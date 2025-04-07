Prep rankings: 5A baseball stays competitive with key games looming
Check out where the top high school teams stand in the Review-Journal’s baseball, softball and boys volleyball rankings. Also includes are games to watch this week.
Baseball
Class 5A
1. Basic (12-4)
2. Palo Verde (14-6)
3. Bishop Gorman (11-7)
4. Las Vegas High (14-5)
5. Faith Lutheran (10-8)
Class 4A
1. Sierra Vista (12-6)
2. Silverado (10-6)
3. Durango (12-6)
4. Tech (11-9)
5. Legacy (6-10)
Class 3A
1. The Meadows (9-8)
2. Pahrump Valley (14-5-1)
3. Boulder City (9-9)
4. Virgin Valley (10-8)
5. Moapa Valley (12-8)
Games to watch
All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Tech at Cheyenne
Silverado at Eldorado
Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley
Tuesday
Bishop Gorman at Las Vegas High
Centennial at Liberty
Desert Oasis at Arbor View
Faith Lutheran at Palo Verde, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Green Valley at Liberty
Coronado at The Meadows, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Sierra Vista at Legacy, 3 p.m.
Liberty at Centennial
Arbor View at Desert Oasis
Palo Verde at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas High at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
Friday
Silverado at Foothill
Boulder City at The Meadows, 6 p.m.
Softball
Class 5A
1. Palo Verde (10-0)
2. Shadow Ridge (9-4)
3. Centennial (9-7)
4. Coronado (11-8)
5. Liberty (8-3-2)
Class 4A
1. Doral Academy (14-3)
2. Basic (7-7)
3. Spring Valley (9-5)
4. Legacy (13-6)
5. Tech (8-8)
Class 3A
1. SLAM! Nevada (13-1)
2. Pahrump Valley (14-6)
3. Virgin Valley (16-5)
4. Boulder City (9-7)
4. Moapa Valley (9-5)
Games to watch
All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Palo Verde at Arbor View
Las Vegas High at Tech
Basic at Sierra Vista
Green Valley at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Shadow Ridge at Centennial
Liberty at Coronado
Wednesday
Sierra Vista at Doral Academy
Desert Oasis at Tech
Thursday
Liberty at Shadow Ridge
Centennial at Palo Verde
Green Valley at Arbor View
Friday
Doral Academy at Basic
Sierra Vista at Spring Valley
Desert Oasis at Las Vegas High
Pahrump Valley at SLAM! Nevada
Boys volleyball
Class 5A
1. Coronado (23-2)
2. Shadow Ridge (18-3)
3. Palo Verde (7-4)
4. Centennial (15-7)
5. Sierra Vista (13-10)
Class 4A
1. Basic (13-8)
2. Sky Pointe (12-6)
3. Liberty (13-7)
4. Del Sol (10-8)
5. Legacy (11-5)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (16-5)
2. Boulder City (16-6)
3. Valley (11-7)
4. Losee (11-9)
5. Moapa Valley (4-3)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Sierra Vista at Centennial
Coronado at Foothill
Desert Oasis at Arbor View
Thursday
Green Valley at Shadow Ridge
Coronado at Arbor View
Foothill at Palo Verde
Virgin Valley at Boulder City
Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal