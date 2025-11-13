‘It feels great’: Southern Nevada standouts sign with colleges — PHOTOS

More than 60 high school athletes from across Southern Nevada signed with colleges Wednesday on the first national signing day for the class of 2026.

Chase Stewart claps for his fellow athletes during Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. Stewart will be playing soccer for the University of Denver. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Senior volleyball players Ayanna Watson (left) and Trinity Thompson listen as coach Gregg Nunley reflects on their varsity careers during Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. Both athletes signed to play for the University of Pittsburgh, ranked No. 3 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I poll. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Aaliah Spaight looks on as basketball coach Sheryl Krmpotich talks about her basketball career during Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. Spaight will be playing basketball for the University of Texas. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

A crowd of family and friends applauds for Aaliah Spaight during Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. Spaight will be playing basketball for University of Texas. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Senior volleyball players Ayanna Watson (left) and Trinity Thompson listen as coach Gregg Nunley reflects on their varsity careers during Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. Both athletes signed to play for the University of Pittsburgh, ranked No. 3 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I poll. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

A crowd of family and friends applauds for Aaliah Spaight during Bishop Gorman High School’s signing day Nov. 12, 2025. Spaight will be playing basketball for University of Texas. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Three of the top SEC women’s college basketball programs — Texas, LSU and South Carolina — all made their recruiting pitches to Bishop Gorman’s Aaliah Spaight this summer.

The Gaels’ senior guard decided to go to one of the conference’s newest members.

Spaight made her decision official Wednesday, signing her financial aid agreement (formerly letter of intent) to play for the Longhorns on the first early national signing day of the school year for non-football athletes.

“It feels great knowing that all the hard work that I put in has come to something where I can show my skills at the highest level,” said Spaight, who is considered the 18th-best prospect in the class of 2026 by 247Sports.

Spaight, a four-star recruit, was one of 18 Bishop Gorman athletes that participated in a signing ceremony at the school Wednesday. More than 60 high school athletes across Southern Nevada signed with colleges.

‘A perfect fit’

Spaight got the attention of SEC programs this summer after she starred at the Nike Nationals tournament in Chicago in July. LSU, Texas and South Carolina headlined the top-10 list she revealed in August.

“It was a lot of conversations, prayers, talking with my parents and making a pros and cons lists that helped me decide where I want to go,” Spaight said.

Spaight verbally committed to Texas on her social media accounts Sept. 23. The Longhorns, who are currently ranked No. 4 in the country, made the Final Four last season and were the SEC co-regular season champion in their first year in the league.

“It just felt like a perfect fit,” Spaight said.

Spaight was named the Gatorade state player of the year in 2024 after helping Gorman win the Class 5A state title as a sophomore. She averaged 19.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season as a junior.

“I would describe it as an accomplishing feeling,” Spaight said. “Knowing that the work we put in, my family put in and the time and effort that every single person in my circle put in, it’s great.”

Record breakers, champions

The group of Gorman athletes that signed with colleges included girls volleyball players Ayanna Watson and Trinty Thompson, who both signed with Pitt, which is ranked No. 3 in the country. The duo helped the Gaels win their third straight 5A state title on Saturday.

“It’s very special because if you would have told me this five years ago that we would be going to the same college, I would have said, ‘That would be nice, but it’s not attainable,’” Thompson said.

Watson and Thompson set all-time state records as seniors. Watson, an outside hitter, has the most career kills (2,195) in Nevada history, while Thompson, a setter, has the most career assists (4,337).

“It’s really special because Trinity’s been my best friend since I was 13 or 14 and I’ve played with her for so long,” Watson said.

Boys soccer standout Chase Stewart signed with the University of Denver. The Pioneers made the Final Four last year and offered Stewart when they were ranked No. 1 in the country during the 2024 season.

Stewart helped Gorman win the 2022 5A state title as a freshman. He ends his high school career with 115 goals, fourth-most in the state record book.

“I did have a lot of offers on the table, but what really separated Denver from all the other schools was just how caring the coaches were,” Stewart said. “Them being No. 1 in the country at the time, it just aligned pretty perfectly. I knew where I wanted to go.”

Girls golfer Samantha Harris signed with Dartmouth. She became Gorman’s first individual state champion since 2004 when she won the 5A title in October. The Gaels also won the 5A Southern Region team title this year.

