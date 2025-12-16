50°F
Liberty defeats Losee in boys basketball — PHOTOS

Losee’s Jaylin Trotter (32) looks for an open pass during a basketball game at Liberty H ...
Losee’s Jaylin Trotter (32) looks for an open pass during a basketball game at Liberty High School in Henderson Dec. 15, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Losee point guard DJ Hunter (1) takes the ball across the court during a basketball game at Lib ...
Losee point guard DJ Hunter (1) takes the ball across the court during a basketball game at Liberty High School in Henderson Dec. 15, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Losee guard Kieran Daniel (15) pushes past defenders during a basketball game at Liberty High S ...
Losee guard Kieran Daniel (15) pushes past defenders during a basketball game at Liberty High School in Henderson Dec. 15, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Losee guard De'Montae Edwards (3) looks for his next move during a basketball game at Libe ...
Losee guard De'Montae Edwards (3) looks for his next move during a basketball game at Liberty High School in Henderson Dec. 15, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Teammates record the Liberty High School dance team’s halftime performance during a bask ...
Teammates record the Liberty High School dance team’s halftime performance during a basketball game against Losee at Liberty High School in Henderson Dec. 15, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Liberty forward Maison Martin (23) tries to tap the ball away during a basketball game against ...
Liberty forward Maison Martin (23) tries to tap the ball away during a basketball game against Losee at Liberty High School in Henderson Dec. 15, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Losee point guard DJ Hunter (1) takes a layup during a basketball game at Liberty High School i ...
Losee point guard DJ Hunter (1) takes a layup during a basketball game at Liberty High School in Henderson Dec. 15, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Losee guard Kieran Daniel (15) gains possession of the ball during a basketball game at Liberty ...
Losee guard Kieran Daniel (15) gains possession of the ball during a basketball game at Liberty High School in Henderson Dec. 15, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
December 15, 2025 - 9:54 pm
 

Liberty’s boys basketball team defeated Losee 70-56 Monday night at Liberty.

Tyus Thomas and Daaron Thompkins each scored 16 points to lead Liberty (6-1). Tayshawn Caesar added 15 points for the Patriots.

Reno Gilbert led Losee (4-1) with 19 points and DJ Hunter added 14 points.

Liberty next plays Pasadena (California) in the Tarkanian Classic at 3 p.m. Friday at Canyon Springs in the Nike High School bracket.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

