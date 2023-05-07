High school baseball, softball playoff schedule (UPDATED)
The high school baseball and softball playoffs begin Monday. Here are the times, dates and opponents for all of this week’s games.
BASEBALL
(Leagues: D=Desert, M=Mountain, C=Central, S=South)
Class 5A
Southern Region tournament
Monday
Game 1: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 9, No. 4D Coronado 2
Game 2: No. 3M Faith Lutheran 8, No. 2D Basic 3
Game 3: No. 1D Green Valley 10, No. 4M Arbor View 6
Game 4: No. 2M Desert Oasis 18, No. 3D Centennial 9
Tuesday
Winner’s bracket
Game 5: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 5, No. 3M Faith Lutheran 0
Game 6: No. 2M Desert Oasis 7, No. 1D Green Valley 4
Elimination games
Game 7: No. 2D Basic 12, No. 4D Coronado 1 (5)
Game 8: No. 4M Arbor View 13, No. 3D Centennial 9
Wednesday
Winner’s bracket
Game 9: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 8, No. 2M Desert Oasis 3
Elimination games
Game 10: No. 2D Basic 7, No. 1D Green Valley 6
Game 11: No. 4M Arbor View 15, No. 3M Faith Lutheran 12 (8)
Thursday
Game 12: No. 4M Arbor View vs. No. 3D Basic, 1 p.m. at Desert Oasis
Game 13: Game 12 winner at Desert Oasis, 4 p.m.
Friday
Championship
At 3 p.m. at Bishop Gorman
Game 14: Game 13 winner vs. No. 1M Bishop Gorman; Game 15 to follow, if necessary
Class 4A
State tournament
Wednesday
Game 1: No. 4M Silverado 12, No. 5D Desert Pines 2
Game 2: No. 6M Legacy 17, No. 3D Doral Academy 0 (4)
Game 3: No. 5M Durango 22, No. 4D Del Sol 2 (3)
Game 4: No. 3M Tech 15, No. 6D Chaparral 0 (3)
Thursday
All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed
Game 5: No. 4M Silverado at No. 1D Shadow Ridge
Game 6: No. 6M Legacy at No. 2M Sierra Vista
Game 7: No. 5M Durango at No. 1M Foothill
Game 8: No. 3M Tech at No. 2D Bonanza
Friday
Elimination games
All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise notes
Game 9: No. 5D Desert Pines vs. Game 6 loser
Game 10: No. 3D Doral Academy vs. Game 5 loser
Game 11: No. 4D Del Sol vs. Game 8 loser
Game 12: No. 6D Chaparral vs. Game 7 loser
Saturday
All games at 11 a.m. at higher seed
Winner’s bracket
Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Elimination games
Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
May 18
All games at College of Southern Nevada
Winner’s bracket
Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 11:30 a.m.
Elimination games
Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 14 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 18: Game 16 winner vs. Game 13 loser, 4:30 p.m.
May 19
All games at Bishop Gorman
Elimination games
Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 21: Game 20 winner vs. Game 19 loser, 4:45 p.m.
May 20
Championship
At College of Southern Nevada
Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 10 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary
Class 3A
Southern Region tournament
Monday
Game 1: No. 1M Boulder City 6, No. 8 Eldorado 0
Game 2: No. 2D Virgin Valley 6, No. 5 SLAM Academy 3
Game 3: No. 1D Moapa Valley 10, No. 7 Western 0 (5)
Game 4: No. 2M Pahrump Valley 15, No. 6 Clark 5 (6)
Tuesday
Winner’s bracket
Game 5: No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 2D Virgin Valley 1
Game 6: No. 2M Pahrump Valley 9, No. 1D Moapa Valley 4
Elimination games
Game 7: No. 5 SLAM Academy 6, No. 8 Eldorado 3
Game 8: No. 7 Western 8, No. 6 Clark 5 (12)
Wednesday
Winner’s bracket
Game 9: No. 2M Pahrump Valley 9, No. 1M Boulder City 4
Elimination games
Game 10: No. 1D Moapa Valley 4, No. 5 SLAM Academy 3
Game 11: No. 2D Virgin Valley 13, No. 7 Western 3 (6)
Thursday
Game 12: No. 2D Virgin Valley vs. No. 1D Moapa Valley, 1 p.m. at Boulder City
Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 1M Boulder City, 4 p.m.
Friday
Championship
At 1 p.m. at Pahrump Valley
Game 14: Game 13 winner vs. No. 2M Pahrump Valley; Game 15 to follow, if necessary
Class 2A
Southern League tournament
All games at The Meadows
Thursday
Game 1: No. 4 White Pine vs. No. 1 The Meadows, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Lake Mead vs. No. 2 Needles, 4 p.m.
Friday
Winner’s bracket
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.
