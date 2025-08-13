Girls golf preview: Coronado looking to win 5th straight state crown

The Coronado girls golf team is attempting to win its fifth straight state title this season, but it’ll face competition from Bishop Gorman and other schools.

Coronado’s Berlin Biddinger drives her ball down the fairway during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Grace Oh watches her ball drive down the fairway during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Teams that play Coronado in girls golf this year will likely view the opportunity as a blessing and a curse.

On the one hand, they will have a chance to prove themselves against Nevada’s four-time defending state champion. On the other, Coronado will have the ability to crush almost every opponent it plays.

The Cougars will open Desert League play Tuesday at Paiute Golf Resort. The Cougars look like they’re prepared to make it five state titles in a row.

“It’s something we hope to do,” said Coronado coach Rusty Anderson, who billed 2024 as a rebuilding year. “It’s possible, but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. There is a long way to go.”

If the Cougars have a weakness, it’s depth. Anderson expects to have a roster of only four or five golfers, but they’re all elite. Injuries might be the only thing that could slow the team down.

“We have talented players, and that always helps,” said Anderson, who noted he’s aware every opponent will be gunning to beat the champs. “The expectation is that when you play Coronado, you’re going to play at a high level.”

Junior Sophia Medlin finished second at last year’s state tournament and is expected to lead the Cougars again. Junior Berlin Biddinger, who placed sixth at the state tournament, will add strength at the top of the lineup. Sophomores Grace Oh and Alexa Hart also return with a year of experience under their belts.

Bishop Gorman coach Dusty Allen thinks it’s a little early to be handing Coronado the 2025 crown. Almost everyone is back from the Gaels team that lost to the Cougars by nine strokes in last year’s state championship match.

“It was very close last year,” Allen said. “But we’re returning all of our starters except for one, plus a few new freshmen I think are going to contribute.”

Northern teams did not play in 5A last year, but several will be moving up this season. That just makes things more interesting.

“I look forward to it,” Allen said. “It’s kind of a wide-open race.”

Dartmouth commit Samantha Harris, a senior, returns to lead Gorman’s deep roster after finishing fourth at the state tournament in 2024. Sophomores Amelia Chen and Sol Choi could also contend for individual victories.

The most feared golfer in 5A, however, is Maddie Perez of Faith Lutheran. The dominant junior is the defending individual state champion.

Anderson admitted there’s always a little luck involved in a team state title. He wants his players to remember last year’s results mean nothing this season. He expects his team’s top competition to come from Gorman, Clark and Palo Verde.

“In the end, so many things have to go right,” Anderson said. “Golf is not like other sports where there can be a clear trajectory (to a championship). We can just control what we can control and not play with expectations.”

Powerhouse Bishop Manogue has moved up to 5A, but a group of Northern teams are still poised to contend in 4A this season. Foothill cannot be counted out, as the Falcons’ roster has some strong returners.

The Meadows, Virgin Valley and Boulder City will likely battle for the 3A crown.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.