High school football forecast: Will Gorman finally beat Mater Dei?
Review-Journal reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select high school football games each week. Here are their picks for Week 6.
Arbor View at Faith Lutheran
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Arbor View
Farrington (Hawaii) at Liberty
Wright: Liberty
Wollard: Liberty
Mater Dei (California) at Bishop Gorman
Wright: Mater Dei
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Basic at Green Valley
Wright: Green Valley
Wollard: Green Valley
Centennial at Canyon Springs
Wright: Centennial
Wollard: Centennial
Mojave at Shadow Ridge
Wright: Shadow Ridge
Wollard: Shadow Ridge
Coronado at Desert Oasis
Wright: Coronado
Wollard: Desert Oasis
Palo Verde at Legacy
Wright: Legacy
Wollard: Palo Verde
El Toro (California) at Foothill
Wright: Foothill
Wollard: El Toro
Las Vegas High at Losee
Wright: Las Vegas
Wollard: Las Vegas
Sloan Canyon at Del Sol
Wright: Sloan Canyon
Wollard: Sloan Canyon
Durango at Silverado
Wright: Silverado
Wollard: Silverado
Sierra Vista at Chaparral
Wright: Sierra Vista
Wollard: Sierra Vista
Clark at Rancho
Wright: Clark
Wollard: Clark
Democracy Prep at Cimarron-Memorial
Wright: Democracy Prep
Wollard: Democracy Prep
Sunrise Mountain at Bonanza
Wright: Bonanza
Wollard: Sunrise Mountain
Valley at Cadence
Wright: Valley
Wollard: Valley
Boulder City at Eldorado
Wright: Eldorado
Wollard: Boulder City
Mater East at SLAM! Nevada
Wright: SLAM! Nevada
Wollard: SLAM! Nevada
Pahrump Valley at Cheyenne
Wright: Pahrump Valley
Wollard: Pahrump Valley
The Meadows at Needles
Wright: The Meadows
Wollard: The Meadows
Last week: Wright 17-3; Wollard 14-6
Season: Wright 69-34; Wollard 70-33
