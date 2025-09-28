Gorman bounces back after Mater Dei loss, blanks ranked California team

Bishop Gorman’s football team shut out Santa Margarita (California) Saturday night to conclude the nonleague portion of its schedule.

Bishop Gorman’s Jett Washington (5), Prince Williams (41), Tamatoa Gaoteote (10) and Kaina Watson (4) walk up for the coin toss during the football game on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There was no letdown for Bishop Gorman’s football team following its loss to Mater Dei (California) on Sept. 19.

The Gaels concluded the nonleague portion of their schedule with a 14-0 win over Santa Margarita (California) Saturday night at Tesoro High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

Gorman (5-1) is ranked No. 6 nationally by USA Today and No. 7 by MaxPreps. Santa Margarita (3-2) is ranked No. 15 by USA Today and No. 9 by MaxPreps. It lost to Mater Dei 27-24 at home, which put a significant dent in its chance for a fifth mythical national title.

The Gaels have not lost consecutive games since 2018.

On Saturday, Gorman started strong as junior defensive back Kamil Loud had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown on the third play of the game to give the Gaels an early 7-0 lead. The Gaels’ defense came up with a pair of fourth-down stops in the first half.

Sophomore running back Noah Cole added a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter for Gorman.

Senior quarterback Maika Eugenio, a Hawaii commit, completed 13 of 20 passes for 178 yards for Gorman. Seniors Massiah Mingo, a New Mexico commit, had four catches for 79 yards, and Kaina Watson added six catches for 93 yards for the Gaels.

Jordan Lutu came up with an interception for Gorman in the third quarter.

Gorman returns home to play Southern Nevada teams the rest of the season. The Gaels continue 5A Desert League play on Friday, hosting Palo Verde at 7 p.m.

