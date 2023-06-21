95°F
Nevada Preps

Liberty athlete makes new commitment to Pac-12 school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2023 - 4:11 pm
 
Liberty's Landon Bell (5) runs the ball after a catch in the first half of a football game agai ...
Liberty's Landon Bell (5) runs the ball after a catch in the first half of a football game against Kamehameha Kapalama at Liberty High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Less than a week after decommitting from Washington, Liberty football player Landon Bell has a new future college home.

Bell, who will be a senior this fall, announced his commitment to play at Arizona on Tuesday. Listed as a 6-foot-3-inch, 190-pound athlete by 247Sports, Bell is a three-star recruit and the state’s third-ranked recruit by the site.

Bell committed to Washington in September. According to his Twitter page, Bell received an offer from Arizona on May 24 and visited the school earlier this month before decommitting from Washington.

Bell also had offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Michigan State, UNR and UNLV.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

