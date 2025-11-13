65°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

‘It feels great’: Southern Nevada standouts sign with colleges — PHOTOS

A crowd of family and friends applauds for Aaliah Spaight during Bishop Gorman High School&#x20 ...
A crowd of family and friends applauds for Aaliah Spaight during Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. Spaight will be playing basketball for University of Texas. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Senior volleyball players Ayanna Watson (left) and Trinity Thompson listen as coach Gregg Nunle ...
Senior volleyball players Ayanna Watson (left) and Trinity Thompson listen as coach Gregg Nunley reflects on their varsity careers during Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. Both athletes signed to play for the University of Pittsburgh, ranked No. 3 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I poll. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
A crowd of family and friends applauds for Aaliah Spaight during Bishop Gorman High School&#x20 ...
A crowd of family and friends applauds for Aaliah Spaight during Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. Spaight will be playing basketball for University of Texas. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Aaliah Spaight looks on as basketball coach Sheryl Krmpotich talks about her basketball career ...
Aaliah Spaight looks on as basketball coach Sheryl Krmpotich talks about her basketball career during Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. Spaight will be playing basketball for the University of Texas. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Senior volleyball players Ayanna Watson (left) and Trinity Thompson listen as coach Gregg Nunle ...
Senior volleyball players Ayanna Watson (left) and Trinity Thompson listen as coach Gregg Nunley reflects on their varsity careers during Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. Both athletes signed to play for the University of Pittsburgh, ranked No. 3 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I poll. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Chase Stewart claps for his fellow athletes during Bishop Gorman High School’s signing d ...
Chase Stewart claps for his fellow athletes during Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. Stewart will be playing soccer for the University of Denver. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Samantha Lefever laughs during Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. Le ...
Samantha Lefever laughs during Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. Lefever will be playing softball for Villanova University. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Emma Flannery laughs during Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. Flann ...
Emma Flannery laughs during Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. Flannery will be playing soccer for UNLV. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Senior student athletes take a group picture after Bishop Gorman High School’s signing d ...
Senior student athletes take a group picture after Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Senior student athletes get ready for a group picture after Bishop Gorman High School’s ...
Senior student athletes get ready for a group picture after Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Senior student athletes take a group picture after Bishop Gorman High School’s signing d ...
Senior student athletes take a group picture after Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Senior student athletes get ready for a group picture after Bishop Gorman High School’s ...
Senior student athletes get ready for a group picture after Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Senior student athletes take a group picture after Bishop Gorman High School’s signing d ...
Senior student athletes take a group picture after Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Senior student athletes take a group picture after Bishop Gorman High School’s signing d ...
Senior student athletes take a group picture after Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
More Stories
Sierra Vista's Averie Gidge (4)spikes the ball as Silverado's Kalia Roberts (15) elev ...
Sierra Vista bests Silverado for 4A volleyball state title — PHOTOS
Sky Pointe’s Carter Prater competes during the Red Rock Running Company Invitational cro ...
State cross country: Sky Pointe senior, Faith Lutheran girls win 5A titles
Sunrise Mountain striker Victor Requenez-Cisneros (15) celebrates his goal during a high school ...
Late goal pushes Sunrise Mountain to 4A boys soccer state title
Faith Lutheran girls soccer team celebrate after defeating Coronado in overtime in a Class 5A g ...
Anfinson’s OT goal lifts Faith Lutheran to 5A girls soccer title — PHOTOS
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2025 - 6:14 pm
 

Three of the top SEC women’s college basketball programs — Texas, LSU and South Carolina — all made their recruiting pitches to Bishop Gorman’s Aaliah Spaight this summer.

The Gaels’ senior guard decided to go to one of the conference’s newest members.

Spaight made her decision official Wednesday, signing her financial aid agreement (formerly letter of intent) to play for the Longhorns on the first early national signing day of the school year for non-football athletes.

“It feels great knowing that all the hard work that I put in has come to something where I can show my skills at the highest level,” said Spaight, who is considered the 18th-best prospect in the class of 2026 by 247Sports.

Spaight, a four-star recruit, was one of 18 Bishop Gorman athletes that participated in a signing ceremony at the school Wednesday. More than 60 high school athletes across Southern Nevada signed with colleges.

‘A perfect fit’

Spaight got the attention of SEC programs this summer after she starred at the Nike Nationals tournament in Chicago in July. LSU, Texas and South Carolina headlined the top-10 list she revealed in August.

“It was a lot of conversations, prayers, talking with my parents and making a pros and cons lists that helped me decide where I want to go,” Spaight said.

Spaight verbally committed to Texas on her social media accounts Sept. 23. The Longhorns, who are currently ranked No. 4 in the country, made the Final Four last season and were the SEC co-regular season champion in their first year in the league.

“It just felt like a perfect fit,” Spaight said.

Spaight was named the Gatorade state player of the year in 2024 after helping Gorman win the Class 5A state title as a sophomore. She averaged 19.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season as a junior.

“I would describe it as an accomplishing feeling,” Spaight said. “Knowing that the work we put in, my family put in and the time and effort that every single person in my circle put in, it’s great.”

Record breakers, champions

The group of Gorman athletes that signed with colleges included girls volleyball players Ayanna Watson and Trinty Thompson, who both signed with Pitt, which is ranked No. 3 in the country. The duo helped the Gaels win their third straight 5A state title on Saturday.

“It’s very special because if you would have told me this five years ago that we would be going to the same college, I would have said, ‘That would be nice, but it’s not attainable,’” Thompson said.

Watson and Thompson set all-time state records as seniors. Watson, an outside hitter, has the most career kills (2,195) in Nevada history, while Thompson, a setter, has the most career assists (4,337).

“It’s really special because Trinity’s been my best friend since I was 13 or 14 and I’ve played with her for so long,” Watson said.

Boys soccer standout Chase Stewart signed with the University of Denver. The Pioneers made the Final Four last year and offered Stewart when they were ranked No. 1 in the country during the 2024 season.

Stewart helped Gorman win the 2022 5A state title as a freshman. He ends his high school career with 115 goals, fourth-most in the state record book.

“I did have a lot of offers on the table, but what really separated Denver from all the other schools was just how caring the coaches were,” Stewart said. “Them being No. 1 in the country at the time, it just aligned pretty perfectly. I knew where I wanted to go.”

Girls golfer Samantha Harris signed with Dartmouth. She became Gorman’s first individual state champion since 2004 when she won the 5A title in October. The Gaels also won the 5A Southern Region team title this year.

Other signees

Palo Verde softball shortstop Taylor Johns signed with Georgia. Johns hit .642 last year and was named the All-Southern Nevada girls athlete of the year. She helped Palo Verde finish 25-0 and become the state’s first official undefeated state softball champion.

SLAM! Nevada boys wrestler Drake Hooiman signed with Purdue. Hooiman is a three-time individual state champion and could become the 43rd wrestler to win four individual state championships this season. SLAM! Nevada is the four-time defending 5A team state champion.

Faith Lutheran’s girls soccer team, fresh off of winning a second straight Class 5A state title, had six players sign on Wednesday: Sophie Baumgart (UNLV), Anabelle Coe (California Lutheran), Jailynn Henry (University of Portland), Elliott Lujan (St. Mary’s, California), Allie Rabe (UC Irvine) and Olivia Stark (UC Irvine).

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES