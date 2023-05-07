High school baseball, softball playoff schedule (UPDATED)

The high school baseball and softball playoffs begin Monday. Here are the times, dates and opponents for all of this week’s games.

Green Valley players Avari Morris (11), Gabby Machida (1) and Mikee Morris (17) slap hands with Faith Lutheran after winning a high school softball game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

BASEBALL

(Leagues: D=Desert, M=Mountain, C=Central, S=South)

Class 5A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

Game 1: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 9, No. 4D Coronado 2

Game 2: No. 3M Faith Lutheran 8, No. 2D Basic 3

Game 3: No. 1D Green Valley 10, No. 4M Arbor View 6

Game 4: No. 2M Desert Oasis 18, No. 3D Centennial 9

Tuesday

Winner’s bracket

Game 5: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 5, No. 3M Faith Lutheran 0

Game 6: No. 2M Desert Oasis 7, No. 1D Green Valley 4

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 2D Basic 12, No. 4D Coronado 1 (5)

Game 8: No. 4M Arbor View 13, No. 3D Centennial 9

Wednesday

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 8, No. 2M Desert Oasis 3

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 2D Basic 7, No. 1D Green Valley 6

Game 11: No. 4M Arbor View 15, No. 3M Faith Lutheran 12 (8)

Thursday

Game 12: No. 4M Arbor View vs. No. 3D Basic, 1 p.m. at Desert Oasis

Game 13: Game 12 winner at Desert Oasis, 4 p.m.

Friday

Championship

At 3 p.m. at Bishop Gorman

Game 14: Game 13 winner vs. No. 1M Bishop Gorman; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

State tournament

Wednesday

Game 1: No. 4M Silverado 12, No. 5D Desert Pines 2

Game 2: No. 6M Legacy 17, No. 3D Doral Academy 0 (4)

Game 3: No. 5M Durango 22, No. 4D Del Sol 2 (3)

Game 4: No. 3M Tech 15, No. 6D Chaparral 0 (3)

Thursday

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed

Game 5: No. 4M Silverado at No. 1D Shadow Ridge

Game 6: No. 6M Legacy at No. 2M Sierra Vista

Game 7: No. 5M Durango at No. 1M Foothill

Game 8: No. 3M Tech at No. 2D Bonanza

Friday

Elimination games

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise notes

Game 9: No. 5D Desert Pines vs. Game 6 loser

Game 10: No. 3D Doral Academy vs. Game 5 loser

Game 11: No. 4D Del Sol vs. Game 8 loser

Game 12: No. 6D Chaparral vs. Game 7 loser

Saturday

All games at 11 a.m. at higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Elimination games

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

May 18

All games at College of Southern Nevada

Winner’s bracket

Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 11:30 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 14 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 18: Game 16 winner vs. Game 13 loser, 4:30 p.m.

May 19

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 21: Game 20 winner vs. Game 19 loser, 4:45 p.m.

May 20

Championship

At College of Southern Nevada

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 10 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary

Class 3A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

Game 1: No. 1M Boulder City 6, No. 8 Eldorado 0

Game 2: No. 2D Virgin Valley 6, No. 5 SLAM Academy 3

Game 3: No. 1D Moapa Valley 10, No. 7 Western 0 (5)

Game 4: No. 2M Pahrump Valley 15, No. 6 Clark 5 (6)

Tuesday

Winner’s bracket

Game 5: No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 2D Virgin Valley 1

Game 6: No. 2M Pahrump Valley 9, No. 1D Moapa Valley 4

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 5 SLAM Academy 6, No. 8 Eldorado 3

Game 8: No. 7 Western 8, No. 6 Clark 5 (12)

Wednesday

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 2M Pahrump Valley 9, No. 1M Boulder City 4

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 1D Moapa Valley 4, No. 5 SLAM Academy 3

Game 11: No. 2D Virgin Valley 13, No. 7 Western 3 (6)

Thursday

Game 12: No. 2D Virgin Valley vs. No. 1D Moapa Valley, 1 p.m. at Boulder City

Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 1M Boulder City, 4 p.m.

