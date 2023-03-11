Friday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performers from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Palo Verde's Andrew Kaplan (19) looks at a high pitch during a baseball game against Legacy at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Landon Blais, Arbor View: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the Aggies’ 5-3 loss to Cimarron-Memorial.

Luke Hughes, Tech: The senior pitcher scattered five hits over four innings to earn the victory in the Roadrunners’ 14-1 win over Las Vegas.

Brandon Jenkins, Green Valley: The senior had two hits, including a triple, in the Gators’ 5-1 win over Silverado.

Derek Render, Boulder City: The junior pitcher struck out five in four innings of work to earn the win in the Eagles’ 13-2 victory over Durango.

Jackson Thomsen, Coronado: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Cougars past Rancho 13-9.

Softball

Kylie Czubernat, Boulder City: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with three runs scored as the Eagles posted a run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Tech 11-10.

Anijah Hudson, Mojave: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and an RBI in the Rattlers’ 23-12 loss to Durango.

Macy Magdaleno, Silverado: The senior struck out eight while tossing a complete-game one-hitter to lead the Skyhawks past Rancho 3-0.

Ashley McMahon, Durango: The senior went 4-for-6 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs to lead the Trailblazers to a 23-12 victory over Mojave.

Raelynn Villanueva, Spring Valley: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored to help the Grizzlies beat Las Vegas 10-4.

Scores

Baseball

Moapa Valley 6, Bonneville (Utah) 0

Moapa Valley 12, Emery (Utah) 4

Cheyenne 11, Mojave 1

Palo Verde 13, Legacy 0

Tech 14, Las Vegas 1

Green Valley 5, Silverado 1

Cimarron-Memorial 5, Arbor View 3

Boulder City 13, Durango 2

Coronado 13, Rancho 9

Enterprise (Utah) 7, Virgin Valley 4

Softball

Desert Oasis 9, North Creek (Wash.) 9 (tie)

Virgin Valley 12, Davis (Utah) 10

Shadow Ridge 1, Campo Verde (Ariz.) 0

The Meadows 7, Mater East 4

Pahranagat Valley 16, Beaver Dam 0

Doral Academy 11, West Wendover 0

Greenway (Ariz.) 6, Palo Verde 0

SLAM Academy 7, The Meadows 0

Liberty 12, St. Anthony (Calif.) 8

Virgin Valley 20, Roy (Utah) 7

Faith Lutheran 17, Banning (Calif.) 7

Pahrump Valley 16, Sunrise Mountain 9

Gallup (N.M.) 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Durango 23, Mojave 12

Spring Valley 10, Las Vegas 4

Boulder City 11, Tech 10

Silverado 3, Rancho 0

Liberty 8, Reno 7

Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) 10, Bishop Gorman 7

Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) 5, Arbor View 2

Sierra Vista 5, Snow Canyon (Utah) 5 (tie)

