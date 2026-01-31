Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Friday’s prep highlights
Top performances
Boys basketball
* Ethan Inocencio, Palo Verde: The senior posted 27 points to lead the Panthers past Del Sol 75-46.
* Ryan Kirk, The Meadows: The senior led the way with 11 points as the Mustangs defeated Coral Academy 63-24.
* Gregory Paige, Canyon Springs: The senior logged 20 points, three rebounds and three assists, and the Pioneers completed a frantic second-half rally with key free throws in the final minute to escape with a 68-66 win over Silverado.
* Dante Steward, Liberty: The senior had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Patriots’ 58-56 win over Bishop Gorman.
Girls basketball
* Myla Faught, Mater East: The sophomore scored 23 points in the Knights’ 71-14 victory over Rancho.
* Daniella Lee, Arbor View: The sophomore nailed a 3-pointer at the final buzzer to lift the Aggies over Cimarron-Memorial 59-56.
* Jayla Lewis, Losee: The senior hit six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points as Losee cruised to a 90-19 win over Tech.
* Bray’ana Miles, Democracy Prep: The senior had 15 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists, and hit the go-ahead free throw to lift the Blue Knights over Centennial 60-59.
* Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior had 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks as the Spartans fell to Arbor View 59-56.
Flag football
* Jalaigh Brooks, Canyon Springs: The junior passed for 175 yards and two touchdowns to help the Pioneers roll past Doral Academy 19-0.
* Elise Kemble, Cadence: The senior had 14 catches for 122 yards and two TDs, and also had an interception on defense to lead the Cougars past Coral Academy 40-0.
* Janae Peebles, Green Valley: The junior completed 21 of 37 passes for 309 yards and five TDs to lead the Gators past Sloan Canyon 38-0.
* Mariah Stevens-Walden, Shadow Ridge: The senior caught a TD pass and nabbed an interception as the Mustangs held off a second-half rally for an 18-13 win over Tech.
* Audrey Vann, Centennial: The senior recorded 11 tackles as the Bulldogs defeated Cimarron-Memorial 41-12.
Scores
Boys basketball
Canyon Springs 68, Silverado 66
Laughlin 50, Liberty Baptist 49
Liberty 58, Bishop Gorman 56
Needles 63, Founders Academy 55
Palo Verde 75, Del Sol 46
The Meadows 63, Coral Academy 24
Virgin Valley 68, Boulder City 60
Word of Life 67, Sandy Valley 10
Girls basketball
Arbor View 59, Cimarron-Memorial 56
Bishop Gorman 64, Liberty 23
Coral Academy 70, The Meadows 23
Del Sol 62, Cadence 31
Democracy Prep 60, Centennial 59
Eldorado 47, Chaparral 20
Green Valley d. Sloan Canyon, forfeit
Las Vegas 56, Sunrise Mountain 50
Laughlin 47, Liberty Baptist 14
Losee 90, Tech 19
Mater East 71, Rancho 14
Moapa Valley 49, Pahrump Valley 44
Needles 72, Founders Academy 12
Palo Verde 44, Doral Academy 30
Sierra Vista 64, Spring Valley 25
Valley 58, Durango 50
Virgin Valley 77, Boulder City 21
Flag football
Amplus Academy 16, Durango 6
Arbor View 25, Liberty 22
Basic 25, Foothill 21
Bonanza d. Democracy Prep, forfeit
Boulder City 33, Del Sol 6
Cadence 40, Coral Academy 0
Canyon Springs 19, Doral Academy 0
Centennial 41, Ciarron-Memorial 12
Desert Oasis 39, Coronado 20
Green Valley 38, Sloan Canyon 0
Legacy 27, Mojave 6
Moapa Valley 24, Desert Pines 12
Shadow Ridge 18, Tech 13
Sierra Vista 31, Spring Valley 18
Valley 53, Sunrise Mountain 0
Virgin Valley 40, Rancho 7
Western 36, Pahrump valley 12
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal