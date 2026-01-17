Liberty runs past Bishop Gorman in flag football — PHOTOS

Charli Taylor passed for five touchdowns as Liberty’s flag football team rolled to its seventh consecutive victory, defeating host Bishop Gorman.

Bishop Gorman's wide receiver Preseah Williams, center, evades a flag pull on a run by Liberty High's defensive backs Madison Morada (16) and Siaosina Le'au, right, as she runs with the ball during the first half of their 5A flag football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bishop Gorman's quarterback Avery Reed (7) gets her flag pulled by Liberty High's defensive back Arianna Scroggins (2) during the first half of their 5A flag football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bisho Gorman's safety Francesca Androvandi (5) walks away as Liberty High's wide receiver Siaosina Le'au, center, celebrates her touchdown with her teammate wide receiver Trishelle Tucay (1) during the second half of their 5A flag football at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Liberty High's wide receiver Sheaza Lopes (13) tries to evade a flag pull on a run by Bishop Gorman's defensive back Malia Browner (0) during the second half of their 5A flag football at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bishop Gorman's wide receiver Malia Browner (0) gets her flag pulled by Liberty High's safety Kaily Batoon (5) during the second half of their 5A flag football at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Liberty High's wide receiver Rocsi Bitanga, right, celebrates her touchdown with her treammate wide receiver Siaosina Le'au, left, during the second half of their 5A flag football game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Liberty High's wide receivers Trishelle Tucay, left, Siaosina Le'au, center, celebrate wide receiver Rocsi Bitanga's, right, touchdown during the second half of their 5A flag football game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Liberty High's safety Kaily Batoon (5) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Bishop Gorman's wide receiver Preseah Williams (19) during the second half of their 5A flag football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Liberty High's wide receiver Sheaza Lopes (13) gets her flag pulled by Bishop Gorman's linebacker Andrea Santamaria (14) as she runs the ball during the first half of their 5A flag football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bishop Gorman's quarterback Avery Reed (7) gets her flag pulled by Liberty High's linebacker Kalia Kyle (12) as she runs the ball during the first half of their 5A flag football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bishop Gorman's wide receiver Malia Browner (0) scores a touchdown as Liberty High's defensive back Arianna Scroggins (2) looks on during the first half of their 5A flag football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Liberty High's quarterback Charli Taylor (19) throws a pass against Bisho Gorman during the first half of their 5A flag football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Liberty High's quarterback Charli Taylor (19) gets her flag pulled by Bishop Gorman's linebacker Bluelle Bolden (6) during the first half of their 5A flag football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bishop Gorman's wide receiver Preseah Williams, center, collides with Liberty High's defensive back Madison Morada (16) as she runs with the ball during the first half of their 5A flag football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bishop Gorman's quarterback Avery Reed (7) gets her flag pulled by Liberty High's defensive back Arianna Scroggins (2) during the first half of their 5A flag football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Freshman quarterback Charli Taylor passed for five touchdowns as Liberty’s flag football team rolled to its seventh consecutive victory Friday night, defeating host Bishop Gorman 36-24.

The Patriots (10-2, 3-0 Class 5A) shook off a slow start, as the offense came alive in the second half against the Gaels (9-4, 1-2). Taylor was the catalyst for Liberty, finishing 30-for-39 passing for 284 yards and the five scores.

“We had a rough start with a lot of mistakes, but they settled down in the second half and played Liberty football,” Patriots coach Al Tucay said. “I think the girls played well — they responded.”

Liberty is catching fire at the perfect time. After a Dec. 6 loss to Shadow Ridge, the Patriots have outscored opponents 293-56 during the current win streak.

To keep that run going, Liberty had to overcome a powerful Gorman offense, led by elusive senior quarterback Avery Reed.

Reed got the Gaels on the board first, connecting with senior receiver Olivia Cobell on a 53-yard touchdown pass to give Gorman a 6-0 lead. Cobell battled a Liberty defender for a contested catch, bobbling the ball a couple times before securing it and running about 20 yards to the end zone.

On the next drive, sophomore wide receiver Trishelle Tucay caught a pass from Taylor and sprinted for a long touchdown. A two-point conversion gave the Patriots an 8-6 lead.

Gorman responded midway through the second quarter on a 3-yard pass from Reed to freshman wideout Malia Browner to put the Gaels up 12-8. Liberty tried to score once more just seconds before halftime, but Gorman senior defensive back Sienna Gostanian snagged a touchdown-saving interception in the end zone.

From there, the Patriots made adjustments and Taylor got in a groove. She connected with sophomore wideouts Siaosina Leau and Rocsi Bitanga for third quarter scores, putting Liberty ahead 22-12 and giving the Patriots a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Gorman scored on the opening play of the fourth quarter, on a 10-yard pass from Reed to senior receiver Preseah Williams to cut the deficit to 22-18. But two more Patriot touchdown passes by Taylor — to Leau and senior WR Aniyah Dela Cruz — put the game out of reach.

The Gaels reached paydirt once more with 39 seconds remaining in the game on another Reed-to-Cobell touchdown. Reed went 18-for-37 passing for 272 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions.

Trishelle Tucay hauled in seven catches for a team-high 101 yards and a touchdown for Liberty.