Little League team that beat Mountain Ridge admits to cheating

Seven years later, Jackie Robinson West acknowledges using ineligible players when defeating Mountain Ridge in the United States championship game.

The Mountain Ridge Little League baseball team from Las Vegas participates in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Seven years later, Jackie Robinson West Little League has owned up to cheating.

The Chicago-based team that defeated Mountain Ridge in the United States championship of the Little League World Series in 2014 admitted it used ineligible players.

The acknowledgment came to light Tuesday as part of an agreement that ends a lawsuit between Jackie Robinson West and Little League of America.

Jackie Robinson West admitted its team did not meet residency and school attendance eligibility requirements.

The team “knowingly and without approval expanded its boundaries to include territory that belonged to other leagues and falsified boundary maps used to determine eligibility unbeknownst to players.”

Jackie Robinson West beat Mountain Ridge 7-5 in the U.S. final in Williamsport, Pa., before losing to South Korea in the Little League World Series title game.

“I think we all moved on from it and it’s finally time to bury the hatchet and not leave the handle sticking out,” said Ashton Cave, the local firefighter and Little League manager who led Mountain Ridge to its historic run as the first team from Nevada to qualify for a Little League World Series. “We all make mistakes in life. Everybody does.

“I’m glad somebody is taking responsibility for their actions. That seems to be pretty un-American these days, always pointing the finger at others. Had we hit the ball a little better and scored a few more runs than they did, it wouldn’t have mattered.”

It was in February of 2015 when Jackie Robinson West was stripped of its U.S. title for violating rules in regards to rewriting boundaries. Little League then shipped the championship banner to Mountain Ridge in a large envelope.

It arrived with no note of congratulations, no suggestions on where to display it, no instructions on protocol.

The team also received a key to the city upon its return from Williamsport, was honored with a parade and presented with an 8 feet by 12 feet recognition wall at its home park.

At the time, being awarded the U.S. title didn’t sit well with Cave.

A bigger lesson

“If you don’t stop and change how these sorts of things are handled, how can you hope to teach those life lessons to all the kids and parents?” he said back then. “There is a story behind this banner, and it needs to be told.

“We don’t want the title. They beat us. A blank spot for the 2014 U.S. champions will be the best thing and a constant reminder of what happens when you don’t follow the rules.”

In February of 2016, parents of 13 Jackie Robinson West players sued Little League for vacating the U.S. title. Also named were ESPN, on-air personality Stephen A. Smith and a Little League volunteer from Illinois for defamation.

The entire chapter closed for good this week.

“It wasn’t meant to be for us and the stars weren’t aligned that particular day we played them,” Cave said Tuesday. “In the moment, we didn’t know about (the cheating) so the experience with the kids wasn’t soured at all.

“There was a much bigger lesson to be learned. Eventually, you’re going to get caught. Seven years later, that was finally figured out.”

Sports columnist Ed Graney can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.