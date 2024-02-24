57°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Gorman fends off Coronado for 5A boys basketball state title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2024 - 8:32 pm
 
Updated February 23, 2024 - 8:58 pm
Bishop Gorman's Nick Jefferson, right, embraces Kameron Cooper after they won the Class 5A boys ...
Bishop Gorman's Nick Jefferson, right, embraces Kameron Cooper after they won the Class 5A boys basketball state championship game against Coronado at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman celebrates with their trophy after defeating Coronado in the Class 5A boys basket ...
Bishop Gorman celebrates with their trophy after defeating Coronado in the Class 5A boys basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman poses for photos after defeating Coronado in the Class 5A boys basketball state c ...
Bishop Gorman poses for photos after defeating Coronado in the Class 5A boys basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman celebrates with their trophy after defeating Coronado in the Class 5A boys basket ...
Bishop Gorman celebrates with their trophy after defeating Coronado in the Class 5A boys basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado's Jonny Collins (0) dribbles against Bishop Gorman's Nick Jefferson (10) during the fi ...
Coronado's Jonny Collins (0) dribbles against Bishop Gorman's Nick Jefferson (10) during the first half of the Class 5A boys basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Bishop Gorman boys basketball team won the Class 5A state championship, as the third-seeded Gaels defeated No. 1 Coronado 63-60 in the title game Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It’s the 23rd state title for Gorman (24-5)

Coronado finishes 18-12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Canyon Springs senior center Kenijae Cherry, right, drives the lane against Spanish Springs sen ...
4A/3A girls state roundup: Legacy, Canyon Springs ousted
By Carter Eckl Special to the / RJ

Legacy and Canyon Springs couldn’t keep up in the Class 4A girls basketball state semifinals. The Southern Region representatives in 3A also were eliminated.

More stories
‘Four best teams’ vying for 5A boys basketball state title
‘Four best teams’ vying for 5A boys basketball state title
Coronado, Gorman to play for 5A boys basketball title — PHOTOS
Coronado, Gorman to play for 5A boys basketball title — PHOTOS
Flag football playoff preview: Powerhouse quartet lead 5A
Flag football playoff preview: Powerhouse quartet lead 5A
Over 40 local football players sign on national signing day — LIST
Over 40 local football players sign on national signing day — LIST
Sierra Vista boys defeat Shadow Ridge in playoff opener — PHOTOS
Sierra Vista boys defeat Shadow Ridge in playoff opener — PHOTOS
No. 3 Coronado blows past No. 1 Liberty with big 3rd quarter — PHOTOS
No. 3 Coronado blows past No. 1 Liberty with big 3rd quarter — PHOTOS