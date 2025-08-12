High school tennis preview: Palo Verde girls seek another state title

Palo Verde’s girls tennis team will attempt to win its sixth straight state title this season, while Faith Lutheran is the favorite on the boys side.

Cross country preview: Shadow Ridge looks to repeat despite changes

Nevada girls volleyball preview 2025: 5A foes set to square off in same division

Palo Verde High School’s Remi Rice returns the ball against Coronado High School during the Class 5A tennis state championships at Liberty High School in Henderson, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Palo Verde’s Remi Rice competes during the high school tennis matches against Clark at Palo Verde High School, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Palo Verde girls tennis team has won so many championships in a row that coach Gordon Hammond has a hard time remembering the exact number.

“Is it four or five?” Hammond said recently. “I think I heard someone say it was five.”

That person was correct. Five straight 5A state titles.

Though Hammond may have lost track, he remembers his squad is strong. He believes a sixth consecutive crown and ninth overall is within reach this season.

Hammond declined to take credit for the team’s success, noting this is only his second year at the helm.

“It’s all about location, location, location,” he said. “This area is pretty affluent and there are some serious tennis players here. Some people even move to Summerlin just so they can play on the high school team.”

It’s hard to argue with that reasoning, but Coronado might push Palo Verde this season. The Panthers pulled off a narrow 10-8 victory over the Cougars in last year’s state championship match, and Coronado will once again pose a serious threat to the streak.

“We were really young last year, and injuries challenged us,” said Cougars coach David Willingham, whose boys squad also finished as state runner-up. “But that loss motivated us and we know we have a chance.”

Coronado returns eight starters and brings in three promising freshmen. That might be enough.

Hammond, whose team went 14-0 last year, admitted he sees the threat.

“Coronado is intense,” he said. “Most of our players are back, but we have to do better at doubles this year. I think we’re OK in singles.”

Junior Remi Rice, who went 3-0 in singles in the 2024 state tournament, is likely to lead the way for Palo Verde.

But sophomore sisters Erika and Isabella Gallegos are expected to buoy a Coronado team that has great potential. Erika Gallegos finished as singles runner-up after falling 6-4, 6-3 in the 2024 state title match. Isabella Gallegos and teammate Gabby Trentacosta won the 2024 state doubles title.

Bishop Gorman and Faith Lutheran will also be in the mix in 5A.

Northern teams dominated the 4A state tourney last year, with Spanish Springs coming out on top. But Doral Red Rock and The Meadows put up a fight and cannot be counted out this season. Centennial also appears to have a program that’s on the rise.

Boulder City may be Southern Nevada’s best bet in 3A, as the Eagles were edged 10-6 by Truckee in last year’s championship match.

Boys tennis

Faith Lutheran defeated Coronado for last season’s state title, and those two teams are the ones to watch this year.

Crusaders coach Keith Fridrich returns a strong squad after being named Southern Nevada’s 2024 coach of the year. Faith Lutheran will be led by senior doubles standout Beckham Butler, senior Sam Gastaldo and sophomore Tyson Young.

“We’re going to be pretty good,” Fridrich said. “We’re returning six guys who started a lot of matches, and we’ve got two new guys and a couple of good reserves.”

Fridrich said he knows others will be gunning for his team.

“We realize it’s a big difference being the defending champions,” he said. “We’re well aware we haven’t won anything yet this year, but we certainly have the potential to be good.”

Coronado will offer competition on the boys side, though the Cougars have a lot to sort out.

“The boys are going to be competitive, but it’s tough when you lose five seniors,” Willingham said. “But we’re returning our No. 1 (doubles) player in Grant Lee, and you never know in a one-day event (such as the state finals). Anything can happen.”

An early glimpse of things to come will occur Aug. 22-23 when Palo Verde, Coronado, Gorman and Faith Lutheran face off at the Vegas Cup Invitational at Gorman.

In 4A action, The Meadows dominated the state tournament last year and will enter 2025 as the team to beat. Boulder City was one of the top teams in 3A last year and will be looking for redemption after falling 10-8 to South Tahoe in the state match.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.