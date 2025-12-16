Liberty defeats Losee in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Liberty’s boys basketball team defeated Losee 70-56 Monday night at Liberty.
Tyus Thomas and Daaron Thompkins each scored 16 points to lead Liberty (6-1). Tayshawn Caesar added 15 points for the Patriots.
Reno Gilbert led Losee (4-1) with 19 points and DJ Hunter added 14 points.
Liberty next plays Pasadena (California) in the Tarkanian Classic at 3 p.m. Friday at Canyon Springs in the Nike High School bracket.
