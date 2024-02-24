Gorman fends off Coronado for 5A boys basketball state title
The Bishop Gorman boys basketball team defeated Coronado to win the Class 5A state title Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The Bishop Gorman boys basketball team won the Class 5A state championship, as the third-seeded Gaels defeated No. 1 Coronado 63-60 in the title game Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
It’s the 23rd state title for Gorman (24-5)
Coronado finishes 18-12.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
