Nevada Preps

Friday’s high school scores, top performers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2023 - 9:57 pm
 
Silverado’s Macy Magdaleno throws to Desert Oasis during a high school softball game at ...
Silverado’s Macy Magdaleno throws to Desert Oasis during a high school softball game at Silverado High School on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Friday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Luis Barrios, Western: The junior went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Warriors scored 13 runs in the fourth inning and rolled to a 21-2 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Aiden Otano, The Meadows: The junior achieved 100 career hits with a home run and two doubles as the Mustangs shut out Lincoln County 10-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Joseph Ponticello, Las Vegas: The sophomore pitcher went the distance, allowing five hits while striking out five, to help the Wildcats blank Coronado 4-0.

Easton Shelton, Bishop Gorman: The senior had two home runs and three RBIs in the Gaels’ 5-0 victory over Spring Valley.

Ty Silva, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and seven RBIs to help the Mustangs rout Doral Academy 20-0.

Softball

Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The freshman went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs to help the Panthers edge Sierra Vista 6-5.

Aariana Kraut, Clark: The senior had a double, a triple and three RBIs as the Chargers rolled to a 19-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The junior pitcher threw all eight innings, striking out 18 and allowing just two hits, as the Mustangs scored three runs in the eighth to defeat Liberty 4-1.

Macy Magdaleno, Silverado: The senior pitcher struck out eight in five innings of work to help the Skyhawks beat Chaparral 10-0.

Audrey Melton, Arbor View: The freshman pitched a complete-game one-hitter as the Aggies took control early on the way to an 8-1 win over Foothill.

Kenya Valdivia, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored to help the Spartans defeat Spring Valley 7-3.

Scores

Baseball

Bishop Manogue 7, Arbor View 6 (9)

Bonanza 15, Chaparral 0

Del Sol 15, Desert Pines 6

Shadow Ridge 20, Doral Academy 0

Foothill 11, Durango 2

Bishop Gorman 5, Spring Valley 0

Las Vegas 4, Coronado 0

Mater East 12, GV Christian 2

Liberty 12, Rancho 4

Western 21, Sunrise Mountain 2

Moapa Valley 6, Virgin Valley 2

Needles 15, White Pine 0

The Meadows 10, Lincoln County 0

The Meadows 8, Lincoln County 2

Needles 10, White Pine 0

Green Valley 9, Cimarron-Memorial 7

Eldorado 15, Cheyenne 0

Softball

Silverado 10, Chaparral 0

Arbor View 8, Foothill 1

Shadow Ridge 4, Liberty 1 (8)

Doral Academy 12, Mojave 1

Palo Verde 6, Sierra Vista 5

Cimarron-Memorial 7, Spring Valley 3

Clark 19, Spring Mountain 0

White Pine 14, Needles 1

Tonopah 15, Indian Springs 13

Round Mountain 10, Mountain View 0

Round Mountain 18, Mountain View 8

Laughlin 19, Democracy Prep 4

Laughlin 17, Democracy Prep 2

Lincoln County 11, The Meadows 2

Lincoln County 19, The Meadows 2

Pahranagat Valley 23, Carlin 1

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

