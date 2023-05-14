High school baseball, softball state tournament schedule (UPDATED)

High school baseball and softball state champions will be crowned this week. The state tournaments begin Thursday. Here are the times and dates for all of this week’s games.

Bishop Gorman High's Billy Scaldeferri (11) congratulated by his teammates after hitting a two run home-run against Desert Oasis High's during the high school baseball Class 5A Southern Region title game, at Bishop Gorman High School, on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Gorman won 10-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Baseball

(Leagues/Regions: D=Desert, M=Mountain, N=North, S=South)

Class 5A

All games at UNR’s Peccole Park

Thursday

Game 1: No. 2S Desert Oasis 2, No. 1N Bishop Manogue 0

Game 2: No. 1S Bishop Gorman 10, No. 2N Damonte Ranch 0 (6)

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: No. 1S Bishop Gorman 12, No. 2S Desert Oasis 2 (5)

Elimination games

Game 3: No. 1N Bishop Manogue 6, No. 2N Damonte Ranch 5

Game 5: No. 2S Desert Oasis 19, No. 1N Bishop Manogue 4 (4)

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: No. 2S Desert Oasis vs. No. 1S Bishop Gorman, 12:30 p.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 4A

(Continued from last week)

Thursday

All games at College of Southern Nevada

Winner’s bracket

Game 19: No. 1M Foothill 9, No. 1D Shadow Ridge 1

Elimination games

Game 17: No. 4M Silverado 12, No. 2D Bonanza 0

Game 18: No. 5M Durango 10, No. 2M Sierra Vista 7

Friday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: No. 5M Durango 10, No. 4M Silverado 0 (6)

Game 21: No. 1D Shadow Ridge 11, No. 5M Durango 1 (5)

Saturday

Championship

At College of Southern Nevada

Game 22: No. 1M Foothill vs. No. 1D Shadow Ridge, 10 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary

Class 3A

All games at Virgin Valley

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1S Pahrump Valley 2, No. 2N Churchill County 0

Game 2: No. 2S Virgin Valley 5, No. 1N South Tahoe 3

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: No. 1S Pahrump Valley 8, No. 2S Virgin Valley 6

Elimination games

Game 3: No. 1N South Tahoe 8, No. 2N Churchill County 2

Game 5: No. 1N South Tahoe 9, No. 2S Virgin Valley 1

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: No. 1N South Tahoe vs. No. 1S Pahrump Valley, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 2A

All games at UNR’s Peccole Park

Thursday

Opening round

Game 1: No. 2S Lake Mead 8, No. 1N Yerington 1

Game 2: No. 1S Needles 2, No. 2N West Wendover 1

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 1N Yerington 15, No. 2N West Wendover 0

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: No. 2S Lake Mead 8, No. 1S Needles 4

Elimination game

Game 5: No. 1N Yerington 9, No. 1S Needles 8

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: No. 1N Yerington vs. No. 2S Lake Mead, 9 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 1A

Thursday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Game 1: No. 1S Indian Springs 4, No. 2N Wells 3

Game 2: No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 5, No. 1N Smith Valley 0

Friday

All games at College of Southern Nevada

Winner’s bracket

Game 3: No. 1S Indian Springs 10, No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 5

Elimination game

Game 4: No. 2N Wells 10, No. 1N Smith Valley 7

Game 5: No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 8, No. 2N Wells 6

Saturday

Championship

At Bishop Gorman

Game 6: No. 2S Pahranagat Valley vs. No. 1S Indian Springs, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Softball

Class 5A

All games at UNR’s Hixson Park

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1N Douglas 8, No. 2S Palo Verde 3

Game 2: No. 2N Reed 6, No. 1S Centennial 3

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: No. 1N Douglas 11, No. 2N Reed 4

Elimination games

Game 3: No. 1S Centennial 4, No. 2S Palo Verde 3

Game 5: No. 1S Centennial 4, No. 2N Reed 1

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: No. 1S Centennial vs. No. 1N Douglas, noon, Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 4A

(Continued from last week)

Thursday

All games at College of Southern Nevada

Winner’s bracket

Game 19: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 18, No. 1D Silverado 5 (5)

Elimination games

Game 17: No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 15, No. 3D Spring Valley 5 (6)

Game 18: No. 2M Tech 5, No. 4D Chaparral 3

Friday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 9, No. 2M Tech 5

Game 21: No. 1D Silverado 7, No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 6

Saturday

Championship

At College of Southern Nevada

Game 22: No. 1M Bishop Gorman vs. No. 1D Silverado, 10 a.m., Game 23 to follow if necessary

Class 3A

All games at Virgin Valley

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1S Virgin Valley 7, No. 2N Lowry 5

Game 2: No. 1N North Valleys 3, No. 2S Boulder City 2

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: No. 1N North Valleys 2, No. 1S Virgin Valley 1 (10)

Elimination games

Game 3: No. 2N Lowry 6, No. 2S Boulder City 4

Game 5: No. 2N Lowry 3, No. 1S Virgin Valley 2

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: No. 2N Lowry vs. No. 1N North Valleys, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 2A

All games at UNR’s Hixson Park

Thursday

Opening round

Game 1: No. 1N Battle Mountain 10, No. 2S White Pine 7

Game 2: No. 1S Needles 10, No. 2N Pershing County 0

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 2S White Pine 6, No. 2N Pershing County 5

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: No. 1S Needles 20, No. 1N Battle Mountain 0

Elimination game

Game 5: No, 1N Battle Mountain 12, No. 2S White Pine 7

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: No. 1N Battle Mountain vs. No. 1S Needles, 9 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

Class 1A

Thursday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Game 1: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 14, No. 2N Oasis Academy 3

Game 2: No. 1N Coleville 2, No. 2S Tonopah 1

Friday

All games at College of Southern Nevada

Winner’s bracket

Game 3: No. 1N Coleville 20, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 15

Elimination games

Game 4: No. 2S Tonopah 7, No. 2N Oasis Academy 0

Game 5: No. 2S Tonopah 16, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 12

Saturday

Championship

At Bishop Gorman

Game 6: No. 2S Tonopah vs. No. 1N Coleville, 10 a.m., Game 7 to follow if necessary

