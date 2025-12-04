Gorman, Clark football stars sign in National Signing Day

Five-star Bishop Gorman safety Jett Washington was one of nine Gaels to sign on National Signing Day. Clark athlete Dre Pollard flipped from a Big 10 school to an ACC school.

Bishop Gorman football star Jett Washington said that if he were to tell a younger version of himself — who began his freshman year in 2022 as a wide receiver — that he would become the top safety in his class and sign with a premier college, he wouldn’t have believed it.

That became reality Wednesday.

Washington, a five-star recruit and 247Sports’ top safety in the class of 2026, signed his financial aid agreement (formerly letter of intent) to play college football at Oregon on national signing day.

“I really didn’t like (playing defensive back), I wanted to be a receiver,” Washington said. “Once I made that switch and (Gorman coach Brent) Browner talked me into it, I realized that was best for my future and now I love (playing) safety.”

“I’m really glad that I made that transition. It’s a blessing, everything happens for a reason.”

Washington was one of nine Gorman athletes to sign on the first day of the early signing period for football players.

Twenty football athletes across Southern Nevada signed with Division I colleges. Among other notable commitments, Clark two-way athlete Dre Pollard, a three-star recruit, flipped his verbal commitment from Washington and signed with Stanford.

“This past year, leading through January, there was a lot of different schools coming in, but Washington and Stanford stole the show,” Pollard said. “That’s why I was initially committed to Washington, but the situation ended up changing. I ended up following my gut, followed my heart and I’m going to a place where I feel like I can thrive the next three to four years.”

‘It’s been a blessing’

Gorman is coming off a 44-7 win over Arbor View in the Open Division state championship game. It’s the Gaels’ fifth straight state title, 15th in the last 16 seasons and 22nd overall.

Other signees for Gorman include three-star defensive lineman Prince Williams, who signed with Arizona. Williams was named the MaxPreps state player of the year this week.

“The defensive line coach, Joe Salave’a, when he moved (to Arizona) from Miami, he continued to pursue me even though it was a new scenery for him,” Williams said. “That really stuck out to me and getting to be there just gave me a new sense of light knowing this is where I’m meant to be.”

Williams and Washington starred on a Gorman defense that outscored opponents 501-64 and recorded seven shutouts. The senior class also helped the Gaels win a fourth mythical national championship in 2023.

“That adversity is what builds you,” said Washington, the nephew of Kobe Bryant. “The hard days, things just happen in life and you just need to keep pushing it forward.”

“Coming here and having the people around me to push me forward, it’s been a blessing with a lot of great people.

Gaels quarterback Maika Eugenio, a three-star recruit who threw for 2,760 yards and 37 touchdowns this season, signed with Hawaii. Gorman was ranked No. 2 nationally by USA Today and No. 3 by MaxPreps.

Clark duo makes history

Pollard wasn’t the only Clark football player who signed with a Division I college. Teammate Dominic Harris, a three-star offensive lineman, signed with Washington.

“(It’s the) culture,” Harris said. “I believe in what coach Jedd Fisch has planned for me and I believe in the culture and coaching staff. … They’re going to help me very much. (Offensive line) Coach (Michael) Switzer, he’s one of the best o-line coaches in the nation.”

It’s the first time Clark has had two football players sign with Division I schools in the same signing period. Harris committed to Washington on June 1 and had more than 30 Division I offers.

Pollard committed to Washington on June 10. But Stanford, led by general manager and former No. 1 overall draft pick Andrew Luck, made a push for Pollard.

The 6-foot-1 Pollard said he’s built a great relationship with Luck and is optimistic about the vision for the program, where Pollard said he could possibly play both ways.

“The vision that (Andrew) Luck has instilled in me, I can get behind it,” Pollard said. “I like what he wants for the program. The new head coach (Tavita Pritchard), he’s cool. I like their vision for me as a player, but for the program and the future, especially the mix of academics and athletics, is something I couldn’t pass up.”

Pollard finished his senior year with 2,259 all-purpose yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions on defense. This spring, he won 4A track state titles in the 100, 200 and 400 meters.

“That’s my brother. I love him,” Harris said. “We leaned on each other. We went to all of our unofficial visits together. I’m just blessed for him. He pushed me when I thought I couldn’t do it in the weight room, on the field.”

Other signees

Faith Lutheran, coming off its third straight state title game appearance, had two players sign. Four-star safety Gavin Day, the state’s No. 2 2026 recruit and a 2024 first-team All-Southern Nevada selection, signed with Washington and three-star safety Matthew Mason signed with BYU.

UNLV had three local players sign with the Rebels: Gorman’s Andreas Nicolaidis (TE) and Poe Purcell Jr. (DL), and Coronado offensive lineman Zach Scott.

Canyon Springs wide receiver Major Pride was verbally committed to San Diego State, but announced last month he was flipping to UCLA and signed with the Bruins on Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Southern Nevada football signees

Arbor View

Teddy Johnson, CB, Idaho State

Tanielu Maafala-Barbasa, DL, Wyoming

Bishop Gorman

Hudson Borsari, K, Hawaii

Devin Entsminger, OL, Utah

Maika Eugenio, QB, Hawaii

Massiah Mingo, WR, New Mexico

Andreas Nicolaidis, TE, UNLV

Poe Purcell Jr., DL, UNLV

Ocean Taufa, DL, Idaho

Jett Washington, S, Oregon

Prince Williams, DL, Arizona

Canyon Springs

Major Pride, WR, UCLA

Centennial

Jordan Bostick, WR, Weber State

Robert Smith, DL, Utah Tech

Clark

Dominic Harris, OL, Washington

Dre Pollard, WR/DB, Stanford

Coronado

Zach Scott, OL, UNLV

Faith Lutheran

Gavin Day, S, Washington

Matthew Mason, S, BYU

Spring Valley

Josiah Rivera, WR, Northern Arizona