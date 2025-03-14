Las Vegas High routs Centennial in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Las Vegas High’s baseball team claimed a home win over Centennial on Thursday. Here are photos from the game.
Las Vegas High’s baseball team rolled to a 13-2 home win over Centennial on Thursday. The game ended in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Hunter Iverson went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Las Vegas (8-1). Gage McCown added three RBIs for the Wildcats, who scored seven runs in the third inning.
Las Vegas next faces Tech at 11 a.m. Monday in a tournament. Centennial (5-4) faces Highland (Utah) at 10:30 a.m. Friday in a tournament.