Other signees

Palo Verde softball shortstop Taylor Johns signed with Georgia. Johns hit .642 last year and was named the All-Southern Nevada girls athlete of the year. She helped Palo Verde finish 25-0 and become the state’s first official undefeated state softball champion.

SLAM! Nevada boys wrestler Drake Hooiman signed with Purdue. Hooiman is a three-time individual state champion and could become the 43rd wrestler to win four individual state championships this season. SLAM! Nevada is the four-time defending 5A team state champion.

Faith Lutheran’s girls soccer team, fresh off of winning a second straight Class 5A state title, had six players sign on Wednesday: Sophie Baumgart (UNLV), Anabelle Coe (California Lutheran), Jailynn Henry (University of Portland), Elliott Lujan (St. Mary’s, California), Allie Rabe (UC Irvine) and Olivia Stark (UC Irvine).

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

List of Southern Nevada high school signees

Arbor View

Baseball

Colton Christman, LSU

Softball

Audrey Melton, College of Saint Mary (Nebraska)

Boys volleyball

Kenyon Wickliffe, Cal State Northridge

Girls volleyball

Cori Leavitt, Alaska-Fairbanks

Madison Jamison-Rodriguez, Cal State Northridge

Cameron Reese, The Citadel

Basic

Baseball

Lyndon Lee, Arizona

Troy Southisene, Oregon State

Bishop Gorman

Baseball

Niko Carpenter, University of Mary (Nebraska)

Hudson Ciulla, Gonzaga

Justin Eddy, Olympic College (Washington)

Noah Ramos, College of Southern Nevada

Jack Stoner, East Carolina

Chase Wilk, Minnesota

Girls basketball

Aaliah Spaight, Texas

Girls golf

Samantha Harris, Dartmouth

Boys soccer

Chase Stewart, University of Denver

Girls soccer

Devyn Giraldo, Eastern Washington

Cassidy Gottesman, Metropolitan State University of Denver

Emma Flannery, UNLV

Gianna Tomasello, Utah Tech

Softball

Raelynn Brown, Lower Columbia College (Washington)

Tiffany Gonzales, Bethel College (Kansas)

Samantha Lefever, Villanova

Girls volleyball

Trinity Thompson, Pitt

Ayanna Watson, Pitt

Coronado

Boys soccer

Gavin Flickinger, Fordham

Girls Soccer

Cate Gusick, Montana

Allison Kleiner, Vanderbilt

Natalia Ortiz, Chicago State

Jovie Poniewaz, Cal Lutheran

Mia Schlachter, UNR

Sara Sherman, Alabama-Huntsville

Rebecca Shuler, Northern Michigan

Girls Volleyball

Julie Beckham, UNLV

Gentry Oblad, Grand Canyon

Rachel Purser, Hawaii

Hannah Wayment, University of Missouri-Kansas City

Centennial

Girls basketball

Inieye Oruh, Seton Hall

Girls swimming and diving

Bella Benes (diver), Fresno State

Clark

Girls golf

Alliah Jordan, Howard University

Desert Oasis

Baseball

Brody Griffith, Air Force

Lincoln Guillermo, College of Southern Nevada

Faith Lutheran

Baseball

Rookie Shepard, Miami (Florida)

Girls soccer

Sophie Baumgart, UNLV

Anabelle Coe, Cal Lutheran

Jailyn Henry, Portland

Elliott Lujan, St. Mary's (California)

Allie Rabe, UC Irvine

Olivia Stark, UC Irvine

Girls volleyball

Parker LaFontaine, Gardner-Webb (North Carolina)

K Sawyer, Coker University (South Carolina)

Maura Stewart, Hawaii-Hilo

Liberty

Girls soccer

Brooke Kramer, UNLV

Kaimi Wills, UNR

Palo Verde

Boys soccer

Landon Blanchard, Metropolitan State University of Denver

Girls soccer

Grace Aznarez, Northeastern State University (Oklahoma)

Girls golf

Rivers Common, Southeastern University (Florida)

Softball

Lily Herbstreit, Galveston College (Texas)

Taylor Johns, Georgia

Haley Kearnes, Westcliff University (California)

Ava Koenig, Boston University

Girls volleyball

Jovani Corniel, Grossmont College (California)

Silverado

Baseball

Hogan Hawkins, BYU

Giovanni Guariglia Jr., TCU

SLAM! Nevada

Boys wrestling

Drake Hooiman, Purdue