Las Vegas High routs Centennial in 5A baseball — PHOTOS

Multiple Las Vegas High players run to home plate after a grand slam against the Centennial Bul ...
Multiple Las Vegas High players run to home plate after a grand slam against the Centennial Bulldogs in baseball on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s dugout watches the game against Las Vegas High School on Thursday, March 13 ...
Centennial’s dugout watches the game against Las Vegas High School on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas’ Bryden Bull (22) hits a single against Centennial on Thursday, March 13, 2025 ...
Las Vegas’ Bryden Bull (22) hits a single against Centennial on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial third baseman Terrell Otis (25) throws to first base during a game against Las Vegas ...
Centennial third baseman Terrell Otis (25) throws to first base during a game against Las Vegas on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Terrell Otis (25) slides into second base between Las Vegas second baseman ...
Centennial’s Terrell Otis (25) slides into second base between Las Vegas second baseman Rian Jaime (23) and outfielder Andre Alverez-Ponce (6) on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas pitcher Mickey Martinez (7) pitches against Centennial on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at ...
Las Vegas pitcher Mickey Martinez (7) pitches against Centennial on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas’ Bryden Bull (22) waits for his turn at bat on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las ...
Las Vegas’ Bryden Bull (22) waits for his turn at bat on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial first baseman Kane Barber (2) catches the ball, trying to put out Las Vegas’ ...
Centennial first baseman Kane Barber (2) catches the ball, trying to put out Las Vegas’ Joseph Ponticello (24), who was trying to steal second base on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Ponticello was ruled safe. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas hitter Justin Romero (9) holds his swing, earning a ball against Centennial on Thursd ...
Las Vegas hitter Justin Romero (9) holds his swing, earning a ball against Centennial on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sliding mitt in the back pocket of Las Vegas’ Bryden Bull (22) reads, “Absolute ...
A sliding mitt in the back pocket of Las Vegas’ Bryden Bull (22) reads, “Absolutely Ridiculous” as he waits for his turn at bat against Centennial on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas’ Dallas Martinez (2) fist bumps his base coach after earning a walk from being ...
Las Vegas’ Dallas Martinez (2) fist bumps his base coach after earning a walk from being hit by the pitch on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas’ Hunter Iverson (18) jogs into home, greeting his teammates after hitting a gr ...
Las Vegas’ Hunter Iverson (18) jogs into home, greeting his teammates after hitting a grand slam against Centennial on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas’ Tanner Vibabul (8) jogs home, earning another run for the Wildcats against Ce ...
Las Vegas’ Tanner Vibabul (8) jogs home, earning another run for the Wildcats against Centennial on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Las Vegas player runs to pick up a fouled ball between plays during a game against Centennial ...
A Las Vegas player runs to pick up a fouled ball between plays during a game against Centennial on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial third baseman Terrell Otis (25) tags Las Vegas’ Jonathon Pope (12) out at thi ...
Centennial third baseman Terrell Otis (25) tags Las Vegas’ Jonathon Pope (12) out at third base on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial hitter Tyler Jackson (12) hits a ball, which was later caught, during a game against ...
Centennial hitter Tyler Jackson (12) hits a ball, which was later caught, during a game against Las Vegas on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2, ending the game in the fifth inning. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Centennial Bulldogs and the Las Vegas Wildcats wish each other a good game after their matc ...
The Centennial Bulldogs and the Las Vegas Wildcats wish each other a good game after their matchup on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Las Vegas High School. Las Vegas beat Centennial 13-2. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
March 13, 2025 - 7:51 pm
 

Las Vegas High’s baseball team rolled to a 13-2 home win over Centennial on Thursday. The game ended in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.

Hunter Iverson went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Las Vegas (8-1). Gage McCown added three RBIs for the Wildcats, who scored seven runs in the third inning.

Las Vegas next faces Tech at 11 a.m. Monday in a tournament. Centennial (5-4) faces Highland (Utah) at 10:30 a.m. Friday in a tournament.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

