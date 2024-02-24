Gorman girls end Centennial’s reign, capture 5A state title
The Bishop Gorman girls basketball team defeated Centennial to win the Class 5A state title at the Thomas & Mack Center. Centennial had won the last eight state titles.
The Bishop Gorman girls basketball team ended Centennial’s run of dominance, as the second-seeded Gaels defeated No. 1 Centennial 57-53 in the Class 5A state title game Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
It’s the fifth state title for Gorman (24-4) and first since 2010.
Centennial (19-6) had won the last eight state titles.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
