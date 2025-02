High school basketball, flag football playoff schedule

The Nevada high school basketball and flag football playoffs begin in earnest Monday. Here is a full schedule of all the action happening around Southern Nevada.

Bishop Gorman guard Aaliah Spaight (10) drives the lane as Democracy Prep forward ZhaNea Burrell (25) grabs it during the first half of their girls basketball game at Democracy Prep High School on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada high school basketball and flag football playoff schedule and results

Boys basketball

Class 5A

State quarterfinals

Friday, Feb. 14

At 6:30 p.m. at higher seed

Game 1: No. 8 Silverado at No. 1 Coronado

Game 2: No. 5 Arbor View at No. 4 Mojave

Game 3: No. 7 Centennial at No. 2 Bishop Gorman

Game 4: No. 6 Desert Pines at No. 3 Liberty

State semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 19

At Clark, times TBD

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

State championship

Friday, Feb. 21

At Cox Pavilion, 8:15 p.m.

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Class 4A

Southern Region playoffs

All games at 6:30 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise noted

(Leagues: D=Desert, L=Lake, M=Mountain, S=Sky)

Region first round

Friday, Feb. 7

Game 1: No. 2M Valley 72, No. 3L Canyon Springs 64

Game 2: No. 2L Palo Verde 75, No. 3M Faith Lutheran 63

Game 3: No. 3D Losee 56, No. 2S Cimarron-Memorial 45

Game 4: No. 2D Clark 74, No. 3S Shadow Ridge 50

Region quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Game 5: No. 2M Valley at No. 1D Sierra Vista

Game 6: No. 2L Palo Verde at No. 1S Legacy

Game 7: No. 3D Losee at No. 1L Rancho

Game 8: No. 2D Clark vs. No. 1M Green Valley, 5 p.m. at Foothill

Region semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 13

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Friday, Feb. 14

Region final

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Third-place game

Site and time TBD

Game 12: Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser

Class 3A

Southern Region playoffs

All games at 6:30 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise noted

(Leagues: D=Desert, M=Mountain)

Region quarterfinals

Monday, Feb. 10

Game 1: No. 4D Moapa Valley at No. 1M The Meadows

Game 2: No. 3M Sloan Canyon at No. 2D Mater East

Game 3: No. 4M Coral Academy at No. 1D Democracy Prep

Game 4: No. 3D Virgin Valley at No. 2M Boulder City

Region semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Region final

Friday, Feb. 14

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Girls basketball

Class 5A

State quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 13

At 6:30 p.m. at higher seed

Game 1: No. 8 Coronado at No. 1 Centennial

Game 2: No. 5 Faith Lutheran at No. 4 Shadow Ridge

Game 3: No. 7 Spring Valley at No. 2 Democracy Prep

Game 4: No. 6 Liberty at No. 3 Bishop Gorman

State semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 19

At Clark, times TBD

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

State championship

Friday, Feb. 21

At Cox Pavilion, 6:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Class 4A

Southern Region playoffs

All games at 6:30 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise noted

(Leagues: D=Desert, L=Lake, M=Mountain)

Region first round

Friday, Feb. 7

Game 1: No. 3D Canyon Springs 45, No. 3M Cimarron-Memorial 33

Game 2: No. 4S Tech at No. 2M Sierra Vista, 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 3: No. 4M Rancho 43, No. 3S Valley 30

Game 4: No. 2S Losee 54, No. 4D Del Sol 45

Region quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Game 5: No. 3D Canyon Springs at No. 1S Legacy, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner at No. 2D Basic

Game 7: No. 4M Rancho at No. 1D Foothill

Game 8: No. 2S Losee at No. 1M Western

Region semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 13

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Friday, Feb. 14

Region final

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Third-place game

Site and time TBD

Game 12: Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser

Class 3A

Southern Region playoffs

All games at 6:30 p.m. at higher seed

(Leagues: D=Desert, M=Mountain)

Region quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Game 1: No. 4D Cadence at No. 1M SLAM! Nevada

Game 2: No. 3M The Meadows at No. 2D Mater East

Game 3: No. 4M Pahrump Valley at No. 1D Virgin Valley

Game 4: No. 3D Moapa Valley at No. 2M Boulder City

Region semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 13

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Region final

Friday, Feb. 14

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Flag football

All games at 4:30 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise noted

Class 5A

State quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Game 1: No. 8 Basic at No. 1 Palo Verde

Game 2: No. 5 Liberty at No. 4 Bishop Gorman

Game 3: No. 7 Las Vegas High at No. 2 Shadow Ridge

Game 4: No. 6 Tech at No. 3 Desert Oasis

State semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 13

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

State championship

Tuesday, Feb. 18

At Bishop Gorman, time TBD

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Class 4A

(Leagues: D=Desert, M=Mountain)

State first round

Monday, Feb. 10

Game 1: No. 5D Canyon Springs at No. 4M Legacy

Game 2: No. 6M Bonanza at No. 3D Mojave

Game 3: No. 5M Sunrise Mountain at No. 4D Chaparral

Game 4: No. 6D Clark at No. 3M Sierra Vista

State quarterfinals

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Game 5: Game 1 winner at No. 1D Arbor View

Game 6: Game 2 winner at No. 2M Cadence

Game 7: Game 3 winner at No. 1M Foothill

Game 8: Game 4 winner at No. 2D Coronado

State semifinals

Friday, Feb. 14

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

State championship

Tuesday, Feb. 18

At Bishop Gorman, time TBD

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Class 3A

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

State quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Game 1: No. 1M Boulder City def. No. 4D Democracy Prep (forfeit)

Game 2: No. 3M SLAM! Nevada at No. 2D Mater East

Game 3: No. 4M Western at No. 1D Virgin Valley

Game 4: No. 3D Moapa Valley at No. 2M Sloan Canyon

State semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 13

Game 5: Game 2 winner at No. 1M Boulder City

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

State championship

Tuesday, Feb. 18

At Bishop Gorman, time TBD

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.