Prep rankings: 5A baseball stays competitive with key games looming

Basic batter Ace Sapp (5) warms up his swing while on deck to bat during the baseball game agai ...
Basic batter Ace Sapp (5) warms up his swing while on deck to bat during the baseball game against Arbor View on Friday, April 4, 2025 at Basic Academy in Henderson, NV. The Wolves beat the Aggies with a final score of 7-1. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Baseball

Class 5A

1. Basic (12-4)

2. Palo Verde (14-6)

3. Bishop Gorman (11-7)

4. Las Vegas High (14-5)

5. Faith Lutheran (10-8)

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (12-6)

2. Silverado (10-6)

3. Durango (12-6)

4. Tech (11-9)

5. Legacy (6-10)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (9-8)

2. Pahrump Valley (14-5-1)

3. Boulder City (9-9)

4. Virgin Valley (10-8)

5. Moapa Valley (12-8)

Games to watch

All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Tech at Cheyenne

Silverado at Eldorado

Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley

Tuesday

Bishop Gorman at Las Vegas High

Centennial at Liberty

Desert Oasis at Arbor View

Faith Lutheran at Palo Verde, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Green Valley at Liberty

Coronado at The Meadows, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Sierra Vista at Legacy, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Centennial

Arbor View at Desert Oasis

Palo Verde at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas High at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Friday

Silverado at Foothill

Boulder City at The Meadows, 6 p.m.

Softball

Class 5A

1. Palo Verde (10-0)

2. Shadow Ridge (9-4)

3. Centennial (9-7)

4. Coronado (11-8)

5. Liberty (8-3-2)

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (14-3)

2. Basic (7-7)

3. Spring Valley (9-5)

4. Legacy (13-6)

5. Tech (8-8)

Class 3A

1. SLAM! Nevada (13-1)

2. Pahrump Valley (14-6)

3. Virgin Valley (16-5)

4. Boulder City (9-7)

4. Moapa Valley (9-5)

Games to watch

All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Palo Verde at Arbor View

Las Vegas High at Tech

Basic at Sierra Vista

Green Valley at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Shadow Ridge at Centennial

Liberty at Coronado

Wednesday

Sierra Vista at Doral Academy

Desert Oasis at Tech

Thursday

Liberty at Shadow Ridge

Centennial at Palo Verde

Green Valley at Arbor View

Friday

Doral Academy at Basic

Sierra Vista at Spring Valley

Desert Oasis at Las Vegas High

Pahrump Valley at SLAM! Nevada

Boys volleyball

Class 5A

1. Coronado (23-2)

2. Shadow Ridge (18-3)

3. Palo Verde (7-4)

4. Centennial (15-7)

5. Sierra Vista (13-10)

Class 4A

1. Basic (13-8)

2. Sky Pointe (12-6)

3. Liberty (13-7)

4. Del Sol (10-8)

5. Legacy (11-5)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (16-5)

2. Boulder City (16-6)

3. Valley (11-7)

4. Losee (11-9)

5. Moapa Valley (4-3)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Sierra Vista at Centennial

Coronado at Foothill

Desert Oasis at Arbor View

Thursday

Green Valley at Shadow Ridge

Coronado at Arbor View

Foothill at Palo Verde

Virgin Valley at Boulder City

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal

THE LATEST
 
