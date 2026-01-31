Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

No. 1 Liberty outlasts No. 2 Bishop Gorman at the buzzer — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman guard Ty Johnson (1) dribbles around Liberty guard Tayshawn Caesar (3) during the boys’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s prep highlights

Top performances

Boys basketball

* Ethan Inocencio, Palo Verde: The senior posted 27 points to lead the Panthers past Del Sol 75-46.

* Ryan Kirk, The Meadows: The senior led the way with 11 points as the Mustangs defeated Coral Academy 63-24.

* Gregory Paige, Canyon Springs: The senior logged 20 points, three rebounds and three assists, and the Pioneers completed a frantic second-half rally with key free throws in the final minute to escape with a 68-66 win over Silverado.

* Dante Steward, Liberty: The senior had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Patriots’ 58-56 win over Bishop Gorman.

Girls basketball

* Myla Faught, Mater East: The sophomore scored 23 points in the Knights’ 71-14 victory over Rancho.

* Daniella Lee, Arbor View: The sophomore nailed a 3-pointer at the final buzzer to lift the Aggies over Cimarron-Memorial 59-56.

* Jayla Lewis, Losee: The senior hit six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points as Losee cruised to a 90-19 win over Tech.

* Bray’ana Miles, Democracy Prep: The senior had 15 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists, and hit the go-ahead free throw to lift the Blue Knights over Centennial 60-59.

* Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior had 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks as the Spartans fell to Arbor View 59-56.

Flag football

* Jalaigh Brooks, Canyon Springs: The junior passed for 175 yards and two touchdowns to help the Pioneers roll past Doral Academy 19-0.

* Elise Kemble, Cadence: The senior had 14 catches for 122 yards and two TDs, and also had an interception on defense to lead the Cougars past Coral Academy 40-0.

* Janae Peebles, Green Valley: The junior completed 21 of 37 passes for 309 yards and five TDs to lead the Gators past Sloan Canyon 38-0.

* Mariah Stevens-Walden, Shadow Ridge: The senior caught a TD pass and nabbed an interception as the Mustangs held off a second-half rally for an 18-13 win over Tech.

* Audrey Vann, Centennial: The senior recorded 11 tackles as the Bulldogs defeated Cimarron-Memorial 41-12.

Scores

Boys basketball

Canyon Springs 68, Silverado 66

Laughlin 50, Liberty Baptist 49

Liberty 58, Bishop Gorman 56

Needles 63, Founders Academy 55

Palo Verde 75, Del Sol 46

The Meadows 63, Coral Academy 24

Virgin Valley 68, Boulder City 60

Word of Life 67, Sandy Valley 10

Girls basketball

Arbor View 59, Cimarron-Memorial 56

Bishop Gorman 64, Liberty 23

Coral Academy 70, The Meadows 23

Del Sol 62, Cadence 31

Democracy Prep 60, Centennial 59

Eldorado 47, Chaparral 20

Green Valley d. Sloan Canyon, forfeit

Las Vegas 56, Sunrise Mountain 50

Laughlin 47, Liberty Baptist 14

Losee 90, Tech 19

Mater East 71, Rancho 14

Moapa Valley 49, Pahrump Valley 44

Needles 72, Founders Academy 12

Palo Verde 44, Doral Academy 30

Sierra Vista 64, Spring Valley 25

Valley 58, Durango 50

Virgin Valley 77, Boulder City 21

Flag football

Amplus Academy 16, Durango 6

Arbor View 25, Liberty 22

Basic 25, Foothill 21

Bonanza d. Democracy Prep, forfeit

Boulder City 33, Del Sol 6

Cadence 40, Coral Academy 0

Canyon Springs 19, Doral Academy 0

Centennial 41, Ciarron-Memorial 12

Desert Oasis 39, Coronado 20

Green Valley 38, Sloan Canyon 0

Legacy 27, Mojave 6

Moapa Valley 24, Desert Pines 12

Shadow Ridge 18, Tech 13

Sierra Vista 31, Spring Valley 18

Valley 53, Sunrise Mountain 0

Virgin Valley 40, Rancho 7

Western 36, Pahrump valley 12

