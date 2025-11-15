Gorman overcomes slow start to secure spot in Open Division final — PHOTOS

After an uncharacteristically slow start, top-seeded Bishop Gorman erupted in the second quarter and dominated Foothill in an Open Division state semifinal Friday.

For one quarter Friday night, Foothill football fans had something to cheer about.

And then the moment was gone.

After an uncharacteristically slow start, top-seeded Bishop Gorman (10-1) erupted in the second quarter and dominated its way to a 56-6 home victory over the No. 4 Falcons (7-4) in an inaugural Open Division state semifinal game.

Quarterback Maika Eugenio completed 14 of 18 passes for 260 yards to lead Gorman, which advances to the championship game, to be played against Arbor View at Allegiant Stadium at 7 p.m. Nov. 25.

Neither team had played since Oct. 24, and Gaels coach Brent Browner said his squad needed to shake off a few early cobwebs.

“We were a little rusty,” Browner said. “We hadn’t played in three weeks, and that didn’t do anyone any good.”

Gorman scored on the game’s opening kick on a 97-yard return by Azavier McDaniel to go ahead 8-0, but Foothill followed with a 13-play drive that ate up most of the first quarter. Though the Falcons then came up empty, their next possession yielded a score when Ryder Dobbs connected with Nixon Gasperosky for a 24-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to 8-6.

Browner’s squad committed nine first-half penalties, but he said he was never concerned.

“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” he said. “We just stayed calm and composed because you’ve only got to win by one point.”

But there were plenty more points to be scored, as Eugenio connected with Zyren Menor for a 65-yard TD moments later. Before the half was over, he had thrown two more scoring passes to Kaina Watson, and Massiah Mingo had a 13-yard run to give the Gaels a 35-6 lead at the intermission.

Browner credited Eugenio for his ability to help his offense push through the rough start.

“Maika did for the most part exactly what he was supposed to do,” the coach said. “He was composed and on top of himself.”

Darian Abella returned an interception for a 30-yard TD on the second play of the third quarter, giving Gorman a 43-6 lead and starting the running clock.

The Falcons appeared exhausted the rest of the way, recording just three first downs after their TD drive.

Watson finished with 73 yards on four catches for Gorman, and teammate Isaiah Nickels had five receptions for 80 yards.

Dobbs completed 8 of 22 passes for 94 yards to lead Foothill, which finished with negative 25 yards on the ground. Gasperosky had six catches for 59 yards.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.