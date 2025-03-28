76°F
Nevada Preps

Green Valley rallies past No. 5 Centennial in 5A softball — PHOTOS

Green Valley’s Liliana Esparza (8), center, celebrates her game-winning hit at the end of the softball game against Centennial on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. The Gators pulled off a last-minute win by earning three runs in the last inning, topping the Bulldogs with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley second base Liliana Esparza (8) puts out Centennial runner Lacy Mayes (7) during the softball game on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. The Gators pulled off a last-minute win by earning three runs in the last inning, topping the Bulldogs with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley first base Madelynne Cotton (14) puts out Centennial runner Valeria Lopez (5) during the softball game on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. The Gators pulled off a last-minute win by earning three runs in the last inning, topping the Bulldogs with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Lacy Mayes (7) rounds third base during the softball game against Green Valley on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. The Gators pulled off a last-minute win by earning three runs in the last inning, topping the Bulldogs with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial pitcher Sloane Merrell (8) throws out a pitch against Green Valley during the softball game on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. The Gators pulled off a last-minute win by earning three runs in the last inning, topping the Bulldogs with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Sloane Merrell (8) stands at bat during the softball game against Green Valley on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. The Gators pulled off a last-minute win by earning three runs in the last inning, topping the Bulldogs with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley pitcher Rylee Thomas (3) warms up before going on to pitch during the softball game against Centennial on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. The Gators pulled off a last-minute win by earning three runs in the last inning, topping the Bulldogs with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Amanda Campos-Colon (13) cheers on teammates from the dugout during the softball game against Green Valley on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. The Gators pulled off a last-minute win by earning three runs in the last inning, topping the Bulldogs with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley’s Mia Mor Hernandez (17) catches a pop fly during the softball game against Centennial on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. The Gators pulled off a last-minute win by earning three runs in the last inning, topping the Bulldogs with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial infielder Valeria Lopez (5) winds up to toss the ball to the pitcher during the softball game against Green Valley on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. The Gators pulled off a last-minute win by earning three runs in the last inning, topping the Bulldogs with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley pitcher Rylee Thomas (3) winds up a pitch against Centennial during the softball game on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. The Gators pulled off a last-minute win by earning three runs in the last inning, topping the Bulldogs with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial second base Leeah Ibarra (6) tosses the ball to first during the softball game against Green Valley on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. The Gators pulled off a last-minute win by earning three runs in the last inning, topping the Bulldogs with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial catcher Campbell Cole (12) tags Green Valley’s Madelynne Cotton (14) at home during the softball game on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. 14 was ruled out. The Gators pulled off a last-minute win by earning three runs in the last inning, topping the Bulldogs with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Gators gather on the green after the softball game against Centennial on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. Green Valley pulled off a last-minute win by earning three runs in the last inning, topping the Bulldogs with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2025 - 7:42 pm
 

Green Valley’s softball team scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim a 4-3 home win over Centennial, which is ranked No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, on Thursday.

Green Valley (9-6) next plays at Basic at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Centennial (7-4) hosts Coronado at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

