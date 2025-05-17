81°F
Nevada Preps

Basic wins 5A baseball state title on walk-off wild pitch

Basic players celebrate their extra-inning win against Reno to take the championship of the 5A ...
Basic players celebrate their extra-inning win against Reno to take the championship of the 5A baseball state tournament from Peccole Park at UNR on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Basic players celebrate their extra-inning win against Reno with the trophy taking the champion ...
Basic players celebrate their extra-inning win against Reno with the trophy taking the championship of the 5A baseball state tournament from Peccole Park at UNR on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2025 - 11:54 am
 
Updated May 17, 2025 - 1:19 pm

RENO — Basic’s baseball team won the Class 5A state championship 3-2 in eight innings over Reno High on a walk-off wild pitch Saturday at UNR’s Peccole Park.

The game was stopped for nearly 40 minutes due to a lightning delay.

It’s the eighth baseball state title for Basic (25-7) and first since 2022. Reno finishes 27-15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

