‘It feels great’: Southern Nevada standouts sign with colleges — PHOTOS
More than 60 high school athletes from across Southern Nevada signed with colleges Wednesday on the first national signing day for the class of 2026.
Three of the top SEC women’s college basketball programs — Texas, LSU and South Carolina — all made their recruiting pitches to Bishop Gorman’s Aaliah Spaight this summer.
The Gaels’ senior guard decided to go to one of the conference’s newest members.
Spaight made her decision official Wednesday, signing her financial aid agreement (formerly letter of intent) to play for the Longhorns on the first early national signing day of the school year for non-football athletes.
“It feels great knowing that all the hard work that I put in has come to something where I can show my skills at the highest level,” said Spaight, who is considered the 18th-best prospect in the class of 2026 by 247Sports.
Spaight, a four-star recruit, was one of 18 Bishop Gorman athletes that participated in a signing ceremony at the school Wednesday. More than 60 high school athletes across Southern Nevada signed with colleges.
‘A perfect fit’
Spaight got the attention of SEC programs this summer after she starred at the Nike Nationals tournament in Chicago in July. LSU, Texas and South Carolina headlined the top-10 list she revealed in August.
“It was a lot of conversations, prayers, talking with my parents and making a pros and cons lists that helped me decide where I want to go,” Spaight said.
Spaight verbally committed to Texas on her social media accounts Sept. 23. The Longhorns, who are currently ranked No. 4 in the country, made the Final Four last season and were the SEC co-regular season champion in their first year in the league.
“It just felt like a perfect fit,” Spaight said.
Spaight was named the Gatorade state player of the year in 2024 after helping Gorman win the Class 5A state title as a sophomore. She averaged 19.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season as a junior.
“I would describe it as an accomplishing feeling,” Spaight said. “Knowing that the work we put in, my family put in and the time and effort that every single person in my circle put in, it’s great.”
Record breakers, champions
The group of Gorman athletes that signed with colleges included girls volleyball players Ayanna Watson and Trinty Thompson, who both signed with Pitt, which is ranked No. 3 in the country. The duo helped the Gaels win their third straight 5A state title on Saturday.
“It’s very special because if you would have told me this five years ago that we would be going to the same college, I would have said, ‘That would be nice, but it’s not attainable,’” Thompson said.
Watson and Thompson set all-time state records as seniors. Watson, an outside hitter, has the most career kills (2,195) in Nevada history, while Thompson, a setter, has the most career assists (4,337).
“It’s really special because Trinity’s been my best friend since I was 13 or 14 and I’ve played with her for so long,” Watson said.
Boys soccer standout Chase Stewart signed with the University of Denver. The Pioneers made the Final Four last year and offered Stewart when they were ranked No. 1 in the country during the 2024 season.
Stewart helped Gorman win the 2022 5A state title as a freshman. He ends his high school career with 115 goals, fourth-most in the state record book.
“I did have a lot of offers on the table, but what really separated Denver from all the other schools was just how caring the coaches were,” Stewart said. “Them being No. 1 in the country at the time, it just aligned pretty perfectly. I knew where I wanted to go.”
Girls golfer Samantha Harris signed with Dartmouth. She became Gorman’s first individual state champion since 2004 when she won the 5A title in October. The Gaels also won the 5A Southern Region team title this year.
Other signees
Palo Verde softball shortstop Taylor Johns signed with Georgia. Johns hit .642 last year and was named the All-Southern Nevada girls athlete of the year. She helped Palo Verde finish 25-0 and become the state’s first official undefeated state softball champion.
SLAM! Nevada boys wrestler Drake Hooiman signed with Purdue. Hooiman is a three-time individual state champion and could become the 43rd wrestler to win four individual state championships this season. SLAM! Nevada is the four-time defending 5A team state champion.
Faith Lutheran’s girls soccer team, fresh off of winning a second straight Class 5A state title, had six players sign on Wednesday: Sophie Baumgart (UNLV), Anabelle Coe (California Lutheran), Jailynn Henry (University of Portland), Elliott Lujan (St. Mary’s, California), Allie Rabe (UC Irvine) and Olivia Stark (UC Irvine).
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.
List of Southern Nevada high school signees
Arbor View
Baseball
Colton Christman, LSU
Softball
Audrey Melton, College of Saint Mary (Nebraska)
Boys volleyball
Kenyon Wickliffe, Cal State Northridge
Girls volleyball
Cori Leavitt, Alaska-Fairbanks
Madison Jamison-Rodriguez, Cal State Northridge
Cameron Reese, The Citadel
Basic
Baseball
Lyndon Lee, Arizona
Troy Southisene, Oregon State
Bishop Gorman
Baseball
Niko Carpenter, University of Mary (Nebraska)
Hudson Ciulla, Gonzaga
Justin Eddy, Olympic College (Washington)
Noah Ramos, College of Southern Nevada
Jack Stoner, East Carolina
Chase Wilk, Minnesota
Girls basketball
Aaliah Spaight, Texas
Girls golf
Samantha Harris, Dartmouth
Boys soccer
Chase Stewart, University of Denver
Girls soccer
Devyn Giraldo, Eastern Washington
Cassidy Gottesman, Metropolitan State University of Denver
Emma Flannery, UNLV
Gianna Tomasello, Utah Tech
Softball
Raelynn Brown, Lower Columbia College (Washington)
Tiffany Gonzales, Bethel College (Kansas)
Samantha Lefever, Villanova
Girls volleyball
Trinity Thompson, Pitt
Ayanna Watson, Pitt
Coronado
Boys soccer
Gavin Flickinger, Fordham
Girls Soccer
Cate Gusick, Montana
Allison Kleiner, Vanderbilt
Natalia Ortiz, Chicago State
Jovie Poniewaz, Cal Lutheran
Mia Schlachter, UNR
Sara Sherman, Alabama-Huntsville
Rebecca Shuler, Northern Michigan
Girls Volleyball
Julie Beckham, UNLV
Gentry Oblad, Grand Canyon
Rachel Purser, Hawaii
Hannah Wayment, University of Missouri-Kansas City
Centennial
Girls basketball
Inieye Oruh, Seton Hall
Girls swimming and diving
Bella Benes (diver), Fresno State
Clark
Girls golf
Alliah Jordan, Howard University
Desert Oasis
Baseball
Brody Griffith, Air Force
Lincoln Guillermo, College of Southern Nevada
Faith Lutheran
Baseball
Rookie Shepard, Miami (Florida)
Girls soccer
Sophie Baumgart, UNLV
Anabelle Coe, Cal Lutheran
Jailyn Henry, Portland
Elliott Lujan, St. Mary's (California)
Allie Rabe, UC Irvine
Olivia Stark, UC Irvine
Girls volleyball
Parker LaFontaine, Gardner-Webb (North Carolina)
K Sawyer, Coker University (South Carolina)
Maura Stewart, Hawaii-Hilo
Liberty
Girls soccer
Brooke Kramer, UNLV
Kaimi Wills, UNR
Palo Verde
Boys soccer
Landon Blanchard, Metropolitan State University of Denver
Girls soccer
Grace Aznarez, Northeastern State University (Oklahoma)
Girls golf
Rivers Common, Southeastern University (Florida)
Softball
Lily Herbstreit, Galveston College (Texas)
Taylor Johns, Georgia
Haley Kearnes, Westcliff University (California)
Ava Koenig, Boston University
Girls volleyball
Jovani Corniel, Grossmont College (California)
Silverado
Baseball
Hogan Hawkins, BYU
Giovanni Guariglia Jr., TCU
SLAM! Nevada
Boys wrestling
Drake Hooiman, Purdue