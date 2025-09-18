76°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

High school football forecast: Will Gorman finally beat Mater Dei?

Bishop Gorman’s Jett Washington (5), Prince Williams (41), Tamatoa Gaoteote (10) and Kai ...
Bishop Gorman’s Jett Washington (5), Prince Williams (41), Tamatoa Gaoteote (10) and Kaina Watson (4) walk up for the coin toss during the football game on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Bishop Gorman right side Charlie Wilson (6) and outside hitter Ayanna Watson (8) celebrate a po ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
The Bishop Gorman bench explodes as the Gaels close in on victory over Coronado during the voll ...
No. 1 Gorman sweeps No. 2 Coronado in 5A volleyball title rematch — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman players take to the field during a high school football game between Lone Peak an ...
Graney: No. 1 Gorman embracing challenge of facing Mater Dei
Mater Dei running back Jordon Davison (0) is swarmed by Bishop Gorman defensive back Jett Washi ...
3 things to know about top-ranked Gorman’s next opponent: Mater Dei
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of select football games each week. Here are their picks:

Arbor View at Faith Lutheran

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Arbor View

Farrington (Hawaii) at Liberty

Wright: Liberty

Wollard: Liberty

Mater Dei (California) at Bishop Gorman

Wright: Mater Dei

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Basic at Green Valley

Wright: Green Valley

Wollard: Green Valley

Centennial at Canyon Springs

Wright: Centennial

Wollard: Centennial

Mojave at Shadow Ridge

Wright: Shadow Ridge

Wollard: Shadow Ridge

Coronado at Desert Oasis

Wright: Coronado

Wollard: Desert Oasis

Palo Verde at Legacy

Wright: Legacy

Wollard: Palo Verde

El Toro (California) at Foothill

Wright: Foothill

Wollard: El Toro

Las Vegas High at Losee

Wright: Las Vegas

Wollard: Las Vegas

Sloan Canyon at Del Sol

Wright: Sloan Canyon

Wollard: Sloan Canyon

Durango at Silverado

Wright: Silverado

Wollard: Silverado

Sierra Vista at Chaparral

Wright: Sierra Vista

Wollard: Sierra Vista

Clark at Rancho

Wright: Clark

Wollard: Clark

Democracy Prep at Cimarron-Memorial

Wright: Democracy Prep

Wollard: Democracy Prep

Sunrise Mountain at Bonanza

Wright: Bonanza

Wollard: Sunrise Mountain

Valley at Cadence

Wright: Valley

Wollard: Valley

Boulder City at Eldorado

Wright: Eldorado

Wollard: Boulder City

Mater East at SLAM! Nevada

Wright: SLAM! Nevada

Wollard: SLAM! Nevada

Pahrump Valley at Cheyenne

Wright: Pahrump Valley

Wollard: Pahrump Valley

The Meadows at Needles

Wright: The Meadows

Wollard: The Meadows

Last week: Wright 17-3; Wollard 14-6

Season: Wright 69-34; Wollard 70-33

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES