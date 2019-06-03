Gorman, Boulder City, Meadows, Pahranagat Valley honored

Bishop Gorman, Boulder City, The Meadows and Pahranagat Valley won the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s OneNevada Cup for the 2018-19 school year.

The award is given to schools based on their varsity teams’ performances in academics, athletics and sportsmanship.

Bishop Gorman won for the second time in the award’s history, taking the Class 4A honor.

Boulder City won the Class 3A award for the second straight season and won for the 10th time overall.

The Meadows is the Class 2A champion for the sixth straight season and won for the 11th time overall.

Pahranagat Valley captured the Class 1A award for the third time in the last four years and the 13th time overall.