Gorman girls end Centennial’s reign, capture 5A state title

The Bishop Gorman girls basketball team defeated Centennial to win the Class 5A state title at the Thomas & Mack Center. Centennial had won the last eight state titles.

Bishop Gorman celebrates as they’re about to receive their Class 5A girls basketball state championship trophy after defeating Centennial at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman and Centennial play during the first half of the Class 5A girls basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman poses for photos after winning Class 5A girls basketball state championship game against Centennial at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial's Nation Williams (24) jumps for a rebound against Bishop Gorman's Kenzee Holton (14) and Neeyah Webster (33) during the first half of the Class 5A girls basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Aliitasi Fakatoumafi (34) struggles for the ball against Centennial's Trysta Barrett (5) during the first half of the Class 5A girls basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman erupts in celebrations as they closely win the Class 5A girls basketball state championship game against Centennial at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman head coach Sheryl Krmpotich gestures to the fan section after her team won the Class 5A girls basketball state championship game against Centennial at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Aaliah Spaight (10) and Savannah Searcy (32) embrace after winning the Class 5A girls basketball state championship game against Centennial at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman goes wild as head coach Sheryl Krmpotich hands them their Class 5A girls basketball state championship trophy after they defeated Centennial at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman celebrates with their trophy after defeating Centennial in the Class 5A girls basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Bishop Gorman girls basketball team ended Centennial’s run of dominance, as the second-seeded Gaels defeated No. 1 Centennial 57-53 in the Class 5A state title game Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It’s the fifth state title for Gorman (24-4) and first since 2010.

Centennial (19-6) had won the last eight state titles.

