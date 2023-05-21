Liberty girls win 5A state track title; tie for boys crown

The Liberty girls track team won the Class 5A state title Saturday, snapping Centennial’s run of 10 straight crowns. Liberty and Faith Lutheran are boys co-champions.

Centennial's Iyonna Codd competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay race during the class 5A Southern Region boys and girls track and field championships at Liberty High School on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Henderson. Centennial won the race. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Liberty girls track and field team protected its home field Saturday, winning the Class 5A state team title at Liberty.

The Patriots won the 4×400-meter relay (3:49.82) and finished with 127 points to claim the girls title.

Faith Lutheran was second with 109, and Centennial was third (95). Centennial’s run of 10 straight state titles was snapped.

Kennedy Robinson and Sofia Lopes helped Liberty to its 4×400-meter relay win, and each won individual titles. Robinson won the 300-meter hurdles (43.31), and Lopes won the 100-meter hurdles (14.48).

Centennial’s Iyonna Codd won the 100 meters (11.64), 200 meters (23.62) and 400 meters (54.37). Codd’s time in the 100 is a new state meet record, and her 200 time is a new all-time Nevada record.

Liberty’s Ali’a Matavao won the long jump (18-2) and shot put (43-0).

In the boys meet, Liberty and Faith Lutheran tied for first place with 87 points and were listed as co-champions.

Liberty won the 4×100-meter (42.03) and 4×200-meter (1:27.90) relays. Ronnie Kendrick, who helped Liberty win the 4×200 meter relay, won the 400-meter dash (47.63).

Palo Verde’s Nasir Tucker won three events: the 100 meters (10.77), 200 meters (21.33) and long jump (24-1)

Faith Lutheran’s Logan Scott and Preston Beery each won two events. Scott won the 1,600 meters (4:15.10) and 3,200 meters (9:26.01). Beery won the shot put (56-6½) and discus (164-2).

Class 4A

Shadow Ridge won the 4×200 meter (1:26.62) and 4×800 meter (8:10.82) relays as the Mustangs ran away with the boys title with 181 points.

Shadow Ridge’s Evander Thomas won the 100 meters (10.95) and 200 meters (21.83). Sky Pointe’s Jack Medina won the 800 meters (1:58.06) and 3,200 meters (9:52.81).

Mojave was second with 69 points. Desert Oasis and Sky Pointe tied for third (66).

Palo Verde won the girls title with 151 points, 11 better than second-place Shadow Ridge.

Canyon Springs’ Jasmine Davis won the 100 meters (12.12) and 200 meters (24.56). Shadow Ridge’s Leah Okuda won the 800 meters (2:19.36) and 1,600 meters (5:20.63).

Class 3A

Moapa Valley won the 4×100 meter relay (43.85), propelling the Pirates to the boys title. The Pirates finished with 123 points, beating Spring Creek by 3½ points.

Elko finished with 88 points to win the girls title. Durango was second with 65 points.

Class 2A

Lake Mead won the boys title with 123 points, edging out Lincoln County by nine.

North Tahoe ran away with the girls title with 131½ points. Lake Mead was second (77).

Lake Mead’s Tenaya Brown won the shot put (35-5) and discus (114-3). Lincoln County’s Abby Mathews won the 200 meters (26.21), 400 meters (59.83) and 100 hurdles (16.35).

Class 1A

Sierra Lutheran won the boys title with 120 points, and GV Christian was second (106).

Whittell won the girls title with 91 points, five ahead of second-place Sierra Lutheran (86). The Adelson School’s Kaelin Gowdy won the 100 meters (12.67), 200 meters (25.84) and 400 meters (1:02.30).

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.