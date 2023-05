High school baseball, softball state tournament schedule

High school baseball and softball state champions will be crowned this week. The state tournaments begin Thursday. Here are the times and dates for all of this week’s games.

Bishop Gorman High's Billy Scaldeferri (11) congratulated by his teammates after hitting a two run home-run against Desert Oasis High's during the high school baseball Class 5A Southern Region title game, at Bishop Gorman High School, on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Gorman won 10-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Baseball

(Leagues/Regions: D=Desert, M=Mountain, N=North, S=South)

Class 5A

All games at UNR’s Peccole Park

Thursday

Game 1: No. 2S Desert Oasis vs. No. 1N Bishop Manogue, 4 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2N Damonte Ranch vs. No. 1S Bishop Gorman, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 12:30 p.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 4A

(Continued from last week)

Thursday

All games at College of Southern Nevada

Winner’s bracket

Game 19: No. 1M Foothill vs. No. 1D Shadow Ridge, 11:30 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 17: No. 4M Silverado vs. No. 2D Bonanza, 2 p.m.

Game 18: No. 5M Durango vs. No. 2M Sierra Vista, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 21: Game 20 winner vs. Game 19 loser, 4:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

At College of Southern Nevada

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 10 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary

Class 3A

All games at Virgin Valley

Thursday

Game 1: No. 2N Churchill County vs. No. 1S Pahrump Valley, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2S Virgin Valley vs. No. 1N South Tahoe, 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 2A

All games at UNR’s Peccole Park

Thursday

Opening round

Game 1: No. 2S Lake Mead vs. No. 1N Yerington, 8:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2N West Wendover vs. No. 1S Needles, 11 a.m.

Elimination game

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 a.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 11 a.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 1A

Thursday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Game 1: No. 2N Wells vs. No. 1S Indian Springs, 2:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2S Pahranagat Valley vs. No. 1N Smith Valley, 5 p.m.

Friday

All games at College of Southern Nevada

Winner’s bracket

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11 a.m.

Elimination game

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

At Bishop Gorman

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Softball

Class 5A

All games at UNR’s Hixson Park

Thursday

Game 1: No. 2S Palo Verde vs. No. 1N Douglas, 2:45 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2N Reed vs. No. 1S Centennial, 5 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2:45 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon, Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 4A

(Continued from last week)

Thursday

All games at College of Southern Nevada

Winner’s bracket

Game 19: No. 1D Silverado vs. No. 1M Bishop Gorman, 11:30 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 17: No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial vs. No. 3D Spring Valley, 2 p.m.

Game 18: No. 2M Tech vs. No. 4D Chaparral, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

At College of Southern Nevada

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 10 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary

Class 3A

All games at Virgin Valley

Thursday

Game 1: No. 2N Lowry vs. No. 1S Virgin Valley, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2S Boulder City vs. No. 1N North Valleys, 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 2A

All games at UNR’s Hixson Park

Thursday

Opening round

Game 1: No. 2S White Pine vs. No. 1N Battle Mountain, 8 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2N Pershing County vs. No. 1S Needles, 10:15 a.m.

Elimination game

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 loser, 8 a.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 10:15 a.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 1A

Thursday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Game 1: No. 2N Oasis Academy vs. No. 1S Pahranagat Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2S Tonopah vs. No. 1N Coleville, 4:45 p.m.

Friday

All games at College of Southern Nevada

Winner’s bracket

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

At Bishop Gorman

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.