High school sports honor roll

Here are the week’s best high school performances from football, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball.

Arbor View's Makhai Donaldson (27) runs the ball before getting tackled by Desert Pines Labarrio Mays (8) and Rj Tiggs (22) in the first half of a football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The week’s best high school performances:

Football

Donnell Colbert, SLAM Nevada — The junior had three touchdowns — one rushing, one on an interception return and one on a punt return — in a 52-0 win over Western.

Makhai Donaldson, Arbor View — The sophomore ran for 229 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-21 win over Desert Pines.

Sean Gosse, The Meadows — The junior was 10-for-15 for 147 yards and four touchdowns passing and ran for a score in a 40-7 win over Calvary Chapel.

William Stallings, Bishop Gorman — The junior ran for 161 yards and one touchdown in a 25-24 loss to Hamilton (Arizona).

Brandon Tunnell, Silverado — The junior threw for 171 yards and a touchdown and ran for 46 yards and a score in a 32-14 win over Coronado.

Boys soccer

Gavin Kesler, Boulder City — The junior had three goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Somerset Losee.

Kevin Martinez, Clark — The junior had two assists in a 3-0 win over Doral Academy.

Maxwell Spingler, Foothill — The senior scored two goals in a 4-3 loss to Arbor View.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had two goals, including the game-winner with less than a minute left, and one assist in a 4-3 win over Foothill.

Landry Chistekoff, Liberty — The senior scored two goals in a 2-2 tie against Tech.

Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had six goals and three assists in a 13-0 win over Virgin Valley.

Julian Gugino, Centennial — The freshman had four saves in a 2-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Aaron Ulloa-Tapia, Tech — The senior had two assists in a 2-2 tie against Liberty.

Girls soccer

Kealainn Gacayan, Rancho — The sophomore had three goals in a 12-0 win over Cristo Rey.

Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had three goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Legacy.

Cianna Thomas, Shadow Ridge — The senior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Legacy.

Amani Felipe, Sierra Vista — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Spring Valley.

Michelle Madrid, Bishop Gorman — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 9-1 win over Las Vegas.

Alyssa Martin Del Campo, Sierra Vista — The freshman scored three goals in a 4-2 win over Spring Valley.

Leslie Mendiola, Mojave — The junior scored two goals in a 3-2 win over Durango.

Aurrianna Parker, Faith Lutheran — The senior scored both of her team’s goals in a 2-1 win over Arbor View.

Payton Hahn, Tech — The sophomore scored three goals in a 5-1 win over Silverado.

Annika Griffith, Clark — The freshman had two assists in a 4-0 win over Sky Pointe.

Serene Gronauer, Faith Lutheran — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 6-0 win over Foothill.

Breanna Juarez-Mera, Clark — The freshman had one goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Sky Pointe.

Abbie Hammons, Moapa Valley — The freshman had two goals in a 4-0 win over Del Sol.

Andrea Leyva, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had one goal and three assists in a 6-0 win over Foothill.

Girls volleyball

Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 17 kills, six digs and four aces in a three-set win over Boulder City.

Maysen Bruschke, Sierra Vista — The senior had 17 kills, five digs and three aces in a three-set win over Foothill.

Peyton Castillo, Sierra Vista — The senior had 32 assists, nine digs, seven kills and two aces in a three-set win over Foothill

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had nine kills and 19 assists in a four-set win over Centennial.

Ella Swinn, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 11 kills and 10 digs in a four-set win over Centennial.

Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The freshman had 20 assists and seven aces in a three-set win over Eldorado.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.