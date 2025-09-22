How far did Gorman fall in national polls after Mater Dei loss?

Bishop Gorman dropped in the MaxPreps and USA Today’s national high school football poll after its 27-24 loss to Mater Dei on Friday.

Bishop Gorman defensive lineman Prince Williams (41) tackles Mater Dei running back Justin Lewis (33) in the first half Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman running back Terrance Grant (3) is tackled by Mater Dei Linebacker Shaun Scott (0) in the first half Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mater Dei tight end Mark Bowman (19) makes a touchdown catch over Bishop Gorman defensive back Kamil Loud (21) in the second half against Bishop Gorman Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Damari Hall (83) celebrates a first half touchdown catch with teammates Tausa'afia Taufa-Langi (44) and Jason Lawrence (56) against Mater Dei Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Damari Hall (83) is tackled by Mater Dei defender Ezekiel Su’a (55) in the first half Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Kaina Watson (4) makes a catch over Mater Dei defensive back Aaryn Washington (21) in the second half Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman lost its No. 1 national ranking in USA Today’s football poll after its 27-24 loss to Mater Dei (California) on Friday.

The Gaels dropped to No. 6. St. John Bosco (California) is the new No. 1 team. Mater Dei, previously ranked No. 9, jumped to No. 5.

Gorman (4-1) also fell in MaxPreps’ national poll to the No. 7 spot. The Gaels were previously ranked No. 2 behind St. John Bosco. Mater Dei jumped to No. 6

The Gaels are 0-5 all time against Mater Dei. The loss was a significant setback in their hunt for a fifth mythical national title.

Gorman has one nonleague game remaining before playing Southern Nevada teams the rest of the season. The Gaels will play at Santa Margarita (California) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Santa Margarita is ranked No. 9 by MaxPreps and No. 15 by USA Today.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.