Legacy rolls to Class 4A girls basketball Southern Region title — PHOTOS

Senior Alabama Nieves scored 31 points to spark Legacy to a 68-45 victory over Foothill on Friday night in the championship game of the Class 4A girls basketball Southern Region.

Senior Laila Gines played a huge second half for the Longhorns, who lost in the region championship last season.

Legacy coach Tiffany Richardson said she reminded her players of last year’s loss.

“I brought up our loss lost year to the team in the first round, but I had to let them know that (Foothill) was looking for revenge after we beat them at their building last year,” Richardson said.

Legacy (25-7) took control from the start, rolling to a 10-0 lead.

Foothill (14-13) could not figure out Legacy’s defense, a full-court press and 3-2 zone in the halfcourt. The Longhorns forced more than 20 turnovers, led by junior Ajalee Williams’ five steals.

Nieves led the Longhorns, the No. 1 seed from the Sky League, to a 26-15 halftime lead with 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

Foothill, the No. 1 seed from the Desert League, didn’t make any halftime adjustments on Nieves, who scored 11 third-quarter points. Gines scored 12 in the quarter to give the Longhorns a 54-29 lead.

The Falcons hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Alexandra Crunk led the way with three 3-pointers in the second half en route to a 14-point game.

For Richardson and the Longhorns, the victory was just the next step to a state championship. Legacy locked up the No. 1 seed for the state tournament.

“Last year we went to Reno and ran into (Bishop Manogue),” Richardson said. “It was tough, but coming down here this year hopefully we’re wiser and learned from that.”

No. 2S Losee 63, No. 2D Basic 49: At Legacy, the Lions defeated the Wolves in the third-place game to clinch the South’s third spot at next week’s state tournament.

Losee (21-6) will face Legacy in a state semifinal Friday at Valley at a time to be determined. Basic finished 16-10.