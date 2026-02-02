Green Valley wrestling prepares for regional title showdown with SLAM!

With the Class 5A Southern League meet scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Green Valley is within reach of a regional championship.

Green Valley’s Clayton Floyd wrestles Israel Corona of Liberty in the 285-pound final during the Class 5A Southern Region NIAA wrestling meet at Shadow Ridge High School Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Daniel Leal, left, competes against Centennial’s Joseph Dacko during a high school wrestling meet at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Green Valley’s Matthew Stosek, right, competes against Centennial’s Caleb Chargualaf during a high school wrestling meet at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Green Valley High wrestling coach Michael Almodovar has big dreams, and so does his team.

With the Class 5A Southern League meet scheduled for Friday and Saturday, the Gators are beginning to think the unthinkable: A regional victory over perennial state champion SLAM! Nevada might be within reach.

The coach knows SLAM has won four straight state titles and is heavily favored to win a fifth, but he is examining best-case scenarios and sees a path.

“Truthfully, people think SLAM has it in the bag,” said Almodovar, whose squad finished fourth in the region and fifth in state last year. “But at the end of the day, you’ve got to show up and wrestle. Kids can miss weight, or a match can slip at any moment.”

If anyone can defeat the Bulls this weekend, it would likely be Green Valley. The Gators are not far removed from their own stretch of six consecutive state titles from 2012-1017.

SLAM enters the postseason boasting top-ranked wrestlers in 10 of the 14 southern weight classes, but Green Valley also has several athletes lurking at or near the top. Notably, senior Matthew Stosek is ranked No. 1 regionally at 165 pounds, senior Daniel Leal is second at 190 and senior Clayton Floyd is second at 285. All appear to have a shot at individual championships.

Leal (25-0 in-state) said he plans to win his weight class.

“I know I’m the best in the state if I wrestle how I can wrestle,” said Leal, who has an edge in cardiovascular fitness as well as hand-fighting ability. “I want to beat everyone there. I won’t stop wrestling and I’ll never give up a match.”

Leal lost a controversial triple-overtime semifinal match to SLAM’s Santiago Cabrera in last year’s state meet and is channeling the frustration into motivation.

“It’s been in the back of my mind all season,” he said. “I’ve just got to go get it.”

Floyd (23-2 in-state) shares Leal’s confidence.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that I’ll make it to the championship match,” said Floyd, who possesses atypical agility for a heavyweight. “And I think I’ll come out on top.”

Almodovar feels that maintaining focus and confidence will be the key.

“It comes down to how we go about our business,” the coach said. “This team has gotten better and better, and we want to get as many guys in the finals as possible.”

Though SLAM lacks a ranked wrestler at 285, Floyd added that his teammates should avoid worrying about the Bulls.

“We want to focus on ourselves and not look at anyone else,” he said. “We just need to go in with a high mentality and wrestle.”

In the end, Almodovar will be happy with any results that involve his athletes competing at their best.

“Our goal is always to be regional and state champs,” said Almodovar, who noted that SLAM’s charter-school status gives the Bulls a recruiting edge. “And if we finish second, we’ll be public-school state champs.

“We always want to get back to the glory days. We’ve just got to get over the hump.”

Other top-ranked wrestlers heading into regionals include Vander Tran of SLAM (106), Eric Bice of SLAM (113), Destin Maestas of SLAM (120), Frank Soliz of SLAM (126), Brenden Jorden Agcaoili of SLAM (132), Anthony Delgado of SLAM (138), Drake Hooiman of SLAM (144), Gavin Austin of Centennial (150), Isaac Balden of SLAM (157), Carleo Zapata of Spring Valley (175), Jayden Chavez Brown of SLAM (190), Satoshi Davis of SLAM (215) and Pita Takafua of Durango (285).

All 5A regional action will be held at Spring Valley. The 4A Desert League meet will take place Saturday at Cimarron-Memorial, and the 4A Mountain League meet will be held Saturday at Bonanza.

Bowling

The 5A boys individual playoffs run Wednesday through Friday, with the team tournament scheduled for February 9-13. Shadow Ridge will enter as the top seed.

Girls individual action will take place Thursday and Friday, with No. 1 Shadow Ridge leading the way into the four-day team tourney beginning Feb. 10.

The 4A postseason will correspond with 5A dates and times, with all postseason action to be held at the Orleans Bowling Center.

