Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Shadow Ridge's running back Lily Christensen (16) evades a flag pull on a run by Bishop Gorman's quarterback Avery Reed (7) during the second half of their 5A flag football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Friday’s prep highlights

Top performances

Boys basketball

* Zhyier Smith, Tech: The sophomore scored 16 points as the Roadrunners used a balanced attack to edge Chaparral 64-60.

* Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View: The junior compiled 18 points and 10 rebounds to help the Aggies down Cimarron-Memorial 83-52.

Girls basketball

* Kiera Kauhi, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior finished with 22 points, three rebounds and three steals in the Spartans’ 48-45 loss to Palo Verde.

* Kaylen-Marie Macagapal, Sierra Vista: The senior scored 10 points to help the Mountain Lions defeat Durango 71-25.

* Inieye Oruh, Centennial: The senior logged 22 points in the Bulldogs’ 88-22 victory over Legacy.

* Sabrina Stewart, Del Sol: The sophomore had a game-high 19 points to lead the Dragons past Basic 56-39.

* Mila Vidacic, Tech: The junior scored 12 points as the Roadrunners cruised past Chaparral 52-21.

Flag football

* Cassiah Banks, Clark: The freshman had six catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns to help the Chargers notch a 38-14 win over Amplus Academy.

* Leiah Bisococho, Durango: The senior completed 16 passes for 198 yards and two TDs in the Trailblazers’ 20-13 loss to Spring Valley.

* Chloe Covington, Shadow Ridge: The junior passed for 192 yards and four TDs, and had 37 receiving yards to lead the Mustangs past Bishop Gorman 37-6.

* Karah Foss, Arbor View: The junior completed 11 of 16 passes for 138 yards and a TD in the Aggies’ 46-0 victory over Basic.

* Janae Peebles, Green Valley: The junior completed 11 of 12 passes for 229 yards and four TDs as the Gators rolled past Silverado 36-0.

Scores

Boys basketball

Arbor View 83, Cimarron-Memorial 52

Boulder City 63, Moapa Valley 41

GV Christian 75, Coral Academy 37

Indian Springs 60, Round Mountain 34

Las Vegas 50, Mater East 48

Tech 64, Chaparral 60

The Meadows 72, Cristo Rey 3

Tonopah 63, Beatty 22

Virgin Valley 58, Pahrump Valley 52

White Pine 53, Lake Mead 50

Girls basketball

Boulder City 42, Moapa Valley 34

Centennial 88, Legacy 21

Coral Academy 63, Amplus Academy 23

Cristo Rey 38, The Meadows 29

Del Sol 56, Basic 39

Green Valley 39, Silverado 27

Mater East 67, Las Vegas 23

Mojave 65, Canyon Springs 38

Pahranagat Valley 41, Laughlin 29

Palo Verde 48, Cimarron-Memorial 45

Rancho 40, Eldorado 27

Sierra Vista 71, Durango 25

Tech 52, Chaparral 21

Virgin Valley 66, Pahrump Valley 30

Flag football

Arbor View 46, Basic 0

Boulder City 8, Chaparral 6

Canyon Springs 26, Cheyenne 12

Cimarron-Memorial 18, Sky Pointe 0

Clark 38, Amplus Academy 14

Desert Oasis 46, Foothill 7

Green Valley 36, Silverado 0

Las Vegas 31, Desert Pines 13

Moapa Valley 25, Valley 15

Rancho 51, Sunrise Mountain 0

Shadow Ridge 37, Bishop Gorman 6

Sierra Vista 69, Pahrump Valley 0

Spring Valley 20, Durango 13

Tech 12, Coronado 6

Virgin Valley 24, Mater East 6

Western 14, Democracy Prep 0

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal