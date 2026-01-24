Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Friday’s prep highlights
Top performances
Boys basketball
* Zhyier Smith, Tech: The sophomore scored 16 points as the Roadrunners used a balanced attack to edge Chaparral 64-60.
* Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View: The junior compiled 18 points and 10 rebounds to help the Aggies down Cimarron-Memorial 83-52.
Girls basketball
* Kiera Kauhi, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior finished with 22 points, three rebounds and three steals in the Spartans’ 48-45 loss to Palo Verde.
* Kaylen-Marie Macagapal, Sierra Vista: The senior scored 10 points to help the Mountain Lions defeat Durango 71-25.
* Inieye Oruh, Centennial: The senior logged 22 points in the Bulldogs’ 88-22 victory over Legacy.
* Sabrina Stewart, Del Sol: The sophomore had a game-high 19 points to lead the Dragons past Basic 56-39.
* Mila Vidacic, Tech: The junior scored 12 points as the Roadrunners cruised past Chaparral 52-21.
Flag football
* Cassiah Banks, Clark: The freshman had six catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns to help the Chargers notch a 38-14 win over Amplus Academy.
* Leiah Bisococho, Durango: The senior completed 16 passes for 198 yards and two TDs in the Trailblazers’ 20-13 loss to Spring Valley.
* Chloe Covington, Shadow Ridge: The junior passed for 192 yards and four TDs, and had 37 receiving yards to lead the Mustangs past Bishop Gorman 37-6.
* Karah Foss, Arbor View: The junior completed 11 of 16 passes for 138 yards and a TD in the Aggies’ 46-0 victory over Basic.
* Janae Peebles, Green Valley: The junior completed 11 of 12 passes for 229 yards and four TDs as the Gators rolled past Silverado 36-0.
Scores
Boys basketball
Arbor View 83, Cimarron-Memorial 52
Boulder City 63, Moapa Valley 41
GV Christian 75, Coral Academy 37
Indian Springs 60, Round Mountain 34
Las Vegas 50, Mater East 48
Tech 64, Chaparral 60
The Meadows 72, Cristo Rey 3
Tonopah 63, Beatty 22
Virgin Valley 58, Pahrump Valley 52
White Pine 53, Lake Mead 50
Girls basketball
Boulder City 42, Moapa Valley 34
Centennial 88, Legacy 21
Coral Academy 63, Amplus Academy 23
Cristo Rey 38, The Meadows 29
Del Sol 56, Basic 39
Green Valley 39, Silverado 27
Mater East 67, Las Vegas 23
Mojave 65, Canyon Springs 38
Pahranagat Valley 41, Laughlin 29
Palo Verde 48, Cimarron-Memorial 45
Rancho 40, Eldorado 27
Sierra Vista 71, Durango 25
Tech 52, Chaparral 21
Virgin Valley 66, Pahrump Valley 30
Flag football
Arbor View 46, Basic 0
Boulder City 8, Chaparral 6
Canyon Springs 26, Cheyenne 12
Cimarron-Memorial 18, Sky Pointe 0
Clark 38, Amplus Academy 14
Desert Oasis 46, Foothill 7
Green Valley 36, Silverado 0
Las Vegas 31, Desert Pines 13
Moapa Valley 25, Valley 15
Rancho 51, Sunrise Mountain 0
Shadow Ridge 37, Bishop Gorman 6
Sierra Vista 69, Pahrump Valley 0
Spring Valley 20, Durango 13
Tech 12, Coronado 6
Virgin Valley 24, Mater East 6
Western 14, Democracy Prep 0
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal