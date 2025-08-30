98°F
Nevada Preps

High school cross country runners compete at Palo Verde event — PHOTOS

Palo Verde High School Ava Levy is first to reach the finish line during the Junior/Senior Girl ...
Palo Verde High School Ava Levy is first to reach the finish line during the Junior/Senior Girls portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Green Valley High School Ka’eo Luna (Left) and Rancho High School Damian Flores (Right) ...
Green Valley High School Ka’eo Luna (Left) and Rancho High School Damian Flores (Right) run beside one another during the Junior/Senior Boys portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Somerset Academy Losse High School Richard Harding runs as other racers follow behind him durin ...
Somerset Academy Losse High School Richard Harding runs as other racers follow behind him during the Junior/Senior Boys portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Pahrump Valley High School Benjamin DeSantiago (Left) and Western High School Zayiden Magana (R ...
Pahrump Valley High School Benjamin DeSantiago (Left) and Western High School Zayiden Magana (Right) run during the Junior/Senior Boys portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Green Valley High School Ka’eo Luna runs during the Junior/Senior Boys portion of the Pa ...
Green Valley High School Ka’eo Luna runs during the Junior/Senior Boys portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Junior/Senior Boys take off from the start line during the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross c ...
Junior/Senior Boys take off from the start line during the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Basic High School Ryder Ports (Left) and Palo Verde High School Uriel Gudarrama (Right) during ...
Basic High School Ryder Ports (Left) and Palo Verde High School Uriel Gudarrama (Right) during the Junior/Senior Boys portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Palo Verde High School Katelyn Johnson warms up before the Junior/Senior Girls portion of the P ...
Palo Verde High School Katelyn Johnson warms up before the Junior/Senior Girls portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Junior/Senior Girls take off from the start line for the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross cou ...
Junior/Senior Girls take off from the start line for the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Sierra Vista High School Danielle Orme turns a corner as other runners follow during the Junior ...
Sierra Vista High School Danielle Orme turns a corner as other runners follow during the Junior/Senior Girls portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Pahrump Valley High School Savannah Thompson runs during the Junior/Senior Girls portion of the ...
Pahrump Valley High School Savannah Thompson runs during the Junior/Senior Girls portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Runners from Clark and Pahrump Valley High School during the Junior/Senior Girls portion of th ...
Runners from Clark and Pahrump Valley High School during the Junior/Senior Girls portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Clark High School Selina Leipard is second to reach the finish line during the Junior/Senior Gi ...
Clark High School Selina Leipard is second to reach the finish line during the Junior/Senior Girls portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Green Valley High School Mary Jane Guiterezz-Hess finishes third of the Junior/Senior Girls por ...
Green Valley High School Mary Jane Guiterezz-Hess finishes third of the Junior/Senior Girls portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2025 - 2:16 pm
 

High school cross country teams from around the city participated in the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic on Saturday morning.

Palo Verde’s Ava Levy won the juniors and seniors girls race with a time of 21 minutes, 31.80 seconds. Clark’s Selina Leipard (21:59.30) finished second and Green Valley’s MaryJane Gutierrez-Hess (22:17.30) was third.

Rancho’s Damian Flores won the juniors and seniors boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 32.90 seconds. Green Valley’s Ka’eo Luna (17:39.10) finished second and Palo Verde’s Uriel Guadarrama (18:12.60) was third.

Spring Valley’s Jaza Rahman (20:39.70) won the freshmen and sophomores girls race and Clark’s Andrew Duncan (17:22.30) won the freshmen and sophomores boys race.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

