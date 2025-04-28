High school notebook: Swimmer hopes to lead Palo Verde to state title

Palo Verde swimmer Max Carlsen has plenty of individual goals at this year’s state meet, but he also wants to help the Panthers defend their team title.

Palo Verde's Max Carlsen competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the swim meet on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Pavilion Center Pool in Las Vegas, NV. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Max Carlsen was a young boy when he joined his first swim team. He said the objective was “to make friends and stuff.”

The sport has evolved into something much more for the Palo Verde senior, who is preparing to enter next month’s regional and state swim meets as Nevada’s top boys swimmer.

Carlsen, who has committed to compete for N.C. State beginning next season, has a lot on his mind. He has remained focused on the present, however.

“I don’t think about college too much,” Carlsen said. “That might mess me up.”

The four-time state champion (two titles in the 200-yard freestyle and two in the 500 free) refuses to let anything stand in the way of his primary goal. He wants to improve his own state record of 4 minutes, 21.37 seconds in the 500 free.

“I want to win both of those events, but I really want to lower my record to make it harder for someone else to beat,” Carlsen said.

Panthers coach Brent Gonzalez said that goal is attainable, but it will be a challenge.

“This year’s state meet will be held in Reno, so he will have to deal with altitude,” Gonzalez said. “But I think he can do it.”

Carlsen primarily trains with Las Vegas Swim Club, but said he is feeling nostalgic about his time at Palo Verde. The team’s success is important to him despite his individual goals. He wants the Panthers to do well when the 5A Southern Region meet takes place May 6-9, and the state championship meet follows May 16-17.

“I’m really excited for the team,” said Carlsen, who noted that Palo Verde has won 10 consecutive team state titles. “It’s really going to be a challenge this year and it’s going to take more work. But we want to keep the streak alive.”

The Panthers’ margin of error appears tighter this season than it has in recent history. Gonazalez said Coronado, Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman are strong opponents. But Carlsen could put his squad over the top.

“He will do anything to help the team win,” said Gonzalez, who added his standout swimmer recently jumped into a breaststroke event in a dual meet against Bishop Gorman and won. “We had some breaststrokers missing that day, so he swam just to score some points. He is a great teammate for a kid of his caliber.”

Carlsen will begin dreaming about his next moves only when the state meet comes to an end. He chose N.C. State because of the coaches there and the Wolfpack’s strong distance program.

“I really want to make the NCAAs as a freshman,” said Carlsen, who competed in the U.S. Olympic trials last year. “That’s my first-year goal. After that, I want to swim in the 2028 Olympic trials and hopefully make the team.”

Gonzalez has great expectations for his top swimmer. He feels N.C. State’s coaching will create limitless opportunities for Carlsen.

“He has a lot to learn, but I think he’ll do well,” Gonzalez said. “But there’s going to be a big hole in our lineup when he’s gone.”

Boys track & field

Bishop Gorman’s Siddhant Kumar set the state’s top 100 meters time of the season Saturday, finishing in 10.44 seconds at the Skyhawk Invitational at Silverado.

Most boys and girls athletes have completed regular-season competition. Qualifiers will head to the Southern Region meet May 8-10.

Girls track & field

Sierra Vista’s Anaiyah Ross set the state’s top 100 meters time of the season Saturday, finishing in 12.03 seconds at the Skyhawk Invitational. Palo Verde’s Berklie Ahlander also set a season-best time at the meet, running the 100-meter hurdles in 14.44 seconds.

Boys golf

Bishop Gorman’s Colby Hutton won the final regular-season 5A Mountain League match April 22 at Bear’s Best. His 2-under 70 was good for a one-stroke win over Faith Lutheran’s Tyler Miracle and secured his spot atop the league standings.

The Gaels and Crusaders share the league’s top ranking as they head into the 5A regionals, set for May 6-7.

Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson leads the individual 5A Desert League standings as golfers prepare to wrap up the regular season Tuesday at Stallion Mountain.

In 4A action, Sky Pointe’s Drake Harvey leads the Mountain League by an insurmountable 66.5 points with one match remaining. Golfers wrap up the regular season at Aliante on Wednesday. The Eagles trail first-place Green Valley and second-place Sierra Vista in the team standings.

Doral Academy’s Luke Cheplak claimed the regular-season Desert League title, and the Dragons also earned the top spot as a team. The 4A state championship will take place May 6-7 at Boulder Creek and Boulder City Municipal.

Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.