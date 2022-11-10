59°F
Nevada Preps

High school football, soccer, volleyball playoff pairings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2022 - 10:36 am
 
Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) hands the ball off to running back JaQuieze Holland (2 ...
Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) hands the ball off to running back JaQuieze Holland (25) during a Class 4A high school football game against Durango at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

FOOTBALL

5A

Southern Region final

Bishop Gorman (11-1) at Liberty (8-3), 6 p.m. Friday

Northern League final

Spanish Springs (7-5) at Bishop Manogue (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday

4A

State semifinals

Coronado (9-2) at Silverado (10-0), 6 p.m. Friday

Las Vegas (8-2) at Shadow Ridge (10-1), 6 p.m. Friday

3A

State semifinals

Spring Creek (8-3) vs. SLAM Nevada (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Las Vegas High

Moapa Valley (11-0) at Truckee (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

2A

State semifinals

Lincoln County (9-1) at Yerington (8-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

Pershing County (8-2) at The Meadows (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

1A

State semifinals

Eureka (7-2) vs. Pahranagat Valley (8-2), 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Beatty

Virginia City (7-2) vs. Spring Mountain (8-2), noon Saturday at Beatty

BOYS SOCCER

5A

State tournament

At Coronado

Bishop Gorman vs. Sparks, 2 p.m. Friday

Eldorado vs. Hug, 4 p.m. Friday

Championship game: Noon Saturday

4A

State tournament

At Cimarron-Memorial

Green Valley vs. Western, 2 p.m. Friday

Faith Lutheran vs. Desert Oasis, 4 p.m. Friday

Championship game: Noon Saturday

3A

State tournament

At Dayton

SLAM Nevada vs. Bishop Manogue, 4 p.m. Friday

Equipo Academy vs. McQueen, 6 p.m. Friday

Championship game: Noon Saturday

GIRLS SOCCER

5A

State tournament

At Coronado

Coronado vs. McQueen, 10 a.m. Friday

Faith Lutheran vs. Galena, noon Friday

Championship game: 10 a.m. Saturday

4A

State tournament

At Cimarron-Memorial

Doral Academy vs. Silverado, 10 a.m. Friday

Cimarron-Memorial vs. Legacy, noon Friday

Championship game: 10 a.m. Saturday

3A

State tournament

At Dayton

Hug vs. Virgin Valley, noon Friday

Pahrump Valley vs. Truckee, 2 p.m. Friday

Championship game: 10 a.m. Saturday

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5A

At Hug

Bishop Gorman vs. Reno, 7:15 p.m. Friday

Coronado vs. Bishop Manogue, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Championship game: Noon Saturday

4A

At Rancho

Liberty vs. Arbor View, 5 p.m. Friday

Desert Oasis vs. Sierra Vista, 7 p.m. Friday

Championship game: 2 p.m. Saturday

3A

State semifinals

At Clark

Boulder City vs. Spring Creek, 4:30 p.m. Friday

Moapa Valley vs. Dayton, 6:15 p.m. Friday

Championship game: Noon Saturday at Rancho

2A

State tournament

At Hug

Lake Mead vs. Yerington, 2 p.m. Friday

The Meadows vs. North Tahoe, 3:45 p.m. Friday

Championship game: 10 a.m. Saturday

1A

State quarterfinals

At Clark

Liberty Baptist vs. Smith Valley, 8:15 p.m. Thursday

Pahranagat Valley vs. Owyhee, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Green Valley Christian vs. Sierra Lutheran, 4:45 p.m. Thursday

Round Mountain vs. Eureka, 3 p.m. Thursday

Semifinals: 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Friday at Clark

Championship game: 10 a.m. Saturday at Rancho