Friday

Championship

At 1 p.m. at Pahrump Valley

Game 14: Game 13 winner vs. No. 2M Pahrump Valley; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Southern League tournament

All games at The Meadows

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 White Pine vs. No. 1 The Meadows, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Lake Mead vs. No. 2 Needles, 4 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 1A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Pahranagat Valley

Thursday

Game 1: No. 2C Round Mountain vs. No. 1S Pahranagat Valley, 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2S Liberty Baptist vs. No. 1C Indian Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

SOFTBALL

Class 5A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

Game 1: N. 4D Coronado 13, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 4

Game 2: No. 2D Centennial 7, No. 3M Arbor View 3

Game 3: No. 4M Liberty 4, No. 1D Green Valley 3 (8)

Game 4: No. 2M Palo Verde 6, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 1

Tuesday

Winner’s bracket

Game 5: No. 2D Centennial 3, No. 4D Coronado 1

Game 6: No. 2M Palo Verde 7, No. 4M Liberty 2

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 1M Shadow Ridge 4, No. 3M Arbor View 1

Game 8: No. 1D Green Valley 10, No. 3D Faith Lutheran 0 (5)

Wednesday

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 2D Centennial 4, No. 2M Palo Verde 2

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 1M Shadow Ridge 12, No. 4M Liberty 2 (6)

Game 11: No. 1D Green Valley 2, No. 4D Coronado 0

Thursday

Game 12: No. 1M Shadow Ridge vs. No. 1D Green Valley, 2 p.m. at Palo Verde

Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 2M Palo Verde, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship

At 2 p.m. at Centennial

Game 14: Game 13 winner vs. No. 2D Centennial; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

State tournament

Wednesday

Game 1: No. 5D Doral Academy 16, No. 4M Las Vegas 4 (6)

Game 2: No. 3D Spring Valley 18, No. 6M Legacy 3 (4)

Game 3: No. 4D Chaparral 15, No. 5M Bonanza 4

Game 4: No. 3M Durango 21, No. 6D Mojave 7

Thursday

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed

Game 5: No. 5D Doral Academy at No. 1D Silverado

Game 6: No. 3D Spring Valley at No. 2M Tech

Game 7: No. 4D Chaparral at No. 1M Bishop Gorman

Game 8: No. 3M Durango at No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial

Friday

Elimination games

All games at 4 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise notes

Game 9: No. 4M Las Vegas vs. Game 6 loser

Game 10: No. 6M Legacy vs. Game 5 loser

Game 11: No. 5M Bonanza vs. Game 8 loser

Game 12: No. 6D Mojave vs. Game 7 loser

Saturday

All games at 11 a.m. at higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Elimination games

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

May 18

All games at College of Southern Nevada

Winner’s bracket

Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 11:30 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 17: Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 4:30 p.m.

May 19

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4:45 p.m.

May 20

Championship

At College of Southern Nevada

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 10 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary

Class 3A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

Game 1: No. 1M Boulder City 19, No. 8 Canyon Springs 4 (3)

Game 2: No. 2D Clark 3, No. 5 Moapa Valley 2

Game 3: No. 1D Virgin Valley 23, No. 7 Valley 0 (3)

Game 4: No. 6 Pahrump Valley 16, No. 2M SLAM Academy 13

Tuesday

Winner’s bracket

Game 5: No. 1M Boulder City 11, No. 2D Clark 1 (5)

Game 6: No. 1D Virgin Valley 10, No. 6 Pahrump Valley 0 (6)

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 5 Moapa Valley 15, No. 8 Canyon Springs 0 (3)

Game 8: No. 2M SLAM Academy 17, No. 7 Valley 1 (3)

Wednesday

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 1D Virgin Valley 11, No. 1D Boulder City 0 (5)

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 5 Moapa Valley 14, No. 6 Pahrump Valley 13

Game 11: No. 2D Clark 4, No. 2M SLAM Academy 3

Thursday

Game 12: No. 5 Moapa Valley vs. No. 2D Clark, 2 p.m. at Boulder City

Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 1D Boulder City, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship

At 4 p.m. at Virgin Valley

Game 14: Game 13 winner vs. No. 1D Virgin Valley; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Southern League tournament

All games at The Meadows

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 Lake Mead vs. No. 1 Needles, 1:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Lincoln County vs. No. 2 White Pine, 4 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 1A

Southern League tournament

All games at Pahranagat Valley

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 Indian Springs vs. No. 1 Pahranagat Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Tonopah vs. No. 2 Round Mountain, 3 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon

Elimination games

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

