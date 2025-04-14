High school notebook: Fast-rising Legacy sprinter excited for state meet

Legacy sprinter Amaya Stepp has Nevada’s top times in three different events, giving her plenty of confidence heading into next month’s state meet.

Things can happen fast in track.

Legacy sprinter Amaya Stepp was barely on the radar three months ago when coaches calculated their athletes’ chances of qualifying for May’s state championship meet.

Now the senior holds Nevada’s fastest times in all three girls individual sprinting events and is considered a frontrunner for at least one state title.

Stepp had a good day April 5, setting the season’s top times in the 100 meters (12.12 seconds), 200 meters (24.55) and 400 meters (54.87).

“I’ve just trained really hard this year,” said Stepp, who finished second at state in the 400 meters (56.10) last season but did not qualify in the other events. “And I’ve really fixed my mindset.”

Legacy coach Shannon Banks said Stepp’s improvement has not come by chance. She’s seen more focus from the sprinter this season.

“Amaya’s mindset has changed this year,” Banks said. “She used to complain and ask if she really had to do (the workouts), but now she’s way more determined.”

Stepp said much of her progress is the result of working with a personal trainer.

“My parents decided I needed a personal trainer this year instead of just running club,” said Stepp, who also runs for Nevada Track Club. “I’ve learned to grind through hard work by myself without having to worry about anyone else.”

Stepp, who also runs relays for Legacy, feels she is just getting started. She wants to win a state title in four events.

Banks is confident Stepp will achieve her goals next month. The 5A regional meet is May 8-10, while the state meet is May 16-17.

“She still has more to give,” Banks said. “I see her getting through regionals, moving on to state and winning four medals. Nothing really surprises me at this point.”

Stepp, after the state meet, will move on to Air Force, where she will compete as a sprinter while studying aerospace engineering. She has lofty ambitions for the future.

“I would like to come in as the No. 1 runner, and I want to place at nationals,” Stepp said. “By the time I’m a junior, I’d like to try for the Olympics.”

Boys track

Bishop Gorman’s Siddhant Kumar posted the fastest 400 meters time by a Nevadan this season Saturday, finishing in 46.85 seconds to win the men’s open division at the Arcadia Invitational in Arcadia, California.

Desert Oasis’ Kenan Dagge also posted the fastest time by a Nevadan in the 3,200 meters at the same meet. Dagge finished in 8:50.10 to finish 14th.

Boys golf

Shadow Ridge is the top-ranked team in the 5A Desert League with a month remaining in the regular season, and Mustang golfers Bridger Johnson and Andrew Stout hold the top two spots in the individual rankings.

Bishop Gorman is No. 1 in the 5A Mountain League, with Gaels golfer Cameron Combado atop the individual rankings.

Girls swimming

Several Palo Verde underclassmen turned in strong performances in their meet against Bishop Gorman at Henderson Multigenerational Center on Saturday.

Freshman Landyn Myers won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:02.03 and the 500 free in 5:25.61. Freshman Amber Millman won the 200 individual medley in 2:18.19 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.90. Sophomore Zoey Johnson won the 50 free in 26.98 and sophomore Aspen Konidaris won the 1-meter diving event.

The Panthers defeated the Gaels in team scoring 198-83.

