Golf roundup: BYU commit wins 3rd straight 4A boys state title

Drake Harvey won the Class 4A individual state title, and Doral Academy won the 4A team title Wednesday. The 5A and 3A region tournaments were also held Wednesday.

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey watches his approach shot on the first hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sky Pointe boys golfer Drake Harvey, a BYU commit, shot a two-round score of 11-under 133 to win his third straight Class 4A individual state title Wednesday at Boulder City Golf Course.

Doral Academy shot 59-over 635 over two rounds to win its second straight team title. Green Valley finished 16 strokes behind at 75 over, and Centennial (83 over) was third.

Doral Academy’s Luke Chepiak finished second in the individual standings at 8-under 136, and teammate Michael Edwards finished tied for third at 3-over 147 to help the Dragons win the team title. Sierra Vista’s Forrest Davis also tied for third.

Class 5A

Bishop Gorman shot a two-round score of 1-over 433 to win the 5A Southern Region team title at Boulder City Golf Course by two strokes over Coronado (3 over). Shadow Ridge was another shot back in third.

The first round of the tournament Tuesday at Boulder Creek was shortened to nine holes.

Bishop Gorman, Coronado and Shadow Ridge all qualify for the 5A state tournament Monday and Tuesday at Red Hawk Golf and Resort in Sparks. The top three teams and the six highest-finishing individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to the state tournament.

Coronado’s Anderson Lee, the defending 5A individual state champion, shot a two-round score of 6-under 102 to win the region title. Lee shot the lowest score of the second round at 5-under 67 to help him jump from third place after the first round to get the title.

Bishop Gorman’s Benny Nelson finished second at 3 under, and Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson was third at 2 under.

Class 3A

Virgin Valley shot a two-round score of 48-over 480 to win the 3A Southern Region team title at Boulder City Golf Course. The first round of the tournament Tuesday at Boulder Creek was shortened to nine holes.

Boulder City finished second at 84 over, and Pahrump Valley was third at 118 over. Virgin Valley, Boulder City and Pahrump Valley all qualify for the 3A state tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at Ruby View Golf Course in Elko.

The top three teams and the six highest-finishing individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to the state tournament.

Virgin Valley’s Gavin Cramer shot a two-round score of 8-over 116 to win the individual region title. Teammate Charlie Davis was second at 11 over, and Canyon Springs’ Adrian Trejo was third at 12 over.

Class 2A

Needles shot 89-over 377 to win the 2A Southern Region team title in a one-round tournament Tuesday at River’s Edge in Needles, California. Lake Mead Academy finished five strokes behind at 94 over, and Tonopah finished third (121 over).

Lake Mead Academy’s Carter Whitehouse shot 4-over 76 to win the individual title by six strokes over Needles’ Madden Jones (10 over).

Lake Mead Academy and Needles qualify for the 2A state tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at The Club at Sunrise in Las Vegas. The top two teams and the five highest-finishing individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to the state tournament.

