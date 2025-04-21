High school notebook: Mindset change fueling Shadow Ridge golfer’s rise

Shadow Ridge golfer Bridger Johnson is leading the charge as the Mustangs look to win a 5A Desert League and Nevada state title.

Shadow Ridge's Bridger Johnson watches his drive as he tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mindset is everything in golf. Shadow Ridge senior Bridger Johnson has learned that lesson the hard way.

Johnson established himself as the top 5A golfer in Nevada two years ago by winning the 2023 state championship. But he was dethroned last season by Coronado’s Anderson Lee, finishing seven strokes behind in fifth place.

The experience humbled him.

“I think I got a little cocky last year,” Johnson said. “I let (the 2023 championship) go to my head. I wasn’t in the right place. But I learned a ton of stuff from that, so it’s probably a good thing.”

Johnson said he’s made mental adjustments this year, which have produced huge results. He’s dominated the competition, winning two of three Desert League matches this season.

“I’ve got a better mindset now,” he said. “I’ve matured, and my swing and short game have gotten 10 times better.”

Shadow Ridge golf coach Steven Huesch has been impressed with Johnson’s approach.

“Bridger is actually a well-rounded, humble person,” Huesch said. “He’s got all the right tools and he has a good game. His mental game is a big part of it.”

Johnson’s next opportunity to win a Desert League match will come April 28 at Reflection Bay. He’s hoping to maintain his momentum heading into the regional meet from May 6-7 and the state tournament from May 12-23.

“I’m more experienced now and I think I have a little edge,” Johnson said. “I just have to trust my confidence and hope that pays off.”

Huesch said Johnson’s recent play, both with Shadow Ridge and on the juniors circuit, has given Johnson a lot of belief in himself.

“He’s got a lot of wins under his belt,” Huesch said. “And it really motivates a golfer when you’re in a zone like that. He won’t beat himself. Someone else will have to beat him. I’d put my money on Bridger, and I hope it comes down to the clutch.”

Johnson wants to play golf in college, but he has not committed to a school because he will begin serving a two-year religious mission in August. He still has big plans for his future.

“I definitely want to play well in college and maybe go past that level,” Johnson said. “And maybe make it on the PGA Tour.”

First, he hopes to lead Shadow Ridge to a state title. The Mustangs are tied with Coronado for first place in the Desert League with two regular-season matches remaining. Bishop Gorman leads the Mountain League heading into Tuesday’s regular-season finale at Bear’s Best.

Huesch credits his top golfer for spearheading Shadow Ridge’s success.

“He has built what we are,” Huesch said. “He has grown this whole team, and he wants everybody to succeed. He’s someone you can learn from.”

Girls swimming

Doral Academy freshman Jaylen Angelias won two events at the Aquatic Springs meet Saturday at Pavilion Center Pool. She won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.34 seconds and the 200 free in 2:09.29.

Liberty senior Makenna Mitzel also had a pair of strong performances, winning the 100 free (57.28) and finishing second in the 500 free (5:34.68).

Boys track & field

Legacy’s 4x400 relay team posted the best time a Nevada group has recorded this season Saturday by finishing in 3 minutes, 19.74 seconds at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California.

Shadow Ridge set a new best time in the 4x800 relay at 7:57.01.

Boys and girls regional meets are scheduled for May 8-10, with the state meets following from May 16-17.

Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.