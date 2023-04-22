Friday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Friday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Luis Barrios, Western: The junior went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Warriors scored 13 runs in the fourth inning and rolled to a 21-2 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Aiden Otano, The Meadows: The junior achieved 100 career hits with a home run and two doubles as the Mustangs shut out Lincoln County 10-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Joseph Ponticello, Las Vegas: The sophomore pitcher went the distance, allowing five hits while striking out five, to help the Wildcats blank Coronado 4-0.
Easton Shelton, Bishop Gorman: The senior had two home runs and three RBIs in the Gaels’ 5-0 victory over Spring Valley.
Ty Silva, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and seven RBIs to help the Mustangs rout Doral Academy 20-0.
Softball
Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The freshman went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs to help the Panthers edge Sierra Vista 6-5.
Aariana Kraut, Clark: The senior had a double, a triple and three RBIs as the Chargers rolled to a 19-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The junior pitcher threw all eight innings, striking out 18 and allowing just two hits, as the Mustangs scored three runs in the eighth to defeat Liberty 4-1.
Macy Magdaleno, Silverado: The senior pitcher struck out eight in five innings of work to help the Skyhawks beat Chaparral 10-0.
Audrey Melton, Arbor View: The freshman pitched a complete-game one-hitter as the Aggies took control early on the way to an 8-1 win over Foothill.
Kenya Valdivia, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored to help the Spartans defeat Spring Valley 7-3.
Scores
Baseball
Bishop Manogue 7, Arbor View 6 (9)
Bonanza 15, Chaparral 0
Del Sol 15, Desert Pines 6
Shadow Ridge 20, Doral Academy 0
Foothill 11, Durango 2
Bishop Gorman 5, Spring Valley 0
Las Vegas 4, Coronado 0
Mater East 12, GV Christian 2
Liberty 12, Rancho 4
Western 21, Sunrise Mountain 2
Moapa Valley 6, Virgin Valley 2
Needles 15, White Pine 0
The Meadows 10, Lincoln County 0
The Meadows 8, Lincoln County 2
Needles 10, White Pine 0
Green Valley 9, Cimarron-Memorial 7
Eldorado 15, Cheyenne 0
Softball
Silverado 10, Chaparral 0
Arbor View 8, Foothill 1
Shadow Ridge 4, Liberty 1 (8)
Doral Academy 12, Mojave 1
Palo Verde 6, Sierra Vista 5
Cimarron-Memorial 7, Spring Valley 3
Clark 19, Spring Mountain 0
White Pine 14, Needles 1
Tonopah 15, Indian Springs 13
Round Mountain 10, Mountain View 0
Round Mountain 18, Mountain View 8
Laughlin 19, Democracy Prep 4
Laughlin 17, Democracy Prep 2
Lincoln County 11, The Meadows 2
Lincoln County 19, The Meadows 2
Pahranagat Valley 23, Carlin 1
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.