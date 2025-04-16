72°F
Legacy wins 5-set thriller over Mojave in 4A boys volleyball — PHOTOS

Legacy's Jacob Bay (4) digs out a return against Mojave during their 4A boys volleyball game on ...
Legacy's Jacob Bay (4) digs out a return against Mojave during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mojave's Aaron Bagalawis (2) is unable to make a block against Legacy during their 4A boys voll ...
Mojave's Aaron Bagalawis (2) is unable to make a block against Legacy during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mojave's Jhoemel Bagalawis (7) spikes the ball against Legacy's Isaac Schultz (3) during their ...
Mojave's Jhoemel Bagalawis (7) spikes the ball against Legacy's Isaac Schultz (3) during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Atlys Tapusoa (11) attempts to send the ball past Mojave's Jaion Richards (4) and Kale ...
Legacy's Atlys Tapusoa (11) attempts to send the ball past Mojave's Jaion Richards (4) and Kaleb Law (12) during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mojave's Albert "AJ" Tuitele (11) spikes the ball as they face Legacy during their 4 ...
Mojave's Albert "AJ" Tuitele (11) spikes the ball as they face Legacy during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy players celebrate a game win against Mojave during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tues ...
Legacy players celebrate a game win against Mojave during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mojave's Frankie Alvizures (21) digs out a return against Legacy during their 4A boys volleybal ...
Mojave's Frankie Alvizures (21) digs out a return against Legacy during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mojave's Albert "AJ" Tuitele (11) spikes the ball against Legacy's Cambel Tolman (13) ...
Mojave's Albert "AJ" Tuitele (11) spikes the ball against Legacy's Cambel Tolman (13) and Isaiah Moore (1) during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mojave and Legacy players battle for a point during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, A ...
Mojave and Legacy players battle for a point during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Legacy's Atlys Tapusoa (11) and Isaac Schultz (3) attempt to block a shot by Mojave's ...
Legacy's Legacy's Atlys Tapusoa (11) and Isaac Schultz (3) attempt to block a shot by Mojave's Kaleb Law (12) during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy players celebrate a point against Mojave during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday ...
Legacy players celebrate a point against Mojave during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Atlys Tapusoa (11) dinks the ball past a defection by Mojave's Jaion Richards (4) duri ...
Legacy's Atlys Tapusoa (11) dinks the ball past a defection by Mojave's Jaion Richards (4) during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mojave's Jray Vale (22) spikes the ball as they face Legacy during their 4A boys volleyball ga ...
Mojave's Jray Vale (22) spikes the ball as they face Legacy during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mojave's Jaion Richards (4) works to get the ball past Legacy defenders at the net during thei ...
Mojave's Jaion Richards (4) works to get the ball past Legacy defenders at the net during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Isaac Schultz (3) attempts to send the ball past Mojave's Kaleb Law (12) with Jaion Ri ...
Legacy's Isaac Schultz (3) attempts to send the ball past Mojave's Kaleb Law (12) with Jaion Richards (4) nearby during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Isaiah Moore (1) sets the ball up as teammate Cambel Tolman (13)readies to send the ba ...
Legacy's Isaiah Moore (1) sets the ball up as teammate Cambel Tolman (13)readies to send the ball past Mojave players during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mojave players celebrate a game win against Legacy during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tues ...
Mojave players celebrate a game win against Legacy during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mojave's Albert "AJ" Tuitele (11) and teammate Jaion Richards (4) battle to defend th ...
Mojave's Albert "AJ" Tuitele (11) and teammate Jaion Richards (4) battle to defend the net as they face Legacy during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Atlys Tapusoa (11) sets up a teammate against Mojave during their 4A boys volleyball g ...
Legacy's Atlys Tapusoa (11) sets up a teammate against Mojave during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Atlys Tapusoa (11) slaps the ball past the defense of Mojave's Quintrell McGee (34) du ...
Legacy's Atlys Tapusoa (11) slaps the ball past the defense of Mojave's Quintrell McGee (34) during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mojave's Kaleb Law (12) spikes the ball as they face Legacy during their 4A boys volleyball ga ...
Mojave's Kaleb Law (12) spikes the ball as they face Legacy during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mojave's Jhoemel Bagalawis (7) spikes the ball past Legacy's Isaiah Moore (1) and Cambel Tolman ...
Mojave's Jhoemel Bagalawis (7) spikes the ball past Legacy's Isaiah Moore (1) and Cambel Tolman (13) during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Jacob Bay (4) chases down a ball to return against Mojave during their 4A boys volleyb ...
Legacy's Jacob Bay (4) chases down a ball to return against Mojave during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Atlys Tapusoa (11) spikes the ball as Mojave's Jaion Richards (4) looks to block durin ...
Legacy's Atlys Tapusoa (11) spikes the ball as Mojave's Jaion Richards (4) looks to block during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mojave's Albert "AJ" Tuitele (11) spikes the ball as they face Legacy during their 4 ...
Mojave's Albert "AJ" Tuitele (11) spikes the ball as they face Legacy during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Isaac Schultz (3) spikes a ball past Mojave's Mailetoa Siu (24) and Quintrell McGee (3 ...
Legacy's Isaac Schultz (3) spikes a ball past Mojave's Mailetoa Siu (24) and Quintrell McGee (34) during their 4A boys volleyball game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2025 - 9:22 pm
 

Legacy’s boys volleyball team, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, outlasted Mojave in a five-set thriller 25-15, 21-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13 Tuesday night at Mojave.

Legacy (16-8, 9-0 4A Desert League) next hosts Las Vegas High at 6 p.m. Thursday. Mojave (14-12, 6-3) hosts No. 5 Del Sol at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

