High school sports honor roll
Here are the week’s best high school performances from football, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball.
Football
Donnell Colbert, SLAM Nevada — The junior had three touchdowns — one rushing, one on an interception return and one on a punt return — in a 52-0 win over Western.
Makhai Donaldson, Arbor View — The sophomore ran for 229 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-21 win over Desert Pines.
Sean Gosse, The Meadows — The junior was 10-for-15 for 147 yards and four touchdowns passing and ran for a score in a 40-7 win over Calvary Chapel.
William Stallings, Bishop Gorman — The junior ran for 161 yards and one touchdown in a 25-24 loss to Hamilton (Arizona).
Brandon Tunnell, Silverado — The junior threw for 171 yards and a touchdown and ran for 46 yards and a score in a 32-14 win over Coronado.
Boys soccer
Gavin Kesler, Boulder City — The junior had three goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Somerset Losee.
Kevin Martinez, Clark — The junior had two assists in a 3-0 win over Doral Academy.
Maxwell Spingler, Foothill — The senior scored two goals in a 4-3 loss to Arbor View.
Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had two goals, including the game-winner with less than a minute left, and one assist in a 4-3 win over Foothill.
Landry Chistekoff, Liberty — The senior scored two goals in a 2-2 tie against Tech.
Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had six goals and three assists in a 13-0 win over Virgin Valley.
Julian Gugino, Centennial — The freshman had four saves in a 2-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Aaron Ulloa-Tapia, Tech — The senior had two assists in a 2-2 tie against Liberty.
Girls soccer
Kealainn Gacayan, Rancho — The sophomore had three goals in a 12-0 win over Cristo Rey.
Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had three goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Legacy.
Cianna Thomas, Shadow Ridge — The senior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Legacy.
Amani Felipe, Sierra Vista — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Spring Valley.
Michelle Madrid, Bishop Gorman — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 9-1 win over Las Vegas.
Alyssa Martin Del Campo, Sierra Vista — The freshman scored three goals in a 4-2 win over Spring Valley.
Leslie Mendiola, Mojave — The junior scored two goals in a 3-2 win over Durango.
Aurrianna Parker, Faith Lutheran — The senior scored both of her team’s goals in a 2-1 win over Arbor View.
Payton Hahn, Tech — The sophomore scored three goals in a 5-1 win over Silverado.
Annika Griffith, Clark — The freshman had two assists in a 4-0 win over Sky Pointe.
Serene Gronauer, Faith Lutheran — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 6-0 win over Foothill.
Breanna Juarez-Mera, Clark — The freshman had one goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Sky Pointe.
Abbie Hammons, Moapa Valley — The freshman had two goals in a 4-0 win over Del Sol.
Andrea Leyva, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had one goal and three assists in a 6-0 win over Foothill.
Girls volleyball
Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 17 kills, six digs and four aces in a three-set win over Boulder City.
Maysen Bruschke, Sierra Vista — The senior had 17 kills, five digs and three aces in a three-set win over Foothill.
Peyton Castillo, Sierra Vista — The senior had 32 assists, nine digs, seven kills and two aces in a three-set win over Foothill
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had nine kills and 19 assists in a four-set win over Centennial.
Ella Swinn, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 11 kills and 10 digs in a four-set win over Centennial.
Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The freshman had 20 assists and seven aces in a three-set win over Eldorado.
