Nevada Preps

Gorman girls end Centennial’s reign, capture 5A state title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2024 - 6:28 pm
 
Updated February 23, 2024 - 6:36 pm
Bishop Gorman celebrates as they’re about to receive their Class 5A girls basketball sta ...
Bishop Gorman celebrates as they’re about to receive their Class 5A girls basketball state championship trophy after defeating Centennial at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman and Centennial play during the first half of the Class 5A girls basketball state ...
Bishop Gorman and Centennial play during the first half of the Class 5A girls basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman poses for photos after winning Class 5A girls basketball state championship game ...
Bishop Gorman poses for photos after winning Class 5A girls basketball state championship game against Centennial at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Centennial's Nation Williams (24) jumps for a rebound against Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14 ...
Centennial's Nation Williams (24) jumps for a rebound against Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) and Neeyah Webster (33) during the first half of the Class 5A girls basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman's Aliitasi Fakatoumafi (34) struggles for the ball against Centennial's Trysta Ba ...
Bishop Gorman's Aliitasi Fakatoumafi (34) struggles for the ball against Centennial's Trysta Barrett (5) during the first half of the Class 5A girls basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman erupts in celebrations as they closely win the Class 5A girls basketball state ch ...
Bishop Gorman erupts in celebrations as they closely win the Class 5A girls basketball state championship game against Centennial at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman head coach Sheryl Krmpotich gestures to the fan section after her team won the Cl ...
Bishop Gorman head coach Sheryl Krmpotich gestures to the fan section after her team won the Class 5A girls basketball state championship game against Centennial at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) and Savannah Searcy (32) embrace after winning the Class 5A ...
Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) and Savannah Searcy (32) embrace after winning the Class 5A girls basketball state championship game against Centennial at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman goes wild as head coach Sheryl Krmpotich hands them their Class 5A girls basketba ...
Bishop Gorman goes wild as head coach Sheryl Krmpotich hands them their Class 5A girls basketball state championship trophy after they defeated Centennial at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman celebrates with their trophy after defeating Centennial in the Class 5A girls bas ...
Bishop Gorman celebrates with their trophy after defeating Centennial in the Class 5A girls basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Bishop Gorman girls basketball team ended Centennial’s run of dominance, as the second-seeded Gaels defeated No. 1 Centennial 57-53 in the Class 5A state title game Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It’s the fifth state title for Gorman (24-4) and first since 2010.

Centennial (19-6) had won the last eight state titles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

