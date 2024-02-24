Gorman fends off Coronado for 5A boys basketball state title

The Bishop Gorman boys basketball team defeated Coronado to win the Class 5A state title Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Bishop Gorman's Nick Jefferson, right, embraces Kameron Cooper after they won the Class 5A boys basketball state championship game against Coronado at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman poses for photos after defeating Coronado in the Class 5A boys basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado's Jonny Collins (0) dribbles against Bishop Gorman's Nick Jefferson (10) during the first half of the Class 5A boys basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Bishop Gorman boys basketball team won the Class 5A state championship, as the third-seeded Gaels defeated No. 1 Coronado 63-60 in the title game Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It’s the 23rd state title for Gorman (24-5)

Coronado finishes 18-12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

