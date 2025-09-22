How far did Gorman fall in national polls after Mater Dei loss?
Bishop Gorman dropped in the MaxPreps and USA Today’s national high school football poll after its 27-24 loss to Mater Dei on Friday.
Bishop Gorman lost its No. 1 national ranking in USA Today’s football poll after its 27-24 loss to Mater Dei (California) on Friday.
The Gaels dropped to No. 6. St. John Bosco (California) is the new No. 1 team. Mater Dei, previously ranked No. 9, jumped to No. 5.
Gorman (4-1) also fell in MaxPreps’ national poll to the No. 7 spot. The Gaels were previously ranked No. 2 behind St. John Bosco. Mater Dei jumped to No. 6
The Gaels are 0-5 all time against Mater Dei. The loss was a significant setback in their hunt for a fifth mythical national title.
Gorman has one nonleague game remaining before playing Southern Nevada teams the rest of the season. The Gaels will play at Santa Margarita (California) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Santa Margarita is ranked No. 9 by MaxPreps and No. 15 by USA Today.
