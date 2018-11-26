Looking ahead at the week in high school sports
Here is a look at some of the week’s top high school sports events.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday — Legacy at Cheyenne, 6:30 p.m.
The Desert Shields were the Class 3A state runners-up last season, but move up to Class 4A this season. They’ll get a home game to kick off the season.
Tuesday — Foothill at Canyon Springs, 6:30 p.m.
The Falcons opened the season ranked No. 6 with Canyon Springs No. 7, so this should be a good early-season test for both teams. Two of the area’s top guards will be on display in Foothill’s Jace Roquemore and the Pioneers’ Alexander Spaight.
Thursday — Coronado at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
This could be a postseason preview as the top-ranked Gaels host No. 2 Coronado. Returning all-state players Jaden Hardy (Coronado), Noah Taitz (Gorman) and Isaiah Cottrell (Gorman) will be on display.
Thursday-Saturday — Legacy Tip-Off
Defending champion Democracy Prep returns to highlight the field. Returning all-state player Najeeb Muhammad will lead the Blue Knights. Play begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday with Saturday’s championship game scheduled for 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday — Desert Oasis at Cimarron-Memorial, 5 p.m.
The third-ranked Diamondbacks will try to ride their strong low-post game past the 10th-ranked Spartans.
Tuesday — Foothill at Canyon Springs, 5 p.m.
The sixth-ranked Pioneers are coming off a championship at the Liberty Thanksgiving Invitational, and will try to ride that momentum against seventh-ranked Foothill.
Friday — Clark at Faith Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Marieka Dent and the Chargers look to start the season strong against a Crusaders team that finished third at the Liberty Thanksgiving Invitational.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Monday — Bonanza at Green Valley, 4:30 p.m.
The Bengals, who advanced to the Sunset Region semifinals last season, will try to open the season on the right foot against a Green Valley squad that finished second in the Sunrise Region.
Wednesday — Coronado at Sierra Vista, 4:30 p.m.
The defending Class 4A state champions open the season on the road against a Mountain Lions squad that advanced to the Sunset Region semifinals last season.
Friday-Saturday — Lady Bulldog Invitational, Mesquite
The annual early-season tournament features games on Friday and Saturday. Foothill, Clark, Las Vegas, Legacy, Moapa Valley and Rancho are scheduled to join host Virgin Valley.
FOOTBALL
Saturday — Bishop Gorman vs. Bishop Manogue at Sam Boyd Stadium, 12:10 p.m.
The Gaels are seeking their 10th consecutive state championship but will have to top the state’s other large Catholic school.
WRESTLING
Friday-Saturday — Green Valley Duals
The Gators, who had their streak of six consecutive state championships snapped last fall, host their annual dual tournament, which begins at 3 p.m. on Friday.