Elimination games
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary
Class 1A
Southern Region tournament
All games at Pahranagat Valley
Thursday
Game 1: No. 2C Round Mountain vs. No. 1S Pahranagat Valley, 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 2S Liberty Baptist vs. No. 1C Indian Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Winner’s bracket
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.
Elimination games
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3:30 p.m.
Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary
SOFTBALL
Class 5A
Southern Region tournament
Monday
Game 1: N. 4D Coronado 13, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 4
Game 2: No. 2D Centennial 7, No. 3M Arbor View 3
Game 3: No. 4M Liberty 4, No. 1D Green Valley 3 (8)
Game 4: No. 2M Palo Verde 6, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 1
Tuesday
Winner’s bracket
Game 5: No. 2D Centennial 3, No. 4D Coronado 1
Game 6: No. 2M Palo Verde 7, No. 4M Liberty 2
Elimination games
Game 7: No. 1M Shadow Ridge 4, No. 3M Arbor View 1
Game 8: No. 1D Green Valley 10, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 0 (5)
Wednesday
Winner’s bracket
Game 9: No. 2D Centennial 4, No. 2M Palo Verde 2
Elimination games
Game 10: No. 1M Shadow Ridge 12, No. 4M Liberty 2 (6)
Game 11: No. 1D Green Valley 2, No. 4D Coronado 0
Thursday
Game 12: No. 1M Shadow Ridge vs. No. 1D Green Valley, 2 p.m. at Palo Verde
Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 2M Palo Verde, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Championship
At 2 p.m. at Centennial
Game 14: Game 13 winner vs. No. 2D Centennial; Game 15 to follow, if necessary
Class 4A
State tournament
Wednesday
Game 1: No. 5D Doral Academy 16, No. 4M Las Vegas 4 (6)
Game 2: No. 3D Spring Valley 18, No. 6M Legacy 3 (4)
Game 3: No. 4D Chaparral 15, No. 5M Bonanza 4
Game 4: No. 3M Durango 21, No. 6D Mojave 7
Thursday
All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed
Game 5: No. 5D Doral Academy at No. 1D Silverado
Game 6: No. 3D Spring Valley at No. 2M Tech
Game 7: No. 4D Chaparral at No. 1M Bishop Gorman
Game 8: No. 3M Durango at No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial
Friday
Elimination games
All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise notes
Game 9: No. 4M Las Vegas vs. Game 6 loser
Game 10: No. 6M Legacy vs. Game 5 loser
Game 11: No. 5M Bonanza vs. Game 8 loser
Game 12: No. 6D Mojave vs. Game 7 loser
Saturday
All games at 11 a.m. at higher seed
Winner’s bracket
Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Elimination games
Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
May 18
All games at College of Southern Nevada
Winner’s bracket
Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 11:30 a.m.
Elimination games
Game 17: Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 4:30 p.m.
May 19
All games at Bishop Gorman
Elimination games
Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4:45 p.m.
May 20
Championship
At College of Southern Nevada
Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 10 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary
Class 3A
Southern Region tournament
Monday
Game 1: No. 1M Boulder City 19, No. 8 Canyon Springs 4 (3)
Game 2: No. 2D Clark 3, No. 5 Moapa Valley 2
Game 3: No. 1D Virgin Valley 23, No. 7 Valley 0 (3)
Game 4: No. 6 Pahrump Valley 16, No. 2M SLAM Academy 13
Tuesday
Winner’s bracket
Game 5: No. 1M Boulder City 11, No. 2D Clark 1 (5)
Game 6: No. 1D Virgin Valley 10, No. 6 Pahrump Valley 0 (6)
Elimination games
Game 7: No. 5 Moapa Valley 15, No. 8 Canyon Springs 0 (3)
Game 8: No. 2M SLAM Academy 17, No. 7 Valley 1 (3)
Wednesday
Winner’s bracket
Game 9: No. 1D Virgin Valley 11, No. 1D Boulder City 0 (5)
Elimination games
Game 10: No. 5 Moapa Valley 14, No. 6 Pahrump Valley 13
Game 11: No. 2D Clark 4, No. 2M SLAM Academy 3
Thursday
Game 12: No. 5 Moapa Valley vs. No. 2D Clark, 2 p.m. at Boulder City
Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 1D Boulder City, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Championship
At 4 p.m. at Virgin Valley
Game 14: Game 13 winner vs. No. 1D Virgin Valley; Game 15 to follow, if necessary
Class 2A
Southern League tournament
All games at The Meadows
Thursday
Game 1: No. 4 Lake Mead vs. No. 1 Needles, 1:30 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Lincoln County vs. No. 2 White Pine, 4 p.m.
Friday
Winner’s bracket
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Elimination games
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary
Class 1A
Southern League tournament
All games at Pahranagat Valley
Thursday
Game 1: No. 4 Indian Springs vs. No. 1 Pahranagat Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Tonopah vs. No. 2 Round Mountain, 3 p.m.
Friday
Winner’s bracket
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon
Elimination games
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary
