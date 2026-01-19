Liberty High wrestler eyes state title, Stanford education

Liberty High wrestler Kaio Sims has combined brains and brawn this season to catapult his way to the top of Nevada’s high school rankings in the 138-pound weight class.

Liberty’s Kaio Sims, back, begins to lift up SLAM Academy’s Enrique Ramos, front, during the high school wrestling match at Liberty High School, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Kaio Sims, front, lifts SLAM Academy’s Enrique Ramos, back, off the ground during the high school wrestling match at Liberty High School, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Kaio Sims, back, begins to lift up SLAM Academy’s Enrique Ramos, front, during the high school wrestling match at Liberty High School, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kaio Sims is determined to get into Stanford, one way or another.

The Liberty High wrestler has combined brains and brawn this season to catapult his way to the top of Nevada’s high school rankings in the 138-pound weight class, and his goal is to earn a chance to attend the prestigious California university.

Sims did not even place in last season’s state meet. He had the skills, but had not learned to use his smarts.

“Last year, I believe I put in the work, but the big thing I was missing was my mentality,” he said. “I didn’t believe in myself.”

But as a junior this season with a 4.925 weighted GPA, he decided early on that he needed to focus more on the mental side of his game.

“That’s the biggest change I’ve made this year,” said Sims, whose uncle attended Stanford. “I like to prioritize effort over outcome because that’s what I can control. Of course, I’m super happy when I win.”

That effort has resulted in a 19-0 record, results that have not surprised Patriots coach Nikoloas Gaitanos.

“This is the first kid I’ve coached with that light of a background,” said Gaitanos, who noted that Sims’ mat experience consisted of some basic jiu jitsu skills before his freshman year at Liberty. “We had to teach him everything. He used to look up to the other wrestlers, and I told him, ‘You’re going to be better than them.’”

That time has arrived. But the goal isn’t just a state championship for Sims, who has been nursing a minor injury.

“I want to go to college,” he said. “That’s why I train so hard. That’s also why I keep my grades so high. I want to go to the next level.”

He appears to be well on his way. SLAM! Nevada has seven of the 14 top-ranked wrestlers in the southern half of the state, but that does not concern Sims.

“I don’t think about that much,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for SLAM, but I don’t want to focus on the other guys. Losers focus on winners, and winners focus on winning.”

He also focuses on his overall training, believing championships go far beyond what happens on the practice mat.

“Since my sophomore year, a big part of my game has been cardio conditioning,” Sims said. “If there’s anything in the state I’m definitely better at, it’s that.”

Gaitanos agreed.

“His cardio is nonstop,” the coach said. “I get exhausted watching him.”

Gaitanos believes that Sims’ multifaceted approach could result in a state title as early as this season.

“It’s his discipline and his mentality,” Gaitanos said. “He doesn’t come off as arrogant. He’s very soft spoken, and he just goes out and does it.”

Best of all, Gaitanos said, Sims is only a junior.

“His future looks so bright,” the coach said. “The way he’s developed from his second year to his third, he’s made up for 10 years (of wrestling experience). With the leap he’s making this year, he’s going to be scary. I think he can win the championship this year.”

Whether or not that happens seems irrelevant in Sims’ big picture.

“I just want to stay levelheaded because I have larger goals,” he said. “There are many things in life that I want to accomplish.”

Until then, he plans to keep learning lessons about life and wrestling.

“I like to think about the logic of different moves,” Sims said. “And I probably ask too many questions about how things work.”

