley 13, Clark 6
Tech 12, Foothill 6
Virgin Valley 56, Eldorado 6
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal