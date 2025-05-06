High school playoff roundup: Centennial tops Green Valley in softball

Here are all of Monday’s playoff results for Nevada high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball.

Centennial's Hailey Smith (9) throws to home after outing Arbor View's Hannah Escobedo (32) during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hailey Smith went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs Monday to help host Centennial (16-11) defeat Green Valley (16-11) in the opening round of the Class 5A Southern Region softball tournament.

The Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the third inning of their 14-2 victory. Madden Turner added three hits and two RBIs for Centennial, which plays the winner of Tuesday’s game between Arbor View and Shadow Ridge in a winners bracket game at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Gators play the losers of that game in a losers bracket game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

All other 5A softball games were postponed to Tuesday due to rain, as well as multiple other softball and baseball playoff games.

Class 3A Southern Region softball tournament

No. 3M Pahrump Valley 17, No. 2D Virgin Valley 6: At Mesquite, the Trojans (24-8) took control with an eight-run third inning and cruised to a five-inning first-round win over the Bulldogs (22-9).

Madison Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Pahrump, which plays the winner of Tuesday’s game between Boulder City and Del Sol at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Virgin Valley plays the loser of that game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 1D Moapa Valley 18, No, 4M The Meadows 3: At Overton, Gracie Fullman went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs, and the Pirates (19-5) used a 15-hit barrage to roll past the Mustangs (10-14) in three innings.

Claire Holm and Aurelie Stratton each had two hits and two RBIs for Moapa, which plays the winner of Tuesday’s game between SLAM! Nevada and Mater East at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Mustangs play the loser of that game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Baseball

Class 3A Southern Region tournament

No. 2D Moapa Valley 11, No. 3M Pahrump Valley 7: At Overton, Tyson Pettingill went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs in the Pirates’ first-round victory over the Trojans (20-10-1).

Logan Schouten earned the win on the mound for Moapa (19-10), which plays the winner of Tuesday’s game between Boulder City and Canyon Springs at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Pahrump plays the loser of that game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 1D Virgin Valley 4, No. 4M SLAM! Nevada 3: At Mesquite, Tray Hughes went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs as the Bulldogs (21-8-1) scored a run in the eighth inning to beat SLAM! Nevada (12-18).

Pitcher Cade Litzenberger allowed two hits in four innings to earn the victory for Virgin Valley, which plays The Meadows in a winners bracket game at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Bulls play Mater East in a losers bracket game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 2M The Meadows 9, No. 3D Mater East 0: At The Meadows, Carson Rinetti pitched four scoreless innings to earn the win in the Mustangs’ victory over the Knights (14-12).

Simon Tesfaye and Killian Seip each had two hits for The Meadows (18-12).

Boys volleyball

Class 5A state tournament

No. 3M Arbor View 3, No. 2D Centennial 2: At Centennial, David Haldeman had 54 assists, seven digs, one block and an ace to lead the Aggies (21-16) past the Bulldogs (26-11).

Risden Miller added 17 kills, eight digs and two blocks for Arbor View, which plays the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal match between Coronado and Green Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Class 4A state tournament

No. 4S Cimarron-Memorial 3, No. 3D Sunrise Mountain 1: At Sunrise Mountain, the Spartans (21-18) defeated the Miners (14-15) 25-27, 26-24, 26-24, 25-21.

Cimarron plays at Del Sol in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 2S Sky Pointe 3, No. 4M Spring Valley 0: At Sky Pointe, the Eagles (23-8) cruised to a 25-12, 27-25, 25-17 win over the Grizzlies (8-13).

Sky Pointe plays at Legacy in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 2M Liberty 3, No. 4D Durango 0: At Liberty, Jordan Valdez logged nine kills to lead the Patriots (21-12) to a 25-17, 25-21, 25-23 victory over the Trailblazers (13-19).

Liberty plays at Basic in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

