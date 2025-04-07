High school notebook: Coronado swimmer eyes another state team title

Coronado senior Addison Holmes has signed to swim for Southern Indiana, but her immediate concern is to lead the Cougars to a fourth straight Class 5A state title.

Coronado senior Addison Holmes competes in the 100-yard butterfly during the swim meet on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Pavilion Center Pool in Las Vegas, NV. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Swimming is generally regarded as an individual sport, but to Coronado’s Addison Holmes, it’s all about the team.

The senior has signed to swim for Southern Indiana next year, but her mind remains fixed on leading the Cougars to a fourth consecutive Class 5A state championship.

“This team is my friends and a lot of my life,” said Holmes, who specializes in the individual medley and breaststroke but is proficient in many events. “If the team is winning, then I’m winning.”

Coronado coach David Stump said Holmes’ mentality is evident in everything she does.

“It’s her attitude toward her sport and the team,” he said. “She’s willing to do whatever she needs to do to help the team, and that’s why she’s been team captain two years in a row.”

Holmes won a regional championship last year in the 200-yard IM, but she failed to reach the podium in the state meet. She is determined to turn that around this season and should get a chance May 16 and 17 in the state meet.

“I’ve done well in the regionals but not in state,” she said. “But it’s really important to have fun and learn from your mistakes. You can’t be so hard on yourself. I’ve been doing well in training, and I’m feeling confident.”

Stump expects his standout swimmer to excel at the next level.

“I can see her doing a great job in college,” he said. “She has the right mentality for it. We’re going to miss her, but I think it will be good for her to have new coaches, a new environment and a change of scenery.”

Holmes, whose sister Reagan is a sophomore swimmer at Southern Indiana, also is hopeful.

“I think I’m going to break a few records up there,” she said.

Boys golf

Palo Verde’s Matthew Maurice shot par 71 to win Thursday’s individual title at a 5A Mountain match at Rhodes Ranch. Bishop Gorman’s Colby Hutton finished one stroke back, and teammate Colton Rubenstein was third at two strokes back.

Gorman shot 14-under 298 to claim the team championship, eight strokes ahead of second-place Palo Verde.

Doral Academy’s Luke Cheplak shot 1-over 72 to win the 4A Mountain match Wednesday at Angel Park. Doral placed second at 50 over, finishing four strokes behind Clark.

In a 4A Desert match Wednesday, Sky Pointe’s Drake Harvey shot 9-under 63 to run away from the field for the individual title. Sky Pointe finished third, 52 strokes behind winner Sierra Vista.

Boys track and field

Bishop Gorman’s Siddhant Kumar claimed Nevada’s season-best time in the 400 meters Saturday, finishing in 46.86 seconds for the victory at the Red Rock Running Invitational at Shadow Ridge.

Shadow Ridge set a season-best time in the 4x400 relay at 3:21.81 and won the team championship.

Girls track and field

Legacy’s Amaya Stepp set Nevada’s season-best times in the 100 meters (12.2), 200 (24.55) and the 400 (54.87) at the Red Rock Running Invitational. Shadow Ridge edged Legacy for the girls team title.

