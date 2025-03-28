Green Valley rallies past No. 5 Centennial in 5A softball — PHOTOS
Green Valley’s softball team got a walk-off home win over Centennial on Thursday. Here are photos from the game.
Green Valley’s softball team scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim a 4-3 home win over Centennial, which is ranked No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, on Thursday.
Green Valley (9-6) next plays at Basic at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Centennial (7-4) hosts Coronado at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
