High school football, soccer, volleyball playoff pairings
The times, dates and opponents for all of this weekend’s high school playoff action in football, soccer and volleyball. Some state champions will be crowned Saturday.
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
FOOTBALL
5A
Southern Region final
Bishop Gorman (11-1) at Liberty (8-3), 6 p.m. Friday
Northern League final
Spanish Springs (7-5) at Bishop Manogue (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday
4A
State semifinals
Coronado (9-2) at Silverado (10-0), 6 p.m. Friday
Las Vegas (8-2) at Shadow Ridge (10-1), 6 p.m. Friday
3A
State semifinals
Spring Creek (8-3) vs. SLAM Nevada (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Las Vegas High
Moapa Valley (11-0) at Truckee (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
2A
State semifinals
Lincoln County (9-1) at Yerington (8-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
Pershing County (8-2) at The Meadows (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
1A
State semifinals
Eureka (7-2) vs. Pahranagat Valley (8-2), 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Beatty
Virginia City (7-2) vs. Spring Mountain (8-2), noon Saturday at Beatty
BOYS SOCCER
5A
State tournament
At Coronado
Bishop Gorman vs. Sparks, 2 p.m. Friday
Eldorado vs. Hug, 4 p.m. Friday
Championship game: Noon Saturday
4A
State tournament
At Cimarron-Memorial
Green Valley vs. Western, 2 p.m. Friday
Faith Lutheran vs. Desert Oasis, 4 p.m. Friday
Championship game: Noon Saturday
3A
State tournament
At Dayton
SLAM Nevada vs. Bishop Manogue, 4 p.m. Friday
Equipo Academy vs. McQueen, 6 p.m. Friday
Championship game: Noon Saturday
GIRLS SOCCER
5A
State tournament
At Coronado
Coronado vs. McQueen, 10 a.m. Friday
Faith Lutheran vs. Galena, noon Friday
Championship game: 10 a.m. Saturday
4A
State tournament
At Cimarron-Memorial
Doral Academy vs. Silverado, 10 a.m. Friday
Cimarron-Memorial vs. Legacy, noon Friday
Championship game: 10 a.m. Saturday
3A
State tournament
At Dayton
Hug vs. Virgin Valley, noon Friday
Pahrump Valley vs. Truckee, 2 p.m. Friday
Championship game: 10 a.m. Saturday
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
5A
At Hug
Bishop Gorman vs. Reno, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Coronado vs. Bishop Manogue, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Championship game: Noon Saturday
4A
At Rancho
Liberty vs. Arbor View, 5 p.m. Friday
Desert Oasis vs. Sierra Vista, 7 p.m. Friday
Championship game: 2 p.m. Saturday
3A
State semifinals
At Clark
Boulder City vs. Spring Creek, 4:30 p.m. Friday
Moapa Valley vs. Dayton, 6:15 p.m. Friday
Championship game: Noon Saturday at Rancho
2A
State tournament
At Hug
Lake Mead vs. Yerington, 2 p.m. Friday
The Meadows vs. North Tahoe, 3:45 p.m. Friday
Championship game: 10 a.m. Saturday
1A
State quarterfinals
At Clark
Liberty Baptist vs. Smith Valley, 8:15 p.m. Thursday
Pahranagat Valley vs. Owyhee, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Green Valley Christian vs. Sierra Lutheran, 4:45 p.m. Thursday
Round Mountain vs. Eureka, 3 p.m. Thursday
Semifinals: 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Friday at Clark
Championship game: 10 a.m. Saturday at Rancho