High school cross country runners compete at Palo Verde event — PHOTOS
High school cross country teams from around the city participated in the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic on Saturday morning.
Palo Verde’s Ava Levy won the juniors and seniors girls race with a time of 21 minutes, 31.80 seconds. Clark’s Selina Leipard (21:59.30) finished second and Green Valley’s MaryJane Gutierrez-Hess (22:17.30) was third.
Rancho’s Damian Flores won the juniors and seniors boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 32.90 seconds. Green Valley’s Ka’eo Luna (17:39.10) finished second and Palo Verde’s Uriel Guadarrama (18:12.60) was third.
Spring Valley’s Jaza Rahman (20:39.70) won the freshmen and sophomores girls race and Clark’s Andrew Duncan (17:22.30) won the freshmen and sophomores boys race.
