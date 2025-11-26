Gorman crushes Arbor View to win 5th straight state title — PHOTOS

Quarterback Maika Eugenio shined and Bishop Gorman’s football team defeated Arbor View to win the Open Division state championship Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

The name of the high school football state championship game that Bishop Gorman and Arbor View played Tuesday night might be different, but the result was the same as it was last year.

The top-seeded Gaels, who defeated the Aggies 69-7 in the 5A Division I state title game in 2024, rolled to a 44-7 victory over No. 3 Arbor View to win the inaugural Open Division state championship game at Allegiant Stadium.

Gorman, after a rare three-and-out on its opening possession, scored on its next four drives in the first half.

The Gaels (11-1) won their fifth straight state title and 22nd overall, the second-most in state history. Gorman has won 15 of the last 16 state titles in the top classification.

Senior quarterback Maika Eugenio ended his high school career on a high note. The Hawaii commit had 218 yards and four touchdown passes in the first half.

Gorman’s defense forced Arbor View, which was making its second-ever state title game appearance, into a three-and-out the Aggies’ opening possession. The Gaels then got the ball back and marched down the field, with Eugenio ending the drive with a 6-yard pass to wide receiver Massiah Mingo, a New Mexico commit.

Arbor View twice marched into Gorman territory in the first quarter but couldn’t score points either time. Gaels junior cornerback Hayden Stepp came up with two pass breakups on fourth down to end the two Aggies possessions.

Eugenio threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Zyren Menor, then threw another 28-yard touchdown to put Gorman up 21-0 with 9:30 left in the second quarter. He later tossed a 13-yard touchdown to Isaiah Nickels, a Hawaii commit, to give the Gaels a 28-0 lead with just over two minutes remaining until halftime.

Arbor View had success in spurts in the first half, but couldn’t sustain drives. The Aggies had 133 yards of total offense in the first half and sacked Eugenio twice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

