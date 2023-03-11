Friday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Friday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Landon Blais, Arbor View: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the Aggies’ 5-3 loss to Cimarron-Memorial.
Luke Hughes, Tech: The senior pitcher scattered five hits over four innings to earn the victory in the Roadrunners’ 14-1 win over Las Vegas.
Brandon Jenkins, Green Valley: The senior had two hits, including a triple, in the Gators’ 5-1 win over Silverado.
Derek Render, Boulder City: The junior pitcher struck out five in four innings of work to earn the win in the Eagles’ 13-2 victory over Durango.
Jackson Thomsen, Coronado: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Cougars past Rancho 13-9.
Softball
Kylie Czubernat, Boulder City: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with three runs scored as the Eagles posted a run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Tech 11-10.
Anijah Hudson, Mojave: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and an RBI in the Rattlers’ 23-12 loss to Durango.
Macy Magdaleno, Silverado: The senior struck out eight while tossing a complete-game one-hitter to lead the Skyhawks past Rancho 3-0.
Ashley McMahon, Durango: The senior went 4-for-6 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs to lead the Trailblazers to a 23-12 victory over Mojave.
Raelynn Villanueva, Spring Valley: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored to help the Grizzlies beat Las Vegas 10-4.
Scores
Baseball
Moapa Valley 6, Bonneville (Utah) 0
Moapa Valley 12, Emery (Utah) 4
Cheyenne 11, Mojave 1
Palo Verde 13, Legacy 0
Tech 14, Las Vegas 1
Green Valley 5, Silverado 1
Cimarron-Memorial 5, Arbor View 3
Boulder City 13, Durango 2
Coronado 13, Rancho 9
Enterprise (Utah) 7, Virgin Valley 4
Softball
Desert Oasis 9, North Creek (Wash.) 9 (tie)
Virgin Valley 12, Davis (Utah) 10
Shadow Ridge 1, Campo Verde (Ariz.) 0
The Meadows 7, Mater East 4
Pahranagat Valley 16, Beaver Dam 0
Doral Academy 11, West Wendover 0
Greenway (Ariz.) 6, Palo Verde 0
SLAM Academy 7, The Meadows 0
Liberty 12, St. Anthony (Calif.) 8
Virgin Valley 20, Roy (Utah) 7
Faith Lutheran 17, Banning (Calif.) 7
Pahrump Valley 16, Sunrise Mountain 9
Gallup (N.M.) 3, Shadow Ridge 0
Durango 23, Mojave 12
Spring Valley 10, Las Vegas 4
Boulder City 11, Tech 10
Silverado 3, Rancho 0
Liberty 8, Reno 7
Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) 10, Bishop Gorman 7
Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) 5, Arbor View 2
Sierra Vista 5, Snow Canyon (Utah) 5 (tie)
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.