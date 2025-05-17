Basic wins 5A baseball state title on walk-off wild pitch
The Basic baseball team won the Class 5A state championship Saturday at UNR, beating Reno High on a walk-off wild pitch in extra innings.
RENO — Basic’s baseball team won the Class 5A state championship 3-2 in eight innings over Reno High on a walk-off wild pitch Saturday at UNR’s Peccole Park.
The game was stopped for nearly 40 minutes due to a lightning delay.
It’s the eighth baseball state title for Basic (25-7) and first since 2022. Reno finishes 27-15.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
