Gorman slugger signs with Dodgers over playing at UNLV

Former Bishop Gorman first baseman Easton Shelton led the state in home runs last season and had originally committed to play college baseball at UNLV.

Bishop Gorman first baseman Easton Shelton hits the game-winning home run during a high school baseball championship game against Basic in the All Faiths Classic at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former Bishop Gorman first baseman Easton Shelton signed a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Shelton went undrafted last month and had originally committed to play college baseball at UNLV.

Congratulations to Easton Shelton on officially starting his pro career with the Los Angeles Dodgers!! pic.twitter.com/lMHb0C19M9 — Bishop Gorman Baseball (@gormanbaseball) August 2, 2023

He led the state in home runs (12) and was named the Gatorade Nevada baseball player of the year and Class 5A Mountain League player of the year. He was also named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Year.

Shelton finished his senior year hitting .400 with 48 RBIs, a 1.362 OPS and a 1.000 fielding percentage as he helped lead the Gaels to the Class 5A state title in May.

He isn’t the only Gorman player to sign with an MLB club this summer. Pitcher Kamdyn Perry was drafted in the 17th round (No. 501 overall) by the Texas Rangers.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.