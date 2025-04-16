Legacy wins 5-set thriller over Mojave in 4A boys volleyball — PHOTOS
Legacy’s boys volleyball team won a nail-biting five-set match Tuesday night at Mojave. Here are photos from the match.
Legacy’s boys volleyball team, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, outlasted Mojave in a five-set thriller 25-15, 21-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13 Tuesday night at Mojave.
Legacy (16-8, 9-0 4A Desert League) next hosts Las Vegas High at 6 p.m. Thursday. Mojave (14-12, 6-3) hosts No. 5 Del Sol at 6 p.m. Thursday.
